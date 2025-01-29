IPG Photonics to Showcase Innovative Fiber Laser Solutions for Micro-Machining, Cleaning, Scientific, and Advanced Applications at Photonics West 2025

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP), the global leader in fiber laser technology, will showcase new and innovative fiber laser solutions at Photonics West, January 28-30, 2025 in San Francisco. The 1,200 square foot booth will display a wide range of laser sources and laser technologies designed to optimize performance in applications including cleaning, cutting, marking, micro-machining, and quantum computing.

Next-Generation High-Power Laser Platform Improves Performance and Power-to-Volume Ratio

IPG will present their new YLS-RI fiber laser platform built with an improved internal architecture to maximize performance and ease of integration. Developed as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation, this new high-power laser platform features next-generation pump diodes, increased reliability and optical stability, and a more compact design. These high-power lasers provide manufacturers with a higher performance laser source and additional benefits for cutting applications.

Specialized Lasers Address a Diverse Range of Advanced and Scientific Applications

The company will showcase cutting-edge, specialized lasers, including record-setting ultrafast optical frequency combs poised to revolutionize biomedical sensing and metrology, as well as a new high-brightness laser well-suited for directed energy applications.

IPG will also bring linearly polarized single-frequency laser sources and amplifiers purpose-built for quantum computing. The company is currently working directly with key players in the quantum computing space to provide advanced laser solutions tailored to their specific requirements.

Integrated Laser Solutions for Welding Provide Increased Precision and Productivity

Drawing from a world-leading portfolio of innovative laser solutions for precision welding applications, IPG will showcase a new Adjustable Mode Beam (AMB) laser. This dual-beam laser innovation will be presented as part of an integrated laser welding solution. The solution utilizes AMB technology to virtually eliminate weld defects like spatter and porosity while integrated scanning optics and real-time weld measurement provide fast welding speeds and unmatched weld quality assurance.

IPG offers their dual-beam lasers in a wide range of core and ring diameters based around the process requirements of customers and their applications. IPG leads the industry with their ability to deliver unmatched single-mode laser power in the core beam.

Laser Cleaning Provides an Eco-friendly Alternative to Abrasives & Chemicals

IPG continues to drive advanced laser cleaning and other laser surface modification solutions, which are realizing rapid adoption across a variety of industries that benefit from laser cleaning’s precision, efficiency, and reduced environmental impact.

With the recent acquisition of cleanLASER, IPG has further expanded the breadth and depth of their laser cleaning offering. Representing part of a diverse array of laser cleaning solutions, IPG will bring nanosecond lasers ideally suited for cleaning applications. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore a variety of cleaning samples processed with IPG’s cutting-edge laser systems, highlighting the versatility and precision of their technology.

Laser Innovations Maximize Micro-Machining Precision & Productivity

IPG will display lasers and laser technology for micro-machining applications including nanosecond and ultrafast lasers spanning wavelengths from infrared to green and deep UV. The company will also bring nanosecond lasers with acousto-optic modulation for high-quality grayscale marking as well as green nanosecond and infrared picosecond lasers with increased average power for greater productivity in applications like solar cell scribing.

These products and solutions will be on display in booth #943 in the Moscone Center at Photonics West 2025.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company’s mission is to develop innovative laser solutions making the world a better place. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability, and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. IPG is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide.

For more information, visit IPGPhotonics.com

Contact

Eugene Fedotoff

Senior Director, Investor Relations

IPG Photonics Corporation

508-597-4713

efedotoff@IPGPhotonics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.