ES Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Results; Continues Trend of Net Interest Margin Expansion and Asset Quality

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the “Company”) the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the “Bank”) today reported net income of $466 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net income of $582 thousand or $0.08 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

 
Key Quarterly Financial Data 2024 Highlights
Performance Metrics   4Q24     3Q24     4Q23   •The Cost of Funds for the three months ended December 31, 2024, improved to 3.02% from 3.02% in the prior linked quarter.

•For 3 months ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s net interest margin increased to 2.50% compared to 2.30% for the 3 months ended September 30, 2024.

•The Company sold $3 million in SBA 7a loan during the quarter, resulting in a gain on loan sale.

•The Company has replaced $56 million of higher-costing wholesale funding with lower cost organic deposits over the nine-months in 2024.

•Total Revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, totaled $8.4 million increasing for a second consecutive quarter.
Return on average assets (%)   0.29     0.36     0.05  
Return on average equity (%)   3.94     4.98     0.73  
Return on average tangible equity (%)   3.99     5.04     0.74  
Net interest margin (%)   2.50
     2.30     2.28  
                   
Income Statement (a)   4Q24     3Q24     4Q23  
Net interest income $ 3,876   $ 3,567   $ 3,454  
Non-interest income $ 372   $ 609   $ 322  
Net income $ 466   $ 582   $ 84  
Earnings per diluted common share $ 0.03   $ 0.08   $ 0.01  
                   
Balance Sheet (a)   4Q24     3Q24     4Q23  
Average total loans $ 566,031   $ 566,031   $ 569,515  
Average total deposits $ 512,120   $ 512,120   $ 470,394  
Book value per share $ 6.89   $ 6.85   $ 6.83  
Tangible book value per share $ 6.81   $ 6.77   $ 6.74  
(a) In thousands except for per share amounts              
               

Phil Guarnieri, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of ES Bancshares said, “We ended 2024 with positive trends over the last two quarters. The downward turn in interest rates has bolstered our net interest income. The Company’s net interest margin increased by twenty basis points, demonstrating growth for the past three quarters. This coupled with our cost containment program has bolstered our core earnings. The Company’s balance sheet and capital position remain a strength for our Company.”

Selected Balance Sheet Information:

December 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

As of December 31, 2024, total assets were $636.6 million, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 0.3%, as compared to total assets of $638.7 million on December 31, 2023. The decrease can be attributed to a slightly smaller loan portfolio.

Loans receivable, net of Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans totaled $559.3 million, a decrease of 0.8% from December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans as a percentage of gross loans was 0.91%.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and foreclosed real estate were $5.3 million or 0.84% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024, increasing from $1.4 million or 0.22% of total assets at December 31, 2023. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.94%, as of December 31, 2024, and 0.22% for December 31, 2023. The increase from December 31, 2023, was primarily due to one Commercial Real Estate and one 1-4 family investor loan being placed on non-accrual status. Both loans are deemed to be well collateralized and in total amount to $4.0 million.

Total liabilities decreased $3.8 million to $589.1 million at December 31, 2024 from $592.9 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease can be attributed to repayments of brokered deposits and Federal Home Loan (FHLB) borrowings partially offset by growth in core deposits. The growth in deposits was driven by an increase in interest-bearing, non-maturity deposit accounts, as well as interest-bearing deposits.

As of December 31, 2024, the Bank's Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios were 9.31%, 13.68%, 13.68% and 14.93%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." During the Fourth quarter 2024 the Company did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program. Book value per common share was $6.89 at December 31, 2024 compared to $6.83 at December 31, 2023. Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $6.81 at December 31, 2024 compared to $6.74 at December 31, 2023.

Financial Performance Overview:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024, vs. September 30, 2024

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company net income totaled $466 thousand compared to a net income of $582 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease can be attributed to lower non-interest income and non-interest expense, partially offset by higher net interest income quarter over quarter.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, increased $309 thousand, to $3.9 million from $3.6 million at three months ended September 30, 2024. The Company’s net interest margin widened by nine basis points to 2.50% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to 2.30% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in margin can be attributed to a reduction in the Company’s average cost for its interest-bearing liabilities.

There was a $2 thousand provision for credit losses taken for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a reversal for credit losses of $38 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Non-interest income decreased $237 thousand, to $372 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with non-interest income of $609 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The majority of the decrease can be attributed to lower service charges and fees and no gain on extinguishment of the Company’s subordinated debt, partially offset by the gain on loan sales.

