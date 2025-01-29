Asset Entities Passes Milestone of 9,000 Members on its TikTok Shop Creator Discord Community

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. (“Asset Entities” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASST), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, and a Ternary Payment Platform company, today announced it has passed a total of 9,000 Members on its TikTok Shop Creator Discord community within their ecosystem.

Asset Entities announced that it had become an official TikTok Shop partner on December 11, 2024. The partnership with TikTok Shop brought Asset Entities to the forefront in signing up creators, executing campaigns with brands, connecting creators with products to sell, and utilizing the TikTok platform. Just over 30 days after announcing this pivotal partnership with TikTok Shop, the Company has now exceeded the milestone of 9,000 members on its creator community who are learning how to use TikTok Shop through the Company’s platform. This incredible achievement allows Asset Entities to collaborate with more brands simultaneously, while also increasing the GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) for brands. The TikTok Shop creators earn commissions by producing UGC content featuring products, and brands that benefit from increased revenue, as more content is shared and sales are driven by content. As a TAP (or TikTok Affiliate), Asset Entities receives a fixed negotiated commission on each sale the creators make for the brands. Increasing the TikTok shop creator community has a strong correlation with higher GMV potential for brands, thus bringing more potential revenue to the Company.

We are excited to highlight one of our members, Kimberly, who generated over $195,000 in GMV to the brands for which she produces content, earning a commission payout of over $35,000. This is just one creator of the more than 9,000 members in our ecosystem utilizing the power of TikTok Shop and the education provided in the Company's digital community. Kimberly works with many of the brands that are connected with Asset Entities, and we are excited for more creators in our ecosystem to see similar success.





Image: Analytic Screenshot sent in by Kimberly within the discord community teaching our members how to grow and make money using TikTok Shop. Source: Asset Entities

“As more brands start to realize the importance of UGC content, Asset Entities has positioned itself with its recent acquisition and through becoming an official partner of TikTok Shop to seek out additional brands for our ecosystem to increase their sales on the ever-growing market on TikTok. We are excited to see the growth in our TikTok creator numbers as we expand marketing efforts,” commented Asset Entities' Chief Executive Officer, Arshia Sarkhani.

To learn about Asset Entities, please go to www.assetentities.com . To learn about the Ternary payment platform, please go to www.ternarydev.com . To learn about Asset Entities 360 suite of discord services, go to https://www.ae360ddm.com/ and https://discord.gg/ae360ddm .

About Asset Entities, Inc.

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord's largest social community-based education and entertainment servers. The Company's AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development, and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities' initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities. The Company also has its Ternary payment platform that is a Stripe-verified partner and CRM for Discord communities. The Company's Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company's SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses. Learn more at assetentities.com, and follow the Company on X at $ASST and @assetentities.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, representatives of the Company may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which are derived from the information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance, including its financial performance and projections, growth in revenue and earnings, and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors including those that are described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9dfd2c85-c5c2-4aea-840d-0bcdac04cecc

