Circana Announces its Annual Global Toy Industry Performance Award Winners

The awards recognize the top selling toys, properties, and manufacturers across the United States, Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico

CHICAGO, IL, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 29, 2025 – Circana™, a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, today announced the winners of its 14th annual Toy Industry Performance Awards. The awards recognize the best-selling and top gaining toys, properties, and manufacturers based on 2024 sales globally* and in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico, according to Circana’s Retail Tracking Service.

“It is exciting to once again recognize the toy industry’s top performers and shine a light on those leading our industry – whether they be brand new products or evergreen properties standing the test of time,” said Ricardo Solar, EVP of Entertainment at Circana. “These awards recognize achievements and unique successes in an increasingly competitive and challenged retail environment. We congratulate all this year’s award winners and wish them, and the entire toy industry, a prosperous 2025.”

And the winners are...

 

Global Toy Manufacturer of the Year
                         The LEGO Group

 

Global Top Toy Property of the Year
Property Manufacturer
Pokémon The Pokémon Company

 

Global Top Selling Toy of the Year
Item Manufacturer
Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment Mattel

 

US Top Selling Property of the Year
Property Manufacturer
Pokémon The Pokémon Company

 

US Top Selling Toy of the Year
Item Manufacturer
Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment Mattel

 

US Top Selling Toy by Supercategory
Supercategory Item Manufacturer
Action Figures and Accessories Godzilla vs Kong the New Empire Figure 6" Assortment Playmates Toys
Arts and Crafts Play-Doh Classic Colors Theme Assortment Hasbro
Building Sets Botanicals Bouquet of Roses The LEGO Group
Dolls Barbie Dreamhouse Mattel
Explorative and Other Toys Miniverse Make It Mini Food Diner Minis Assortment MGA Entertainment
Games and Puzzles UNO Card Game Assortment Mattel
Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys Fisher-Price Kick and Play Piano Gym Mat Assortment Mattel
Outdoor and Sports Toys Bunch O Balloons 3 Pack Zuru
Plush Squishmallows Plush 8" Assortment Jazwares
Vehicles Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment Mattel
Youth Electronics Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet and Case with 15 Animals Spin Master

 

Europe's Top Gaining Toy Property of the Year**
Property Manufacturer
LEGO Botanicals The LEGO Group

 

Europe's Top Gaining Toy Property by Supercategory**
Supercategory Property Manufacturer or Licensor
Action Figures and Accessories MrBeast Lab Moose Toys
Arts and Crafts Idea Clementoni
Building Sets LEGO Botanicals The LEGO Group
Dolls Monster High Mattel
Explorative and Other Toys Miniverse MGA Entertainment
Games and Puzzles Hitster Jumbo
Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys Toniebox Tonies
Outdoor Smart Ball Golden Bear
Plush Lilo & Stitch Disney
Vehicles Hot Wheels Mattel
Youth Electronics Bitzee Spin Master

 

Canada's Top Toy Property of the Year
Property Manufacturer
Pokémon The Pokémon Company

 

Canada's Top Selling Toy of the Year
Item Manufacturer
Hot Wheels Singles 1:64   Assortment Mattel

 

Canada’s Top Selling Toy by Supercategory
Supercategory Item Manufacturer
Action Figures and Accessories Beyblade X Xtreme Battle Set Hasbro
Arts and Crafts Play-Doh Single Tub Hasbro
Building Sets Botanicals Bouquet of Roses The LEGO Group
Dolls Barbie Dreamhouse Mattel
Explorative and Other Toys Little Tikes Story Dream Machine MGA Entertainment
Games and Puzzles Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 151 Ultra Premium Collection The Pokémon Company
Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys Fisher-Price Kick and Play Piano Gym Mat Assortment Mattel
Outdoor and Sports Toys Little Tikes Easy Store 3 Ft Trampoline MGA Entertainment
Plush Squishmallows Plush 12" Assortment Jazwares
Vehicles Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment Mattel
Youth Electronics Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet and Case with 15 Animals Assortment Spin Master

 

Brazil's Top Toy Property of the Year
Property Manufacturer
Hot Wheels Mattel
   
Brazil's Top Selling Toy of the Year
Item Manufacturer
Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment Mattel

 

Brazil’s Top Selling Toy by Supercategory
Supercategory Item Manufacturer
Action Figures and Accessories Avengers Olympus 9.5" Assortment Hasbro
Arts and Crafts Play-Doh Drill N Fill Dentist Hasbro
Building Sets Icons McLaren MP4/4 and Ayrton Senna The LEGO Group
Dolls Barbie Dreamhouse Mattel
Explorative and Other Toys Splats Head 11 cm Assortment Sunny Brinquedos
Games and Puzzles Cara A Cara Estrela
Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys Paw Patrol Vehicle with Collectible Figure Assortment Sunny Brinquedos
Outdoor and Sports Toys Quad Bike and Pedal Spider Assortment Maral
Plush Paw Patrol Skye Plush 30cm Sunny Brinquedos
Vehicles Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment Mattel
Youth Electronics Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet and Case with 15 Animals Sunny Brinquedos

 

Mexico’s Top Gaining Toy Property of the Year**
Property Manufacturer
Bluey Bandai

 

Mexico’s Top Gaining Toy Property by Supercategory**
Supercategory Property Manufacturer or Licensor
Action Figures and Accessories Sonic the Hedgehog JAKKS Pacific
Arts and Crafts Mi Alegría Algara
Building Sets LEGO Botanicals The LEGO Group
Dolls Sylvanian Families/Calico Critters Epoch
Explorative and Other Toys Miniverse MGA Entertainment
Games and Puzzles Basta! Fotorama
Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys Bluey Bandai
Outdoor and Sports Toys X-Shot Zuru
Plush Squishmallows Jazwares
Vehicles Hot Wheels Mattel
Youth Electronics Peppa Pig Hasbro

 

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, Value Sales, January-December 2024

 *Global includes Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States

 **Properties with the largest increases in value sales


Marissa Guyduy
Circana
+1 312-731-1782
marissa.guyduy@circana.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

