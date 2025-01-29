Intraosseous Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2025 to 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Global Intraosseous Devices Market Set for Significant Growth, Projected to Reach USD 938.6 Million by 2035 Driven by Growing Demand and Technological Advancements. The U.S. leads the intraosseous devices market in 2024 and is projected to grow at a 1.8% CAGR (2025–2035), driven by high trauma cases and cardiac arrests requiring rapid vascular access solutions.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global intraosseous devices market is poised for substantial expansion, with sales expected to reach USD 938.6 million by 2035, up from an estimated USD 494.3 million in 2025. This reflects a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2035.

The increasing adoption of intraosseous devices, driven by their efficiency in emergency medical situations, trauma care, and military applications, continues to fuel market growth. In 2024, the market generated revenue of USD 467.2 million, highlighting the rising demand for rapid vascular access solutions.

Increasing demand for the rapid administration of fluids directly into the vascular system is the primary factor driving the demand for intraosseous devices. This has been significantly important, especially during times of emergency.

Furthermore, an increase in the number of disease forms is expected to surge the market. Moreover, the rising number of traumatic surgeries worldwide is expected to increase the sales of intraosseous devices during the forecast period.

Additionally, the development of technologically advanced intraosseous devices is expected to surge the market growth. These provide rapid and reliable emergency vascular access.

Apart from that, the companies that are into intraosseous devices are adding certain value-added services, which is also expected to further surge the market growth.

Patients are particularly impressed by the safety that is provided by this method, and this advantage is being provided at a time when no other method can come close to the safety aspects of this method.

Establishment of vascular access is required in case of medical emergency and life-threatening traumatic injuries for the delivery of medications and for fluid replacement, including crystalloids, blood, and blood products.

The intraosseous devices industry is poised for significant growth in the coming decade, driven by advancements in medical technology, increased emergency care requirements, and the growing emphasis on improving patient outcomes in critical situations. These devices, which are used for delivering medications, fluids, and other treatments directly into the bone marrow, are increasingly becoming essential tools in trauma and emergency care settings, especially when traditional intravenous access is difficult or impossible.





Market Overview and Growth Drivers:

The global intraosseous devices market is expected to experience robust growth from 2025 to 2035. Several key factors are contributing to this positive outlook:

1. Increasing Prevalence of Trauma and Cardiac Arrest Cases



The rise in traumatic injuries, road accidents, and cardiac arrest incidents globally is one of the key factors driving the demand for intraosseous devices. These devices are often the preferred choice for medication delivery in emergency situations, particularly in cases where rapid access to the circulatory system is critical.

2. Advancements in Technology



As technology evolves, the design, functionality, and ease of use of intraosseous devices are becoming more sophisticated. The introduction of automated, compact, and user-friendly devices is making them more accessible for healthcare professionals, thereby boosting adoption rates.

3. Rising Demand for Emergency Medical Services (EMS)



There is a global increase in the demand for emergency medical services, particularly in developed regions. Emergency medical responders and hospitals are increasingly incorporating intraosseous devices into their protocols, recognizing the life-saving potential of these devices in situations where intravenous access is not feasible.

4. Aging Population and Chronic Disease Management



With an aging global population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions, the need for rapid and reliable medical interventions is on the rise. Intraosseous access can be a crucial method of treatment delivery in such cases, particularly in the elderly and patients with compromised vascular systems.

“The market for intraosseous devices is positioned for robust growth, driven by an increased focus on improving emergency medical care outcomes and expanding usage in critical care environments, Technological advancements, such as improved device designs, enhanced needle systems, and easier usability, are key factors contributing to the market’s upward trajectory. Additionally, the growing adoption of intraosseous access in military and field-based medical interventions is expected to bolster demand over the next decade.” says Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Technological Advancements and Innovations:

One of the major trends within the intraosseous devices market is the continuous innovation in device technology. Key advancements include:

Automated Insertion Mechanisms : Newer models of intraosseous devices come with automated insertion mechanisms, ensuring quicker and more accurate access to the bone marrow, even in high-stress situations.

: Newer models of intraosseous devices come with automated insertion mechanisms, ensuring quicker and more accurate access to the bone marrow, even in high-stress situations. Wireless Connectivity : The integration of wireless technology in intraosseous devices allows for real-time monitoring of patient conditions, helping healthcare providers make better-informed decisions during critical care.

: The integration of wireless technology in intraosseous devices allows for real-time monitoring of patient conditions, helping healthcare providers make better-informed decisions during critical care. Portable and Compact Designs: Many devices are now being developed to be lighter and more portable, enabling emergency responders to carry them with ease during rescues or on ambulances.



Regulatory Environment and Challenges:

The regulatory landscape for intraosseous devices is evolving, with regulatory bodies such as the U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) setting stringent standards for approval. However, despite the hurdles, manufacturers are working hard to ensure that their devices meet safety and efficacy standards, paving the way for greater market acceptance.

