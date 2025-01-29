Fisent Technologies Announces Significant Growth in 2024 and Strong Momentum for Applied GenAI Process Automation Adoption in the Year Ahead

Fisent BizAI Adoption and Expansion of Capabilities Fueled by Customer Enthusiasm and Increased Adoption Among Existing Customers

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fisent Technologies , a pioneer in Applied GenAI Process Automation, led the category with innovative product enhancements and enjoyed significant growth in 2024. The company experienced accelerated customer acquisition and growth of existing accounts, solidifying its position as a solution that enterprises are relying upon to harness GenAI for process automation.

Fisent’s BizAI solution enables automation of repetitive business tasks through the application of GenAI. Easily integrated with enterprise systems, Fisent dramatically increases back-office efficiencies by reducing the manual work associated with human interpretation of different types of data and content. In a matter of weeks, enterprises can deploy BizAI to realize increased efficiency, reduced costs, improved accuracy, and improved business outcomes.

“In 2024, Fisent delivered on its promise of innovative, practical GenAI-enabled process automation,” said Adrian Murray, Founder and CEO of Fisent. “Our BizAI platform empowers businesses to evaluate and select the best LLMs for their specific requirements, at the use case level, driving not just cost savings but meaningful business value. We will continue to innovate with BizAI this year, providing enterprises with the tools and flexibility they need to quickly harness the full potential of GenAI for process automation and drive demonstrable business improvements.”

Key milestones contributing to the company’s success in 2024 include:

New Enterprise Customer Adoption. By the close of 2024, Fisent had grown its customer base by 200%. Multiple multi-billion-dollar customers, including those in regulated industries such as financial services and insurance, are leveraging Fisent's BizAI solution to successfully digitize and automate business processes.

Expansion with Existing Customers . Fisent's existing customers have, on average, three to six additional use cases planned for BizAI in the year ahead.

. Fisent’s existing customers have, on average, three to six additional use cases planned for BizAI in the year ahead. Strategic Investment . Fisent secured funding from investors (including Pegasystems and Sand Dollar Capital) to accelerate the growth and availability of its BizAI solution.

. Fisent from investors (including Pegasystems and Sand Dollar Capital) to accelerate the growth and availability of its BizAI solution. Full Model Optionality . Fisent announced BizAI as the first Applied GenAI Process Automation solution with full model optionality , allowing enterprises to efficiently switch between different large language models (LLMs) based on changing requirements and to capitalize on the continuous advancements of GenAI.

. Fisent announced BizAI as the first Applied GenAI Process Automation solution with , allowing enterprises to efficiently switch between different large language models (LLMs) based on changing requirements and to capitalize on the continuous advancements of GenAI. GenAI Efficacy Framework . Fisent launched its GenAI Efficacy Framework (GEF), a data-driven tool within its BizAI solution that allows enterprises to evaluate and select the best-fit LLMs for specific business process automation use cases based on prioritized attributes like accuracy, speed, cost, and consistency, enabling optimized GenAI implementations and demonstrable ROI.

. Fisent launched its (GEF), a data-driven tool within its BizAI solution that allows enterprises to evaluate and select the best-fit LLMs for specific business process automation use cases based on prioritized attributes like accuracy, speed, cost, and consistency, enabling optimized GenAI implementations and demonstrable ROI. SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance . Fisent achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification , validating its secure controls and processes for its BizAI solution.

. Fisent achieved , validating its secure controls and processes for its BizAI solution. Industry Analyst Recognition. Fisent was named an HFS Research Hot Tech Vendor and recognized by ISG Research as a “provider to watch” in the Process Discovery and Mining market. Research reports by S&P Global Market Intelligence/451 Research and The Futurum Group further spotlighted Fisent’s innovative yet practicable approach.



Looking ahead, Fisent is focused on expanding the capabilities of its BizAI platform and continuing to drive adoption across a wider range of use cases and industries.

About Fisent

Fisent Technologies is revolutionizing how business is performed by utilizing GenAI to power intelligent actions that enable the automation of common enterprise business processes. By creating a bridge between the enterprise application layer and the rapidly evolving ecosystem of Large Language Models, Fisent’s Applied GenAI Process Automation solution, BizAI, enables process automation of time-consuming repetitive tasks such as complex contract analysis, new customer onboarding, customer request resolution, and purchase order fulfillment. By combining the power of new technologies and its industry expertise, Fisent creates solutions that are fast, efficient, and cost-effective for customers of all sizes, helping them to achieve their desired business outcomes. For more information, please visit: www.fisent.com .

