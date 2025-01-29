Scality launches Cloud & Service Provider Program with Pay-as-you-Go licensing for Veeam Partner Ecosystem

Cyber-resilient storage software, ARTESCA, set to unlock substantial revenue growth for Cloud Providers, IT Service Providers and VARs

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage software for the AI era, today announced the launch of its Pay-as-you-Go licensing model for Scality Cloud & Service Providers (SCSP). Specifically optimized for Veeam cloud service providers, this program features Scality ARTESCA as a 100% software storage backup target for Veeam® Backup-as-a-Service offerings. This groundbreaking initiative delivers scalable, future-proof cloud backup solutions that boost revenue and customer satisfaction.

ARTESCA for Veeam Cloud & Service Providers provides unmatched scale and cyber resiliency

Scality ARTESCA’s pricing model is aligned with Veeam's pay-as-you-go licensing framework and takes customers beyond immutability to deliver a CORE5 cyber-resilient backup with unlimited scale and no performance degradation. The new licensing model minimizes sales friction, streamlines order processing, and enhances backup functionality with reduced complexity, making ARTESCA the premier storage solution for service providers who offer Veeam Backup-as-a-Service.

“Our joint customers appreciate a bundled Veeam + Scality solution offering, which provides solid data resilience capabilities. It’s exciting to now see Scality launch its own global Cloud Service Provider Program, as it’s a go-to-market model that has seen continuous growth over the years. At Veeam, we are particularly proud of our network of Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners and the quality of service they offer to hundreds of thousands of customers,” said Amaury Dutilleul-Francoeur, vice president of EMEA channels and alliances at Veeam.

Empowering Service Providers with Scality’s flexible pay-as-you-go licensing model

Scality offers a flexible pay-as-you-go software licensing model, designed to help SCSPs keep operations streamlined while boosting Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). Key features include:

Flexible term commitment options : Choose a 1-, 2-, or 3-year ARR commitment.

: Choose a 1-, 2-, or 3-year ARR commitment. Dynamic monthly billing: Only pay based on utilized storage capacity, allowing costs to align directly with monthly revenue.

The new Scality ARTESCA pay-as-you-go licensing model is designed specifically for Cloud & Service Providers who integrate Veeam into their offerings. By positioning ARTESCA as the go-to backup target solution, service providers can provide reliable and scalable storage that adapts quickly to their customers’ evolving needs.

"ARTESCA’s unprecedented growth in 2024 underscored its flexibility, simplicity, and impact. With this launch, we’re enabling Veeam Cloud & Service Providers and partners worldwide to deliver comprehensive security, performance, scalability, and cost efficiency to their customers. This program represents a bold step in redefining Backup-as-a-Service, empowering businesses to protect their data with confidence and thrive in an era of constant change," said Eric LeBlanc, GM of ARTESCA and Channel Chief.

Why Cloud & Service Providers will benefit with Scality ARTESCA

Peace of mind for customers : Takes solution beyond immutability with CORE5 cyber resiliency .

: Takes solution beyond immutability with . More business revenue: Upsell and modernize with ARTESCA on existing Veeam solution to build a solid ARR model as capacity increases over time.

Upsell and modernize with ARTESCA on existing Veeam solution to build a solid ARR model as capacity increases over time. Greater market competitiveness : Benefit from software-defined storage on low-cost servers, reducing expenses by up to 59% over five years (source: IDC Business Review).

: Benefit from software-defined storage on low-cost servers, reducing expenses by up to 59% over five years (source: IDC Business Review). Usage-based billing aligned to the business : Pay only for the capacity used, aligning expenses directly with revenue.

: Pay only for the capacity used, aligning expenses directly with revenue. Start small and grow: Start with as little as 50 TB and expand infinitely as customers’ storage needs grow, making ARTESCA ideal for both small and large deployments.



Autodata, a certified Platinum Veeam Cloud & Service Provider partner, highlighted the benefits they've experienced as one of the first Veeam partners to join Scality's Cloud & Service Provider program.

“Scality beat out strong competition to become our preferred object-storage solution for truly immutable on-premise backup," said Ant Bucknor, Head of Data Centre and Cloud Services at Autodata. "ARTESCA offers unlimited scale, unmatched performance, and unbreakable cyber resilience. The flexible pricing model sealed the deal - we only pay for the capacity our customers need. Scality's software-only solution also helped us maintain strong discounts with our preferred hardware vendor, and its easy deployment with Supermicro servers made implementation seamless. We immediately saw a 50% saving compared to other solutions. We're also excited to be the first certified Veeam Cloud and Service Provider to join Scality's Service Provider Program - one of the best revenue-generating programs we've seen in a long time!”

Availability

The ARTESCA pay-as-you-go software solution for Veeam Cloud & Service Providers and partners is available now globally through select distribution partners. Learn more about our Scality ARTESCA and our new Pay-as-you-Go licensing model here: https://www.artesca.scality.com/scsp/



About Scality

Scality solves organizations’ biggest data storage challenges — security, performance, and cost. Designed to provide the strongest form of immutability plus end-to-end cyber resilience, Scality solutions safeguard data at five core levels for unbreakable ransomware protection. Delivering utmost resilience, Scality makes storage infrastructures limitlessly scalable in all critical dimensions. The world’s most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute AI data-driven ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Scality S3 object storage software is reliable, secure and sustainable. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com and our blog .