Some of the challenges faced by the industry include:

High Cost of Devices : While the market is expected to grow, the cost of intraosseous devices remains a barrier for adoption, particularly in low-income regions or resource-limited settings.

: While the market is expected to grow, the cost of intraosseous devices remains a barrier for adoption, particularly in low-income regions or resource-limited settings. Training and Skill Requirements: Proper training for medical professionals is essential for the effective use of intraosseous devices. This can be a barrier to adoption in some healthcare settings where resources for training are limited.

Regional Outlook:

1. North America



North America, particularly the U.S., is expected to dominate the intraosseous devices market over the next decade. This can be attributed to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of trauma cases, and strong adoption rates among emergency medical services and hospitals. Additionally, the presence of major manufacturers in the region is likely to further fuel growth.

2. Europe

Europe is anticipated to experience steady growth, driven by rising healthcare expenditure and growing demand for emergency care solutions. Increasing awareness of intraosseous devices and their effectiveness is also contributing to the market expansion.

3. Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing number of road accidents, rising healthcare infrastructure, and expanding emergency services in countries such as India, China, and Japan are key factors contributing to this growth.

4. Middle East and Africa



The Middle East and Africa are gradually adopting intraosseous devices, particularly in high-risk trauma settings. With improvements in healthcare infrastructure, the region is set to see steady demand for these devices in the coming years.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

On the basis of type, the automatic segment is projected to have the largest market share. The ability to operate with maximum precision coupled with low operational time is expected to surge the share of the segment going ahead. Apart from that, the ability to penetrate the vascular system is more in the automatic segment as compared to other segments.

On the basis of end users, the hospitals segment has the largest share. Apart from that, hospitals are usually involved in the bulk purchase of these devices. Furthermore, hospitals need to be equipped with almost every kind of medical device, as a result of which they constantly fill in their stocks. Furthermore, an increasing geriatric population coupled with a surging number of heart patients also make hospitals the leading segment.

On the basis of region, the North American region has the highest market share. A huge healthcare sector in the region, coupled with a high disposable income, is expected to surge the market share.

Furthermore, the region is also meant for a huge number of people who suffer from heart-related ailments. This represents a huge opportunity for the intraosseous devices market in North America.

Apart from that, the European region is expected to be one of the most important markets during the forecast period.





Intraosseous Devices Market: Drivers & Restraints

Intraosseous infusion is primarily used in pre-hospital’s pediatric emergencies where intravenous delivery of fluids and medications is difficult. Increasing prevalence of various diseases forms and growing number of traumatic surgeries are expected to create demand for these devices in the forthcoming years.

Additionally introduction of technologically advanced intraosseous devices in the market such as EZ-IO which allows rapid and more reliable emergency vascular access than the available manual techniques in the market. Continual training of medical and nursing staff and well defined protocols regarding proper handling of the device required for effective and safe care of patients undergoing intraosseous venous access is also leading to the rising adoption of these devices in hospitals.

One of the main complication while inserting the intraosseous device is extravasation of fluids and medications into soft tissues which can lead to compartment syndrome (a condition resulting from increased pressure within a confined body space). Other side effects associated with the use of these devices includes iatrogenic fractures, growth plate injury, infection (cellulitis) and osteomyelitis.

Key Players of Intraosseous Devices Market:

Pyng Medical Corp.

PerSys Medical

Aero Healthcare

Vidacare Corporation

Carefusion Inc.

Cook Medical Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

SAM Medical

BIOPSYBELL S.R.L.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Key Segments of Intraosseous Devices Market

By Technology:

In terms of technology, the industry is divided into manual, automatic, impact-driven, powered drill.

By Route of Administration:

In terms of route of administration, the industry is divided into sternum, distal and proximal tibia, distal femur, calcaneus, head of humerus.

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and cardiology clinics

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

French Language:

Le marché mondial des dispositifs intra-osseux est sur le point de connaître une expansion substantielle, avec des ventes qui devraient atteindre 938,6 millions USD d’ici 2035, contre 494,3 millions USD en 2025. Cela reflète un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) stable de 5,8 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2025 à 2035.

L’adoption croissante des dispositifs intra-osseux, motivée par leur efficacité dans les situations médicales d’urgence, les soins de traumatologie et les applications militaires, continue d’alimenter la croissance du marché. En 2024, le marché a généré un chiffre d’affaires de 467,2 millions USD, mettant en évidence la demande croissante de solutions d’accès vasculaire rapide.