Non-interest expenses totaled $3.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The largest fluctuations quarter over quarter were due to a $154 thousand increase in other expenses, due to a lack of a recovery of collection expenses that we realized in the September 2024 quarter, an increase in employment search fees, and other expenses. The $92 thousand increase in professional fees, due to higher legal and consulting fees as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Twelve months ended December 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net income totaled $1.1 million in comparison to $1.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease can mainly be attributed to higher costs paid on deposits which increased $5.1 million year over year.

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, decreased 11% or $1.8 million, to $14.1 million from $15.9 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease can be attributed to increased interest expense for deposits, partially offset by increased interest income earned on the loan portfolio.

Provision for credit losses totaled $12 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a $20 thousand provision for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $1.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared with noninterest income of $758 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase can be attributed to the gain recorded on extinguishment of sub-debt which is partially offset by decreased in gain on sale of loans period over period.

Operating expenses totaled $14.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $15.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, or a decrease of 7.1%. The decrease in non-interest expense can be attributed to initiatives taking effect from the cost-cutting program launched in 2024.

About ES Bancshares Inc.
ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) is incorporated under Maryland law and serves as the holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”). The Company is subject to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System while the Bank is primarily subject to regulation and supervision by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Currently, the Company does not transact any material business other than through the Bank, its subsidiary.

The Bank was organized under federal law in 2004 as a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the FDIC. In March 2009, the Bank converted its charter to a New York State commercial bank charter. The Bank’s principal business is attracting commercial and retail deposits in New York and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans including SBA and mortgage loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments permitted by applicable law and regulations.

We operate from our five Banking Center locations, a Loan Production Office and our Corporate Headquarters located in Staten Island, New York. The Company’s website address is www.esbna.com. The Company’s annual report, quarterly earnings releases and all press releases are available free of charge through its website, as soon as reasonably practicable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” or “continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares, Inc’s. control. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Peggy Edwards, Corporate Secretary
(845) 451-7825

 
ES Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(in thousands)
    December 31,   December 31,
2024   2023
    |----(unaudited)----|    
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,713     32,728  
Securities, net   22,336     15,220  
Loans receivable, net:        
Real estate mortgage loans   545,569     551,124  
Commercial and Lines of Credit   14,418     13,301  
Home Equity and Consumer Loans 398     349  
Deferred costs   4,084     4,233  
Allowance for Loan Credit Losses (5,137 )   (5,086 )
Total loans receivable, net   559,330     563,920  
Accrued interest receivable   2,628     2,625  
Investment in restricted stock, at cost   4,335     5,191  
Goodwill   581     581  
Bank premises and equipment, net   4,845     5,600  
Repossessed assets   -     -  
Right of use lease assets   5,894     6,415  
Bank Owned Life Insurance   5,489     5,341  
Other Assets   4,471     1,129  
Total Assets $ 636,622     638,750  
         
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity        
Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits   133,268     109,065  
Interest-Bearing Deposits   359,816     328,479  
Brokered Deposits   20,750     56,581  
Total Deposits   513,834     494,125  
Bond Issue, net of costs   11,787     13,708  
Borrowed Money   50,084     70,805  
Lease Liability   6,172     6,672  
Other Liabilities   7,195     7,578  
Total Liabilities   589,071     592,888  
Stockholders' equity   47,551     45,862  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 636,622     638,750  
 


   
  ES Bancshares, Inc.
  Consolidated Statements of Income
  (in thousands)
               
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
  |--------------(unaudited)--------------|   |----(unaudited)----|
Interest income              
Loans $ 7,405 $ 7,315     $ 7,059     $ 29,273 $ 26,343
Securities   224   218       110       678   446
Other interest-earning assets   373   428       278       1,624   1,418
Total Interest Income   8,002   7,961       7,447       31,576   28,207
Interest expense              
Deposits   3,436   3,674       2,945       14,531   9,052
Borrowings   690   720       1,048       2,950   3,268
Total Interest Expense   4,126   4,394       3,993       17,482   12,320
Net Interest Income   3,876   3,567       3,454       14,094   15,887
(Rev)Prov for Credit Losses   2   (38 )     (83 )     12   20
Net Interest Income after (Rev)Prov for Credit Losses   3,874   3,605       3,537       14,082   15,867
Non-interest income              
Service charges and fees   192   264       254       828   762
Gain on loan sales   139   -       30       140   168
Gain on extinguishment of Sub-debt   -   245       -       245   -
Other   42   100       38       314   149
Total non-interest income   372   609       322       1,527   1,080
Non-interest expenses              
Compensation and benefits   1,662   1,719       1,745       6,830   7,408
Occupancy and equipment   618   618       646       2,509   2,656
Data processing service fees   295   315       357       1,253   1,396
Professional fees   247   155       357       808   1,104
FDIC & NYS Banking Assessments   132   100       88       428   272
Advertising   64   84       101       308   406
Insurance   56   55       51       208   190
Other   518   365       405       1,622   1,603
Total non-interest expense   3,592   3,411       3,750       13,966   15,035
Income prior to tax expense   654   803       109       1,643   1,912
Income taxes   188   221       25       539   440
Net Income $ 466 $ 582     $ 84     $ 1,104 $ 1,472
               


