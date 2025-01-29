Concentrix Positioned as Highest Leader in Everest Group’s B2B Sales Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

Company recognized for strategic integration of AI technologies, comprehensive partner ecosystem, and exceptional client flexibility and scalability in B2B sales services

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today announced it has been recognized as the Highest Leader in Everest Group’s first-ever business-to-business (B2B) Sales Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

Among 15 leading service providers evaluated, Concentrix earned Highest Leader positioning, based on market impact, the ability to deliver services successfully, its strategic integration of AI technologies and comprehensive partner ecosystem focused on delivering tailored business-to-business (B2B) sales services solutions.

“Concentrix offers B2B sales services such as inside sales, account management, sales operations, channel sales, as well as customer success and renewals. Through the acquisition of ServiceSource, a leader in B2B sales solutions, and Webhelp, which provides access to Lead Factory—a proprietary solution for creating and scoring customized lead lists—Concentrix has enhanced its overall expertise in B2B sales,” says Divya Baweja, Practice Director at Everest Group. “Furthermore, Concentrix has partnerships with leading technology organizations as well as a strong suite of in-house solutions, including real-time seller support and a customer intelligence solution with features such as account prioritization, quarterly action plans, and a 360° customer dashboard. These factors, among others, have contributed to Concentrix' recognition as a Leader in Everest Group's B2B Sales Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024.”

Concentrix outperformed in categories such as Market Adoption, Vision and Strategy, Innovation and Investments, and Delivery Footprint, solidifying its position as a powerhouse in the B2B sales services domain.

“We’ve emerged as the largest leading provider of B2B sales in our industry, setting the standard for excellence in helping the world’s top brands to reach their growth goals,” said Mike Naughton, Global Vice President of B2B Sales at Concentrix. “We have consistently demonstrated our ability to adapt and lead in an ever-evolving market, and our investment in AI technologies and strategic partnerships has enabled us to deliver unparalleled value to our clients. Looking ahead, we aim to deepen our capabilities and expand our reach to support our clients in achieving their sales goals effectively."

Concentrix’ deep expertise in data, technology, and AI capabilities, along with its commitment to leveraging leading-edge technologies while maintaining a flexible, client-centric approach empowers the company to continue improving and developing AI-based, tailor made B2B sales tools and processes to better serve its people and clients. For more information on Concentrix’ B2B sales services, see the Everest Group report.



About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world’s best brands, today and into the future. We’re solution-focused, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. With unique data and insights, deep industry expertise, and advanced technology solutions, we’re the intelligent transformation partner that powers a world that works, helping companies become refreshingly simple to work, interact, and transact with. Delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

