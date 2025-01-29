Juno Corp. Announces Two Gold Discoveries in the Ring of Fire, Potential New Gold District
TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juno Corp. (“Juno” or the “Company”), a private Ontario-based exploration company and the largest mineral landholder in the critical and precious mineral-rich Ring of Fire, is pleased to announce milestones from its highly successful exploration program in 2024. The Company has discovered multiple zones of gold mineralization within the North Arm area of the Ring of Fire and has expanded its land position by 800 km2 to enclose an extensive and highly prospective greenstone belt (Figure 1).
Discovery Highlights – Grade, Scale, Growth, Golden Opportunity
-
Pluto Discovery drilling highlights:
- Hole PLU-24-001 intersected 3.85m grading 78.9 g/t gold starting at 104m depth
- Hole PLU-24-007 intersected 16.0m grading 4.0 g/t gold starting at 297m depth
-
North Edge Discovery drilling highlights:
- Hole NDG-24-002 intersected 2.26m grading 25.9 g/t gold starting at 19.5m depth
- Visible gold observed at both Pluto and North Edge.
- All 26 of the 26 holes drilled intersected gold, ranging from multiple ounces to anomalous levels.
- Staked 800km2 to grow the favorable potential gold trends to150km in length.
- Five gold bearing structures confirmed, with many more remaining untested.
- Confirmed 19 kilometers of gold bearing greenstones hosted in multiple structures.
- Early-stage exploration indicates the potential new gold district.
“We are thrilled to have discovered both high-grade visible gold and an extensive gold system in the Ring of Fire,” said Robert Cudney, Juno’s founder and Chief Executive Officer. “This emerging gold system spans 19 kilometers and has significant growth potential. The gold is hosted in greenstones with quartz veins and associated sulphide mineralization – features typical of Ontario’s established gold districts. These discoveries mark an exciting chapter for the Ring of Fire and Juno.”
North Arm Gold Discoveries – A New Gold District
In 2024, Juno commenced exploration work with its proprietary Juno Scout Rig, drilling the first holes in the previously unexplored North Arm greenstone belt along the northern margin of the Ring of Fire. The first hole at Pluto intersected extensive visible gold at a depth of 106m, with subsequent drilling revealing a large-scale gold-bearing system. A total of four holes were drilled at Pluto, each to a depth of 250m covering over 300m of strike along a structural corridor hosted in mafic volcanics typical of greenstone belts in Ontario and Canada. Holes PLU-24-001 and PLU-24-004 intersected the highest grades at Pluto to date. (see Figure 2).
While awaiting assays results from Pluto, the Juno Scout Rig was relocated 12km to the east to the North Edge target along the same greenstone belt. Two holes were drilled at North Edge, with both intersecting gold mineralization. Hole NDG-24-002 identified visible gold at a depth of 19.5m.
Drilling was paused to complete detailed drone magnetic (“mag’) surveys at Pluto, North Edge and another priority target in the North Arm. The high-resolution surveys allowed Juno’s exploration team to refine structural interpretations and guide a second phase drilling in November-December 2024.
Follow-up drilling tested four additional structures, all of which are now confirmed to host gold mineralization. This expanded the strike length of the system from 12km to 19km and intersected ultramafic rocks, a favorable host for copper-nickel-platinum group metal (PGM) magmatic sulphide deposits, similar to host at Eagle’s Nest in the southern Ring of Fire.
North Arm Next Steps
In the coming weeks, Juno will commence its 2025 exploration campaign, starting with a detailed 3D IP (induced polarization) survey at Pluto and along confirmed gold trends and structures. Gold mineralization encountered to date is associated with sulphide mineralization (pyrite and arsenopyrite), which respond well to IP surveys. The survey aims to identify potential sulphide accumulations and gold mineralization.
Juno will also conduct an 11,000-line kilometer airborne survey over the North Arm and newly staked 800 km2 area. The survey will collect high-resolution magnetic, electromagnetics and magnetotelluric data. These data will enhance structural and geological interpretations, identify new conductors with the potential of critical and precious metal deposits, and map deep-rooted structures.
Drilling is anticipated to resume following the completion of the IP survey, with the Juno Scout Rig potentially deployed earlier to other high-priority targets such as Vespa and Vulcan.
This release demonstrates Juno’s commitment to unlocking the gold potential of the Ring of Fire and establishing a new gold district in Ontario.