L’industrie des dispositifs intra-osseux est sur le point de connaître une croissance significative au cours de la prochaine décennie, grâce aux progrès de la technologie médicale, à l’augmentation des besoins en soins d’urgence et à l’accent croissant mis sur l’amélioration des résultats pour les patients dans des situations critiques. Ces dispositifs, qui sont utilisés pour administrer des médicaments, des fluides et d’autres traitements directement dans la moelle osseuse, deviennent de plus en plus des outils essentiels dans les contextes de traumatologie et de soins d’urgence, en particulier lorsque l’accès intraveineux traditionnel est difficile ou impossible.

Aperçu du marché et moteurs de croissance :

Le marché mondial des dispositifs intra-osseux devrait connaître une croissance robuste de 2025 à 2035. Plusieurs facteurs clés contribuent à cette bonne tenue :

1. Prévalence croissante des cas de traumatismes et d’arrêts cardiaques

L’augmentation des blessures traumatiques, des accidents de la route et des arrêts cardiaques dans le monde est l’un des principaux facteurs à l’origine de la demande de dispositifs intra-osseux. Ces appareils sont souvent le choix privilégié pour l’administration de médicaments dans les situations d’urgence, en particulier dans les cas où un accès rapide au système circulatoire est essentiel.

2. Progrès technologiques

Au fur et à mesure que la technologie évolue, la conception, la fonctionnalité et la facilité d’utilisation des dispositifs intra-osseux deviennent de plus en plus sophistiquées. L’introduction d’appareils automatisés, compacts et conviviaux les rend plus accessibles aux professionnels de la santé, ce qui augmente les taux d’adoption.

3. Demande croissante de services médicaux d’urgence (SMU)

Il y a une augmentation mondiale de la demande de SME, en particulier dans les régions développées. Les intervenants médicaux d’urgence et les hôpitaux intègrent de plus en plus de dispositifs intra-osseux dans leurs protocoles, reconnaissant le potentiel de sauvetage de ces dispositifs dans les situations où l’accès intraveineux n’est pas possible.

4. Vieillissement de la population et gestion des maladies chroniques

Avec le vieillissement de la population mondiale et la prévalence croissante des maladies chroniques telles que le diabète et les maladies cardiovasculaires, le besoin d’interventions médicales rapides et fiables est de plus en plus important. L’accès intra-osseux peut être une méthode cruciale d’administration du traitement dans de tels cas, en particulier chez les personnes âgées et les patients dont le système vasculaire est compromis.

"Le marché des dispositifs intra-osseux est positionné pour une croissance robuste, stimulée par un accent accru sur l’amélioration des résultats des soins médicaux d’urgence et l’expansion de l’utilisation dans les environnements de soins intensifs, Les progrès technologiques, tels que l’amélioration de la conception des dispositifs, les systèmes d’aiguilles améliorés et la facilité d’utilisation, sont des facteurs clés contribuant à la trajectoire ascendante du marché. De plus, l’adoption croissante de l’accès intra-osseux dans les interventions médicales militaires et sur le terrain devrait stimuler la demande au cours de la prochaine décennie. déclare Sabyasachi Ghosh, vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI), analyste.

Avancées technologiques et innovations :

L’une des principales tendances du marché des dispositifs intra-osseux est l’innovation continue dans la technologie des dispositifs. Les principales avancées comprennent :

Mécanismes d’insertion automatisés : Les nouveaux modèles de dispositifs intra-osseux sont équipés de mécanismes d’insertion automatisés, assurant un accès plus rapide et plus précis à la moelle osseuse, même dans des situations de stress élevé.

: Les nouveaux modèles de dispositifs intra-osseux sont équipés de mécanismes d’insertion automatisés, assurant un accès plus rapide et plus précis à la moelle osseuse, même dans des situations de stress élevé. Connectivité sans fil : L’intégration de la technologie sans fil dans les dispositifs intra-osseux permet de surveiller en temps réel l’état des patients, ce qui aide les prestataires de soins de santé à prendre des décisions plus éclairées pendant les soins intensifs.

: L’intégration de la technologie sans fil dans les dispositifs intra-osseux permet de surveiller en temps réel l’état des patients, ce qui aide les prestataires de soins de santé à prendre des décisions plus éclairées pendant les soins intensifs. Conceptions portables et compactes : De nombreux appareils sont actuellement développés pour être plus légers et plus portables, ce qui permet aux intervenants d’urgence de les transporter facilement lors de sauvetages ou dans des ambulances.



Environnement réglementaire et défis :

Le paysage réglementaire des dispositifs intra-osseux évolue, les organismes de réglementation tels que la FDA des États-Unis et l’Agence européenne des médicaments (EMA) fixant des normes strictes pour l’approbation. Cependant, malgré les obstacles, les fabricants travaillent dur pour s’assurer que leurs dispositifs répondent aux normes de sécurité et d’efficacité, ouvrant ainsi la voie à une plus grande acceptation par le marché.

