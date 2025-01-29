Tianjin Yangliuqing unveils customized woodblock painting to mark the Year of the Snake.

TIANJIN, China, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 26, Huo Qingyou, a representative inheritor of the Yangliuqing woodblock Chinese New Year paintings, unveiled a creative zodiac painting for the Year of the Snake to embrace the first Spring Festival after its inclusion into the UNESCO's intangible cultural list.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Titled "Golden Snake Brings Good Fortune," the work not only pays tribute to traditional culture but also exemplifies the perfect integration of cultural inheritance and innovation.

The work centers around the zodiac sign of the snake, creatively integrating it with the Chinese character Fu, which stands for fortune.

In the work, the longevity peach and reishi mushroom symbolize long life and good luck, while the lotus leaf and flower represent harmony and happiness. Bats are portrayed as symbols of abundant blessings.

The snake's head is depicted through abstract art, embodying both mystery and artistic charm. The snake's body is adorned with the eight magic weapons used by the Eight Immortals in Chinese folklore, as well as copper coins symbolizing wealth, allowing the artwork to maintain traditional elements while exuding a modern aesthetic appeal.

The publicity department of Xiqing District of north China's Tianjin Municipality introduces that the craft of Yangliuqing woodblock Chinese New Year paintings was included in the first batch of national intangible cultural heritage list in 2006. Originating from the ancient town of Yangliuqing, the craftsmanship dates back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and flourished during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), boasting a history of over 400 years.

Yangliuqing woodblock Chinese New Year paintings are characterized by rich cultural connotations, full compositions, even brushwork, and bright colors, often reflecting folk customs and historical stories with auspicious meanings. Their production process is complex and intricate, consisting of five main steps: outlining, engraving, color printing, painting, and mounting.

The subject matter of Yangliuqing woodblock New Year paintings widely encompasses folk legends, historical tales, theatrical characters, and depictions of beautiful women and children. They possess high artistic value and significance for historical research, representing an important aspect of the diversity and creativity of Chinese culture.

Source: The Publicity Department of Xiqing District

Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.