Genius Metals Changes Its Name to “Morocco Strategic Minerals Corporation”

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Metals Inc. (TSXV: GENI) (the “Company”) held its annual and special meeting of shareholders on January 16th, 2025 (the "Meeting"). The Company is pleased to announce that shareholders representing more than 99% of votes cast approved a special resolution authorizing the Company to amend its articles to change its name to "Morocco Strategic Minerals Corporation" and "Corporation de minéraux stratégiques du Maroc" as its French name.

The common shares of the Company continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under its existing trading symbol, GENI. The effective date of the name change will be January 31st, 2025 and the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSXV under the new name and under the trading symbol “MCC”. Each existing share certificate reflecting the current name of the Company will continue to represent a valid certificate until such certificate is transferred, re-registered or otherwise exchanged.

The new name reflects the Company’s strategy to explore and develop its Moroccan assets, announced in press releases issued on July 11, October 17 and November 13, 2024.

About the Company

Genius Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Morocco and in Canada.