Voici quelques-uns des défis auxquels l’industrie est confrontée :

Coût élevé des dispositifs : Alors que le marché devrait croître, le coût des dispositifs intra-osseux reste un obstacle à l’adoption, en particulier dans les régions à faible revenu ou les milieux aux ressources limitées.

: Alors que le marché devrait croître, le coût des dispositifs intra-osseux reste un obstacle à l’adoption, en particulier dans les régions à faible revenu ou les milieux aux ressources limitées. Formation et compétences requises : Une formation appropriée pour les professionnels de la santé est essentielle pour l’utilisation efficace des dispositifs intra-osseux. Cela peut constituer un obstacle à l’adoption dans certains établissements de santé où les ressources pour la formation sont limitées.

Perspectives régionales :

1. Amérique du Nord

L’Amérique du Nord, en particulier les États-Unis, devrait dominer le marché des dispositifs intra-osseux au cours de la prochaine décennie. Cela peut être attribué à l’infrastructure de soins de santé avancée, à la prévalence croissante des cas de traumatisme et aux forts taux d’adoption parmi les services médicaux d’urgence et les hôpitaux. De plus, la présence de grands fabricants dans la région est susceptible d’alimenter davantage la croissance.

2. L’Europe

L’Europe devrait connaître une croissance régulière, tirée par l’augmentation des dépenses de santé et la demande croissante de solutions de soins d’urgence. La sensibilisation croissante aux dispositifs intra-osseux et à leur efficacité contribue également à l’expansion du marché.

3. Asie-Pacifique

La région Asie-Pacifique devrait connaître le taux de croissance le plus élevé au cours de la période de prévision. L’augmentation du nombre d’accidents de la route, l’augmentation des infrastructures de santé et l’expansion des services d’urgence dans des pays tels que l’Inde, la Chine et le Japon sont des facteurs clés contribuant à cette croissance.

4. Moyen-Orient et Afrique

Le Moyen-Orient et l’Afrique adoptent progressivement les dispositifs intra-osseux, en particulier dans les contextes de traumatisme à haut risque. Grâce à l’amélioration des infrastructures de santé, la région devrait connaître une demande constante pour ces appareils dans les années à venir.

Tendances futures et opportunités de marché :

Intégration avec la télémédecine : L’essor de la télémédecine et des services de santé à distance présente une opportunité passionnante pour les dispositifs intra-osseux. Les données en temps réel des appareils pourraient être transmises à distance aux experts médicaux, ce qui améliorerait la rapidité et la précision de la prise de décision dans les scénarios d’urgence.

: L’essor de la télémédecine et des services de santé à distance présente une opportunité passionnante pour les dispositifs intra-osseux. Les données en temps réel des appareils pourraient être transmises à distance aux experts médicaux, ce qui améliorerait la rapidité et la précision de la prise de décision dans les scénarios d’urgence. Croissance des soins de santé à domicile : Avec l’évolution vers les soins à domicile et les soins ambulatoires, les dispositifs intra-osseux peuvent jouer un rôle dans le traitement d’urgence à domicile, en particulier dans les zones rurales où l’accès aux établissements de santé peut être limité.

: Avec l’évolution vers les soins à domicile et les soins ambulatoires, les dispositifs intra-osseux peuvent jouer un rôle dans le traitement d’urgence à domicile, en particulier dans les zones rurales où l’accès aux établissements de santé peut être limité. Partenariats et collaborations : Pour répondre à la demande croissante du marché, les fabricants peuvent former des partenariats stratégiques avec des prestataires de soins d’urgence, des hôpitaux et des unités EMS. Les collaborations pourraient faciliter le développement d’appareils plus efficaces et plus rentables et stimuler la pénétration du marché dans les régions mal desservies.



Principaux acteurs du marché des dispositifs intra-osseux :

Pyng Medical Corp.

PerSys Medical

Aero Healthcare

Vidacare Corporation

Carefusion Inc.

Cook Medical Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Becton, Dickinson et compagnie (BD)

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

SAM Médical

BIOPSYBELL S.R.L.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Segments clés du marché des dispositifs intra-osseux

Par technologie :

En termes de technologie, l’industrie est divisée en perceuses manuelles, automatiques, à percussion et motorisées.

Par voie d’administration :

En termes de voie d’administration, l’industrie est divisée en sternum, tibia distal et proximal, fémur distal, calcanéum, tête de l’humérus.

Par utilisateur final :

En termes d’utilisateur final, l’industrie est divisée en hôpitaux, centres de chirurgie ambulatoire et cliniques de cardiologie

Par région :

Les principaux pays d’Amérique du Nord, d’Amérique latine, d’Asie de l’Est, d’Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, d’Europe de l’Ouest, d’Europe de l’Est et du Moyen-Orient et d’Afrique (MEA) ont été couverts dans le rapport.

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

