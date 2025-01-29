Telos Corporation Selected as Prime Contractor for the U.S. Navy SeaPort Next Generation Contract

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced its on-ramp as a prime contractor to the U.S. Navy – SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort NxG) multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract.

SeaPort NxG serves the Navy Virtual SYSCOM Commanders, including NAVAIR, NAVFAC, NAVSEA, NAVSUP, NAVWAR and ONR, as well as the Military Sealift Command (MSC) and the United States Marine Corps (USMC). SeaPort NxG is the U.S. Navy’s integrated and mandatory approach to contracting for professional support services (PSS). As a prime contractor, Telos will be eligible to bid on task orders until 2028, at which time the Navy will perform a re-compete for a nine-year period of performance.

“Telos is pleased to be a part of SeaPort NxG, which strengthens our relationship with the U.S. Navy,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “We look forward to providing the Navy with network engineering and operational support, program management, logistics, and training to support cyber risk assessment.”

In addition to SeaPort NxG, since 2023, Telos has won positions on the following federal government blanket purchase agreement (BPA) and IDIQ contract vehicles, which, when combined with SeaPort NxG, provide market access to compete for new business opportunities that, in the aggregate, represent approximately a $35 billion addressable market, including:

Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) J6 Enterprise Technology Services 2.0 (JETS 2.0)

United States Air Force (USAF) Base Infrastructure Modernization (BIM)

Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) Defense Enterprise HR Applications and Data Services (DEHRADS)

United States Army EUROPE Infrastructure Modernization Capabilities Set (Army IMOD CAPSET)

United States Marine Corps (USMC) Infrastructure Services, Transport and Communications (ISTC) Base Area Network (BAN)

Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Information Technology Supplies and Support Services (IT-SSS) 2nd Generation (IT-SSS2)

For a full list of Telos contract vehicles and additional information, please visit www.telos.com/contracts.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

