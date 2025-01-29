Straits Research projects the In-Plant Logistics Market to hit USD 30.6 billion by 2033.

The global in-plant logistics market size was valued at USD 12.87 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 14.17 billion in 2025 to reach USD 30.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-plant logistics is a critical aspect of manufacturing and supply chain management, focusing on the internal movement of materials, components, and finished goods within a production facility. It encompasses various processes, including material handling, storage, inventory management, and transportation of goods between different stages of production. The goal of in-plant logistics is to ensure a smooth, efficient flow of resources, minimizing delays, reducing production costs, and optimizing overall operational efficiency.

Market Dynamics

Demand for operational efficiency and cost reduction drives the global market

In today's price-sensitive markets, companies are increasingly adopting advanced logistics solutions to improve operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and minimize reliance on manual labor. Automation technologies, such as robotic arms and automated guided vehicles (AGVs), are central to achieving these objectives. By automating repetitive and time-consuming tasks, manufacturers can lower labor costs and minimize the risk of costly human errors.

A prime example of this is Toyota, which utilizes AGVs in its production plants to move materials and components across the factory floor. These automated vehicles ensure a seamless and continuous flow of goods, accelerating the production process and significantly reducing the need for manual labor in material handling. This not only enhances productivity but also lowers overhead costs.

By integrating such automation technologies, manufacturers can achieve higher efficiency and cost savings, positioning themselves to offer competitive pricing and maintain an edge in the market.

Growth in e-commerce and retail manufacturing creates tremendous opportunities

The rapid expansion of e-commerce has presented a significant growth opportunity for the global in-plant logistics market. As online retailers face growing demands to manage higher order volumes, faster delivery times, and more complex inventory systems, they are increasingly turning to advanced logistics solutions to streamline operations and improve warehouse efficiency.

A leading example is Amazon, one of the biggest players in e-commerce, which has made substantial investments in robotics and automation across its fulfillment centers. The company utilizes thousands of robots, including Amazon Robotics, to efficiently move products through its warehouses, reducing operational costs and boosting processing speed.

This shift toward automation is not only enhancing operational efficiency but also helping retailers meet the rising demands of online shoppers, thus fueling further growth in the in-plant logistics sector.

Regional Analysis

North America is the fastest-growing region, primarily due to the advanced manufacturing capabilities of the United States and Canada. The region’s industrial strength is underpinned by its robust automotive and aerospace sectors, which are among the most innovative and influential worldwide. These industries have led the way in adopting automation technologies and optimizing in-plant logistics processes to maximize efficiency and reduce operational costs.

The U.S. is a global hub for technological innovation, focusing on robotics, IoT integration, and AI-driven logistics solutions. These advancements are enhancing material handling, inventory management, and production workflows, ensuring smoother, more efficient operations across manufacturing plants. This combination of cutting-edge technology and industrial expertise positions North America at the forefront of the in-plant logistics market.

Key Highlights

and is expected to grow from to reach , growing at a CAGR of during the forecast period (2025-2033). Based on Product, the global market is divided into Robots, Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Conveyors & Sortation Systems, Cranes, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), and Real-time Location Systems (RTLS). The Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on Location, the global market is divided into receiving and delivery docks, assembly/production lines, storage facilities, and packaging workstations. The assembly/production lines segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on Facilities, the global market is divided into small facilities, medium facilities, and large facilities. The large facilities segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on Industry, the global market is divided into automotive, metals & heavy machinery, food & beverages, healthcare, semiconductor & electronics, aviation, and other industries. The automotive segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

KUKA AG ABB Ltd. Fanuc Corporation Dematic Siemens AG Swisslog Holding AG JBT Corporation Toyota Industries Corporation Honeywell Intelligrated Vanderlande Industries Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Ocado Group Swisslog Healthcare Fives Group Beumer Group

Recent Developments

In April 2024, Walmart partnered with Fox Robotics to integrate robotic forklifts across its distribution centers. This followed a successful 16-month pilot program at one of its facilities. These robotic forklifts aim to enhance material handling efficiency, reduce labor dependency, and improve overall productivity within in-plant logistics operations.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Robots

Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Conveyors & Sortation Systems

Cranes

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

Real-time Location Systems (RTLS)

By Location

Receiving and Delivery Docks

Assembly/Production Lines

Storage Facilities

Packaging Workstations

By Facilities

Small Facilities

Medium Facilities

Large Facilities

By Industry

Automotive

Metals & Heavy Machinery

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Semiconductor & Electronics

Aviation

Other Industries

By Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

APAC

Middle East and Africa

