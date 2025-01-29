Bion Supplies Organic Fertilizer Samples to Manufacturers

Billings, Montana, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment and resource recovery technology, announced it has now produced samples of its organic nitrogen fertilizers that were sent to several fertilizer manufacturers and distributors at their request. Bion’s premium nitrogen fertilizers are unique, high-value, low-carbon, pathogen-free, and can be used in a wide range of organic farming applications.

Samples of Bion AB10, our OMRI Listed 10 percent nitrogen fertilizer (10-0-0), were requested by several major U.S. manufacturers and distributors, with which Bion has been in ongoing discussions. The group includes fertilizer industry leaders with broad geographical reach into both specialty and row crop markets. A new 7-0-0 product was also produced, that is tailored to the western U.S. markets. An application is being prepared to register the 7-0-0 product under the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) organic program.

Bion’s nitrogen fertilizers are produced from the ammonia released when Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) is produced from organic waste, like animal manure. This process frees up large amounts of ammonia, more than half of which will be lost to contribute to a wide range of environmental impacts and health risks, including small particulate air pollution (PM2.5), groundwater contamination, and increasingly toxic algae blooms. Ammonia is also released when RNG is produced from other organic waste streams, such as food, food processing, and other industrial wastes, and municipal wastewater.

Bion’s proven Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) can capture over 90 percent of the ammonia, preventing its escape to the environment while maximizing its byproduct value by upcycling it into premium-priced organic fertilizers. In the ARS, the ammonia is isolated, then combined with CO2 also in the waste stream in a patented process. The ammonium bicarbonate that forms is a stabilized and readily-available source of plant nitrogen that can now be transported to where it is needed and precision applied when it is needed.

Craig Scott, Bion’s CEO, said, “These samples represent more than a decade of R&D and the dedication of both the Bion team and our shareholders. There is a growing demand in our world for circular and sustainable solutions that improve resource efficiencies and lessen environmental impacts. As we commercialize our technology, we look forward to providing meaningful economic and environmental solutions to livestock, food, and renewable fuels producers, and better food and fuels to the consumer.”

Bion Environmental Technologies’ patented Ammonia Recovery System produces organic and low-carbon nitrogen fertilizer products and clean water from animal manure waste and other organic waste streams. It supports sustainable livestock and biogas production by improving economics and minimizing environmental impacts. Bion is focused on developing projects that provide ammonia control and resource recovery solutions for livestock production, including Stovall Ranches in Montana, and in the fast-growing renewable natural gas and clean fuels industry. See Bion’s website at https://bionenviro.com.

This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words ‘can’, ‘is being’, ‘look forward to’ and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes.

