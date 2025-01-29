Shirofune Continues Momentum with the Integration of LinkedIn Ads into Its Platform Suite to Empower Advertisers with Seamless Omnichannel Campaign Management

Tested by LinkedIn Ads expert AJ Wilcox, the leading digital automation tool enables advertisers and agencies to optimize LinkedIn campaigns and drive ROAS alongside other major platforms

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , the premier digital advertising automation management tool, today announced the integration of LinkedIn Ads into its powerful platform. This latest expansion provides advertisers and agencies with the ability to seamlessly manage their LinkedIn ad campaigns alongside other major platforms, including Google Ads, Facebook, Instagram, Amazon Ads, Microsoft Advertising, Pinterest, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), BigCommerce, and Shopify.

“LinkedIn Ads is the undisputed king of the hill in B2B advertising, but it has traditionally been devoid of great tools,” said AJ Wilcox, Founder and CEO of B2Linked . “Shirofune’s integration of LinkedIn Ads is a game-changer, and well worth the wait, as it brings the advanced automation and optimization that it’s offered for the other platforms to LinkedIn.”

A recognized LinkedIn Ads expert with over a decade of experience managing high-performing campaigns on the platform, Wilcox has helped numerous businesses unlock the full potential of LinkedIn’s advertising tools as the founder of the first LinkedIn Ads-focused agency. Having tested Shirofune’s LinkedIn Ads integration firsthand, he has helped ensure the platform’s ability to streamline campaign management while enhancing performance, making it a valuable asset for advertisers.

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network with over 1 billion members globally, represents a critical channel for B2B marketers. Shirofune’s integration with LinkedIn Ads offers several key benefits for advertisers aiming to optimize their campaigns within this influential platform:

AI-Driven Campaign Optimization: Shirofune's AI-powered tools allow for automated budget allocation and bid adjustments on LinkedIn, ensuring that ad campaigns are consistently optimized for maximum impact. Users can set budgets and define target metrics, and Shirofune's algorithms automatically refine the campaign for superior results.



Advanced Audience Targeting: With LinkedIn's extensive professional data, Shirofune enhances targeting capabilities by automating audience segmentation based on job title, industry, company size, and more. This level of detail ensures that ads reach the most relevant audience with precision.



Integrated Performance Analytics: Shirofune's platform simplifies performance tracking by integrating LinkedIn Ads data into its unified dashboard. The Change Analysis report provides clear, actionable insights into campaign performance, helping advertisers quickly identify trends and optimize strategies without manual analysis.



Time and Resource Efficiency: Shirofune's integration eliminates the need for time-consuming manual adjustments in the LinkedIn Ads console, allowing businesses to focus on strategic growth. By automating routine tasks, Shirofune significantly reduces the workload while maximizing return on investment.



“LinkedIn is a crucial platform for reaching decision-makers and professionals, and our integration ensures that advertisers can manage these campaigns with the same ease and precision they’ve come to expect from Shirofune,” said Tomomi Takeshita, Co-Founder of Shirofune. “This expansion reflects our dedication to continually improving our features and providing cutting-edge tools that empower businesses to fully leverage every advertising channel available.”

This expansion marks the tenth major advertising platform to be integrated with Shirofune. Other recent product announcements include a recent BigCommerce integration , the enhancement of its Shopify integration with Google Analytics 4’s data-driven attribution model and the incorporation of its Improvement Suggestion feature for Amazon Ads and Microsoft Ads .

For more information about Shirofune and its LinkedIn Ads integration, visit: https://shirofune.us/

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to maximize advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns using a single, easy-to-use interface for management, budgeting, monitoring and analytics. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune also has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan. For more information, please visit https://shirofune.us .

