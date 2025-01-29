Allogene Therapeutics Announces Benjamin M. Beneski as Senior Vice President and Chief Technical Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that Benjamin M. Beneski has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Technical Officer (CTO). Mr. Beneski succeeds Tim Moore, who will be stepping down at the end of February after two years with the Company. Mr. Moore’s impactful career spans nearly a decade of collaboration with the broader team, during which he made significant contributions to Allogene and the field of cell and gene therapy.

As CTO, Mr. Beneski will oversee Allogene’s technical operations, leveraging his extensive expertise in biologics manufacturing, process development, and operational leadership to carry on the work of Mr. Moore and further advance the company’s groundbreaking allogeneic cell therapy programs.

"We are delighted to announce Ben's promotion to Chief Technical Officer," said David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President, CEO, and Co-Founder of Allogene. "His leadership and dedication have been instrumental in shaping our manufacturing strategy and capabilities. Ben’s proven track record of delivering results, creating innovative solutions, and building high-performing teams makes him uniquely qualified to lead our technical operations into the next phase."

Dr. Chang continued, "Many of us at Allogene have had the distinct privilege of working alongside Tim for nearly a decade. He joined us during a crucial time, bringing expertise and leadership that were instrumental in getting us to where we are today. We are deeply grateful for Tim's unwavering commitment, transformative contributions, and exceptional dedication to mentoring and empowering the next generation of leaders. Tim will forever remain a dear friend and an enduring part of Allogene's legacy."

Mr. Beneski joined Allogene in 2019 as Executive Director and Plant Manager, leading the design, construction, and startup of Cell Forge 1, the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. Over the years, he has held increasingly senior roles, including Vice President of Manufacturing and Vice President of Product Development and Manufacturing. In these roles, he led the development of next-generation platforms, successfully managed internal and external manufacturing networks, and drove key initiatives supporting IND submissions and commercial readiness.

Mr. Beneski’s career spans over two decades in biologics manufacturing and technical operations, including leadership roles at Vir Biotechnology and Amgen. He holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer and autoimmune disease. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell product candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow @AllogeneTx on X and LinkedIn.

Benjamin M. Beneski Senior Vice President and Chief Technical Officer

