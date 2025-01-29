Submit Release
Deputy President Paul Mashatile addresses inauguration of the 1st Phase of the BAPS Hindu Mandir and Cultural Complex, 30 Jan

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will tomorrow, Thursday, 30 January 2025, attend and speak at the Official Opening of the first phase of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir (Temple) and Cultural Complex, in Northriding, Johannesburg, Gauteng Province.

Deputy President Mashatile, who is also a champion of social cohesion and national building initiatives in South Africa, attends the event at the invitation of BAPS, a global non-governmental organisation, holding General Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations and an international Hindu socio-spiritual institute.  

The BAPS Cultural Centre and Temple, features a place of worship, language and music classes, a sports complex and also offers a platform for spiritual, social and charitable work.  Built by thousands of volunteers, the iconic centre is accordingly, first of its kind in the African continent, and it brings together people from all walks of life. The centre also stands as a symbol of hope, unity, and cultural harmony for all the citizens of different backgrounds, and it is built to inspire positive values of community service and nation building.

Deputy President Mashatile will attend the event alongside His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the present Guru and President of the BAPS, who will preside over the inaugural celebrations of the BAPS Hindu Mandir and Cultural Complex.

The event is scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday, 30 January 2025
Time: 17h30 for 18h00
Venue: 4 Dexter Rd, Northriding, Randburg