Figure 1: Juno claim holdings and gold discovery locations in the Ring of Fire
Figure 2. Hole locations at Pluto and North Edge over geology
Table 1: Hole location and orientations for Pluto (PLU) and North Edge (NDG) drilling
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Length
|NDG-24-001
|538351
|5904725
|155
|180
|-65
|248
|NDG-24-002
|538420
|5904667
|155
|0
|-70
|251
|NDG-24-003
|538400
|5904640
|155
|45
|-65
|252
|NDG-24-004
|538332
|5904627
|155
|45
|-55
|252
|NDG-24-005
|538332
|5904627
|155
|315
|-55
|252
|NDG-24-006
|538440
|5904895
|155
|359.77
|-55
|255
|NDG-24-007
|539015
|5904590
|155
|334.94
|-55
|252
|NDG-24-008
|543880
|5903710
|155
|334.77
|-55
|252
|NDG-24-009
|543550
|5904020
|155
|45
|-55
|252
|NDG-24-010
|543455
|5903995
|155
|325
|-55
|252
|PLU-24-001
|526659
|5906774
|155
|250
|-80
|225
|PLU-24-002
|526659
|5906774
|155
|250
|-70
|249.39
|PLU-24-003
|526620
|5906695
|155
|15
|-55
|249
|PLU-24-004
|526505
|5906990
|155
|285
|-55
|251
|PLU-24-005
|526470
|5906630
|155
|49.9
|-50
|413
|PLU-24-006
|526470
|5906630
|155
|50.1
|-70
|473
|PLU-24-007
|525950
|5907265
|155
|39.56
|-45
|500
|PLU-24-008
|526795
|5906381
|155
|40.3
|-50
|461
|PLU-24-009
|525390
|5906580
|155
|350
|-60
|491
|PLU-24-010
|525980
|5906680
|155
|10
|-55
|252
|PLU-24-011
|525390
|5906580
|155
|350
|-45
|476
|PLU-24-012
|526740
|5906486
|155
|50
|-55
|252
|PLU-24-013
|525390
|5906580
|155
|350
|-75
|416
|PLU-24-013a*1
|525390
|5906580
|155
|350
|-75
|20
|PLU-24-014
|526981
|5906242
|150
|30
|-55
|252
|PLU-24-014a*1
|526981
|5906242
|150
|30
|-55
|54
|PLU-24-015
|529165
|5905805
|155
|20
|-45
|347
|PLU-24-016
|526181
|5907288
|155
|55
|-60
|150
*1 – Hole restarted due to excessive deviation from plan.
Table 2: Gold intervals from Puto and North Edge drilling
|Hole
|From
|To
|Length
|Au g/t
|NDG-24-001
|113.00
|116.00
|3.00
|0.17
|NDG-24-002
|14.25
|16.75
|2.50
|0.13
|NDG-24-002
|19.47
|21.74
|2.27
|25.9
|including
|19.47
|20.27
|0.80
|72.9
|NDG-24-002
|132.00
|132.87
|0.87
|0.76
|NDG-24-003
|93.20
|95.25
|2.05
|1.71
|NDG-24-004
|183.00
|187.19
|4.19
|0.25
|NDG-24-005
|72.50
|74.00
|1.50
|1.07
|NDG-24-005
|125.20
|126.15
|0.95
|0.18
|NDG-24-006
|anomalous gold results
|NDG-24-007
|70.35
|71.30
|0.95
|0.66
|NDG-24-007
|144.00
|145.50
|1.50
|0.50
|NDG-24-008
|215.30
|226.00
|10.70
|0.32
|including
|222.00
|223.00
|1.00
|1.93
|NDG-24-009
|anomalous gold results
|NDG-24-010
|100.00
|101.50
|1.50
|0.34
|NDG-24-010
|119.50
|121.00
|1.50
|0.31
|PLU-24-001
|104.00
|107.75
|3.75
|78.9 *1
|including
|104.90
|105.50
|0.60
|370 *1
|including
|106.90
|107.75
|0.85
|3.15 *1
|PLU-24-002
|88.50
|90.00
|1.50
|0.72
|PLU-24-002
|218.50
|221.00
|2.50
|1.16*1
|including
|218.50
|219.00
|0.50
|5.02*1
|PLU-24-003
|127.70
|128.00
|0.30
|0.50
|PLU-24-003
|161.00
|162.60
|1.60
|6.19
|PLU-24-003
|172.52
|173.25
|0.73
|0.68
|PLU-24-003
|238.00
|239.00
|1.00
|0.38
|PLU-24-004
|139.12
|141.00
|1.88
|5.23*1
|including
|139.12
|140.00
|0.88
|11.1*1
|PLU-24-004
|152.00
|154.00
|2.00
|0.64*1
|including
|152.00
|153.17
|1.17
|0.96*1
|PLU-24-005
|79.00
|90.00
|11.00
|0.71
|PLU-24-005
|260.00
|261.00
|1.00
|0.39
|PLU-24-005
|325.53
|326.00
|0.47
|0.71
|PLU-24-005
|380.50
|382.00
|1.50
|0.27
|PLU-24-006
|98.00
|104.00
|6.00
|0.29
|PLU-24-006
|110.00
|113.00
|3.00
|0.21
|PLU-24-006
|317.00
|330.50
|13.50
|0.37
|including
|317.00
|321.00
|4.00
|0.96
|PLU-24-006
|344.00
|345.00
|1.00
|0.56
|PLU-24-006
|383.00
|384.00
|1.00
|0.40
|PLU-24-006
|388.22
|389.23
|1.01
|0.73
|PLU-24-006
|396.50
|398.00
|1.50
|0.37
|PLU-24-007
|201.50
|212.00
|10.50
|0.23
|including
|210.50
|212.00
|1.50
|0.97
|PLU-24-007
|297.00
|313.00
|16.00
|3.97
|including
|297.00
|301.00
|4.00
|15.8
|including
|297.00
|298.00
|1.00
|61.2
|PLU-24-007
|327.50
|329.00
|1.50
|0.71
|PLU-24-007
|336.50
|338.00
|1.50
|0.25
|PLU-24-008
|73.50
|75.00
|1.50
|1.40
|PLU-24-008
|95.50
|97.00
|1.50
|0.45
|PLU-24-008
|235.50
|237.00
|1.50
|0.23
|PLU-24-008
|244.50
|249.00
|4.50
|0.25
|PLU-24-008
|402.50
|404.00
|1.50
|0.21
|PLU-24-009
|248.00
|251.88
|3.88
|0.33
|including
|249.00
|249.70
|0.70
|0.86
|PLU-24-010
|124.00
|125.50
|1.50
|0.39
|PLU-24-010
|196.50
|199.50
|3.00
|0.43
|PLU-24-011
|179.00
|180.50
|1.50
|0.23
|PLU-24-011
|228.55
|237.50
|8.95
|0.43
|including
|231.50
|236.00
|4.50
|0.74
|PLU-24-012
|18.33
|19.50
|1.17
|0.18
|PLU-24-012
|31.50
|32.50
|1.00
|0.28
|PLU-24-012
|189.00
|192.00
|3.00
|0.33
|PLU-24-012
|220.00
|223.50
|3.50
|0.19
|PLU-24-013
|297.00
|303.50
|6.50
|1.87
|including
|297.00
|299.00
|2.00
|5.14
|PLU-24-014
|78.00
|82.50
|4.50
|0.18
|PLU-24-015
|anomalous gold results
|PLU-24-016
