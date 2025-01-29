Attorney General James Warns Businesses Against Price Gouging of Eggs and Poultry Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued an alert warning businesses against price gouging of eggs and poultry amid a national bird flu outbreak. The bird flu has affected poultry and dairy farms across the country, causing shortages and driving up prices. New York’s price gouging statute prevents businesses from taking advantage of consumers by selling essential goods or services at an excessively higher price during market disruptions resulting from emergencies like the bird flu outbreak. Attorney General James urges New Yorkers who see significantly increased prices on eggs or poultry to report the issue to her office.

“Eggs are an essential grocery staple in households across the state, and New Yorkers should not pay ludicrous amounts just to feed their families,” said Attorney General James. “The bird flu is affecting poultry farms and causing a national shortage, but this should not be an excuse for businesses to dramatically raise prices. My office is monitoring the situation, and I am urging New Yorkers to report excessive prices to my office.”

In 2021, Attorney General James secured a settlement with one of the country’s largest producers and wholesalers of eggs, Hillandale Farms Corporation, for illegally price gouging eggs during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the settlement, Attorney General James delivered 1.2 million eggs to New Yorkers.

New York law prohibits businesses from taking unfair advantage of consumers by selling goods or services that are vital to health, safety, or welfare for an unconscionably excessive price during emergencies. The price gouging statute covers New York vendors, retailers, and suppliers, and includes essential goods and services that are necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of consumers or the general public. These goods and services include food, water, medicine, gasoline, generators, batteries, flashlights, hotel lodging, and transportation options.

When reporting price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), consumers should:

Report the specific increased prices, dates, and places that they saw the increased prices; and,

Provide copies of their sales receipts and photos of the advertised prices, if available.

Price gouging violations can carry penalties of up to $25,000 per violation. New Yorkers should report potential concerns about price gouging to OAG by filing a complaint online or calling 800-771-7755.