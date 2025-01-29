Glass Packaging Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 105.25 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 4.39% | Straits Research

The global glass packaging market size was valued at USD 71.50 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 74.64 billion in 2025 to USD 105.25 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass packaging refers to using glass containers or bottles to store and protect products, such as food, beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. One of the primary advantages of glass packaging is its ability to preserve the integrity and quality of its products. Glass is impermeable to air and moisture, preventing contamination and spoilage. It does not react with the contents, preserving the product's flavor, aroma, and freshness for an extended period. Glass packaging has gained popularity recently because it is an excellent barrier against ultraviolet (UV) light, preventing the degradation of light-sensitive substances.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand from the Food and Beverage Market Drives the Global Market

Glass is widely preferred as a packaging material in the food and beverage industry due to its neutral-reacting and recyclable properties. It also prevents contamination and prolongs the shelf life of food and drink. In order to meet sustainability goals, retailers' interest in glass packaging emphasizes the reduction of plastic packaging and the adoption of glass packaging.

Lidl, a German-based supermarket chain with 11,000 locations worldwide, aims to reduce the amount of plastic packaging in its stores by 20 percent by 2025. The company also launched the "We Get into Glass" campaign in May 2020 to promote products packaged in glass jars and bottles instead of other materials. The action is consistent with the most recent EU directive to reduce single-use plastic. These tendencies are anticipated to drive demand for glass packaging in the food and beverage sector over the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Eco-friendly Products Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Globally, soft drinks account for a significant portion of single-use plastic bottles; however, numerous soft drink market players are returning to glass bottles due to increasing government regulation. This shift in fashion is strongly supported by government regulations as the environmental impact of non-sustainable packaging, particularly packaging made from plastic, becomes increasingly apparent. For example, France aims to recycle 100 percent of plastics by 2025 and eliminate single-use plastics by 2040. Therefore, increasing consumer awareness and supportive regulations are anticipated to generate opportunities for market expansion.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global glass packaging market shareholder and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific beer packaging industry is primarily driven by shifting cultural trends, expanding populations, urbanization, and the rising popularity of beer among younger generations. It is anticipated that changing trends will continue due to various investments and the expansion of beer distribution in various regions, thereby stimulating the market for glass bottles and containers. In addition, China's alcohol consumption has increased substantially over time. According to Banco do Nordeste, the consumption of alcoholic beverages in China is anticipated to increase the demand for glass packaging in the coming years.

Additionally, numerous alcoholic beverage companies seek expansion opportunities in the nation. Japan has constructed multiple glass recycling plants to reduce its carbon footprint by emphasizing the recycling of glass containers and bottles. More than 18 glass recycling facilities currently accept glass bottles and containers to produce glass culets and powder. All of these factors stimulate regional market expansion.

Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.23% over the forecast period. Due to its capability to remain inert to its contents and safe for consumers, the European food and beverage industry has widely adopted this packaging. Europe is anticipated to have the quickest-growing demand for glass containers, with the beer industry accounting for more than half of the region's demand. Germany is the largest exporter of pharmaceutical glass bottles and containers to India, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. There are prominent pharmaceutical glass packaging companies in the country, such as Schott AG and Gerresheimer AG. The glass packaging market is driven by the increase of these companies' presence in the country, achieved through product launches and capacity expansion efforts.

In addition, the regional market players are focused on developing innovative packaging designs and seeking to expand into new markets. Croxsons, a glass packaging company based in the United Kingdom, launched a home and beauty division in January 2021 to complement its core business of providing glass bottle containers, closures, and decorations to international food and beverage companies.

Key Highlights

Based on the end-user industry, the global glass packaging market is bifurcated into food, beverage, personal care, healthcare, household care, and other end-users. The beverage segment dominates the global market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.98% over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global glass packaging market shareholder and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Piramal Glass Private Limited Owens Illinois Inc. Amcor Plc. Gerresheimer AG WestPack LLC Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd Ardagh Group HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA Agrado SA SGD SA AAPL Solutions Pvt. Ltd Crestani Srl.

Recent Developments

SGD Pharmaintroduced a groundbreaking lightweight glass bottle, which reduces material use while maintaining performance standards. This innovation aligns with the increasing market focus on sustainability and reducing carbon footprints.

Ardagh Glass Packaging expanded its product portfolio, focusing on the beverage sector by launching new beer bottles and catering to the growing craft beer industry. This expansion, which includes 12oz and 22oz bottles, highlights the company's commitment to providing more packaging options for the beverage industry.

Segmentation