|116.00
|117.50
|1.50
|0.89
Intervals may not represent true width. Gold grades are not capped, insufficient data available to determine appropriate capping level.
*1 – Metallic screen results for gold
QA/QC
Drill core was logged and sampled at Juno’s Oval Lake Camp in the Ring of Fire. Blanks and Certified Reference Materials were inserted into the sample stream at appropriate intervals according to CIM Best Practices. Sampled core was split and sent to one of three ALS Canada Ltd. Preparatory Labs: ALS Sudbury, ALS Timmins, and ALS Thunder Bay. Core samples were crushed, pulverized, and split before being sent for assay determination. Samples were sent to ALS Vancouver for Au grade determination via (Code PGM-ICP23) fire assay (30g sample analyzed by ICP-AES). Samples above 10 g/t Au were further analyzed via (Code Au-GRA21) a gravity finish at ALS Vancouver. Select samples were sent to ALS Thunder Bay for analysis via (Code Au-PA01) Photon Assay on 500g samples as check assays. Select samples in intervals with noted Visible Gold were sent for Metallic Screens (Code Au-SCR21) consisting of a 100 micron screen on 1kg pulp with AAS finish, completed at ALS Vancouver.
Qualified Person
Scott Zelligan, P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained herein. Mr. Zelligan has verified the data disclosed in this document with original assay certificates and no limitations were imposed on his verification process.
About Juno Corp.
Juno Corp. is a private Ontario-based exploration company and the largest mineral claim holder in the Ring of Fire. With 4,600 km² of claims, Juno is at the forefront of unlocking the region’s critical mineral and gold potential through innovation, collaboration, and responsible exploration.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation, together, “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements contain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements, or developments within the mining industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “aims”, “plans”, “anticipates”, believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential”, and similar expressions, or that conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could”, or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements included in this news release include, but are not limited to: (i) the expected development of the Company’s projects, including expectations regarding drilling and exploration activities; (ii) execution of the Company’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to any future activity; (iii) sources and availability of third party financing for the Company’s projects; (iv) completion of work currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; and (v) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Information inferred from the interpretation of exploration results and information concerning potential mineralization may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as such information constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present if a project is actually developed. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of their respective dates. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations could include among others: risks related to fluctuations in mineral prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the properties in question; political uncertainty; the Company’s inability to obtain property rights and interests as currently proposed or at all; uncertainties in the estimation of any potential future mineral resources or reserves; the possibility that required permits may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all; the possibility that capital and exploration costs may be higher than estimated and may preclude or render future exploration and development uneconomic; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or other unanticipated expenses in work programs; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company’s operations; risks associated with title to mineral properties; risk associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks and uncertainties discussed elsewhere in the Company’s documents made publicly available from time to time. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding general market conditions, the availability of financing for proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of outside service providers to deliver services in a satisfactory and timely manner. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors, should change.
