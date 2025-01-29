PHILIPPINES, January 29 - Press Release

January 29, 2025 Jinggoy honors legacy of PH Cinema's Queen, Gloria Romero SENATE President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed Senate Resolution No. 1290 honoring the life and contributions of the late Gloria Anne Borrego Galla, popularly known as Gloria Romero, who passed away on January 25, 2025, at the age of 91, for her significant role in enriching Philippine cinema and culture. "Hindi maitatanggi na nakaukit na ang pangalan na Gloria Romero sa mundo ng pelikulang Filipino maging sa daigdig ng telebisyon. Mahirap tumbasan ang higit sa dalawang daan at limampung pelikula at TV shows na nagawa niya sa loob ng mahigit na anim na dekada at tumatak sa mga manonood," Estrada said. In filing SRN 1290 expressing the upper chamber's sympathy and condolences on the death of the "Queen of Philippine Cinema," Estrada underscored the immeasurable impact of Romero's work and contributions which extended beyond acting. Known for her remarkable beauty, sophisticated personality and acting prowess on TV and films, Romero thrived in her illustrious career as a respected woman and actress through the years, Estrada said. "She was also known as the 'First Lady of Philippine Cinema' for starring as the on-screen partner of major actors of her time. My father, former President Joseph Estrada, was fortunate to be among them as she was his leading lady in the film Patria Adorada which was named as the best picture in the 4th Manila Film Festival held in 1969," he said. Romero's journey in cinema began in 1949 with a role as an extra in "Ang Bahay sa Lumang Gulod." Over time, she rose to prominence, starring in over 250 films and TV shows. Her breakthrough role in the 1954 romantic comedy film "Dalagang Ilocana" earned her the first FAMAS Best Actress Award at just 21 years old. Notable films like "Tanging Yaman" (2000) and "Magnifico" (2004) showcased her timeless acting prowess, while her portrayal in "Rainbow's Sunset" (2018) garnered her the Best Actress Award at the Metro Manila Film Festival at the age of 85. She was a respected talent of Sampaguita Pictures, appearing in classic films such as "Prinsesa at Pulubi," "Dugong Bughaw," and "Bernardo Carpio." Her partnerships with major actors of her era further cemented her legacy in Philippine cinema. Romero earned numerous accolades, including the Ulirang Artista Award from the Philippine Movie Press Club (1995), the Iconic Movie Queens of Philippine Cinema citation from FAMAS (2015), and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Film Development Council's Parangal ng Sining (2024). A copy of the resolution will be presented to her bereaved family as a gesture of gratitude and respect for her unparalleled contributions to the arts. "The Senate, along with the entire Filipino nation, mourns the loss of a cinematic legend whose legacy will continue to inspire for generations to come," said Estrada.