                   
  ES Bancshares, Inc.
  Average Balance Sheet Data
  For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands)
  December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024
  Avg Bal Interest Average Avg Bal Interest Average Avg Bal Interest Average
  Rolling Rolling Rolling Rolling Rolling Rolling
Assets  3 Mos.  3 Mos. Yield/Cost  3 Mos.  3 Mos. Yield/Cost  3 Mos.  3 Mos. Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                  
Loans receivable $ 564,745 $ 7,405 5.24 % $ 566,031 $ 7,315 5.17 % $ 569,515 $ 7,059 4.96 %
Investment securities   22,898   224 3.91 %   22,480   218 3.87 %   15,957   110 2.75 %
Other interest-earning assets   31,135   373 4.69 %   31,656   428 5.29 %   20,128   278 5.40 %
Total interest-earning assets   618,778   8,002 5.17 %   620,167   7,961 5.13 %   605,600   7,447 4.92 %
Non-interest earning assets   18,048       17,919       16,840    
Total assets $ 636,826     $ 638,086     $ 622,440    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing checking $ 32,800 $ 27 0.33 % $ 33,512 $ 55 0.65 % $ 25,368 $ 23 0.36 %
Savings accounts   217,746   1,695 3.09 %   200,248   1,728 3.42 %   123,641   884 2.84 %
Certificates of deposit   166,368   1,714 4.09 %   173,577   1,891 4.32 %   207,091   2,037 3.90 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   416,914   3,436 3.27 %   407,337   3,674 3.58 %   356,101   2,945 3.28 %
Borrowings   50,189   499 3.94 %   52,984   519 3.89 %   76,844   827 4.27 %
Subordinated debenture   11,784   191 6.43 %   13,726   201 5.81 %   13,705   221 6.41 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   478,887   4,126 3.42 %   474,047   4,394 3.68 %   446,649   3,993 3.55 %
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits   96,011       104,782       114,293    
Other liabilities   14,580       13,045       15,803    
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   110,591       117,827       130,096    
Stockholders' equity   47,347       46,211       45,695    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 636,826     $ 638,086     $ 622,440    
Net interest income   $ 3,874     $ 3,567     $ 3,454  
Average interest rate spread      1.75 %     1.46 %     1.37 %
Net interest margin      2.50 %     2.30 %     2.28 %
                   
                   


               
Five Quarter Performance Ratio Highlights Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023  
Performance Ratios (%) - annualized            
Return(loss) on Average Assets   0.29     0.36     0.10     (0.07 )   0.05  
Return(loss) on Average Equity   3.94     4.98     1.37     (0.90 )   0.73  
Return(loss) on Average Tangible Equity   3.99     5.04     1.38     (0.91 )   0.74  
Efficiency Ratio   84.58     81.70     92.86     101.08     99.31  
Yields / Costs (%)            
Average Yield - Interest Earning Assets   5.17     5.13     5.16     5.03     4.92  
Average Cost - Interest-bearing Liabilities   3.42     3.69     3.86     3.82     3.55  
Net Interest Margin   2.50     2.30     2.21     2.12     2.28  
Capital Ratios (%)            
Equity / Assets   7.47     7.44     7.12     7.34     7.18  
Tangible Equity / Assets   7.38     7.36     7.03     7.26     7.09  
Tier I leverage ratio (a)   9.31     9.18     9.30     9.52     9.45  
Common equity Tier I capital ratio (a)   13.68     13.67     13.81     13.63     13.60  
Tier 1 Risk-based capital ratio (a)   13.68     13.67     13.81     13.63     13.60  
Total Risk-based capital ratio (a)   14.93     14.92     15.06     14.88     14.85  
Stock Valuation            
Book Value $ 6.89   $ 6.85   $ 6.74   $ 6.75   $ 6.83  
Tangible Book Value $ 6.81   $ 6.77   $ 6.65   $ 6.67   $ 6.74  
Shares Outstanding (b)   6,900     6,878     6,884     6,834     6,714  
Asset Quality (%)            
ACL / Total Loans   0.91     0.90     0.90     0.89     0.89  
Non Performing Loans / Total Loans   0.94     0.91     0.22     0.24     0.22  
Non Performing Assets / Total Assets   0.84     0.81     0.19     0.21     0.22  
               
(a) Ratios at Bank level                            (b) Shares information presented in thousands        
               

