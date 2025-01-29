Submit Release
Stifel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net revenues of $1.36 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with $1.15 billion a year ago. Net income available to common shareholders of $234.7 million, or $2.09 per diluted common share, compared with $153.2 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $249.7 million, or $2.23 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net revenues of $4.97 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $4.35 billion a year ago. Net income available to common shareholders of $694.1 million, or $6.25 per diluted common share, compared with $485.3 million, or $4.28 per diluted common share in 2023. Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $755.9 million, or $6.81 per diluted common share in 2024.

Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said “Stifel generated record net revenue and the second highest earnings per share in our history in 2024. The fact that we accomplished this level of performance in a year when our Institutional segment was rebounding from a very difficult operating environment in 2023 is a testament to the strength and diversity of our business model. Given our long history of profitable growth, Stifel is well positioned to capitalize on improving market conditions in 2025 and to achieve our short and long term targets.”

Full Year Highlights

  • The Company reported record net revenues of $4.97 billion driven by higher investment banking revenues, asset management revenues, and transactional revenues, partially offset by lower net interest income.
  • Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $6.81.
  • Record asset management revenues, up 18% over 2023.
  • Record client assets of $501.4 billion, up 13% over 2023.
  • Recruited 100 financial advisors during the year, including 34 experienced employee advisors and 12 experienced independent advisors.
  • Non-GAAP pre-tax margin of 20%.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (5) of 23%.
  • Tangible book value per common share (7) of $34.99, up 12% from prior year.


Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Quarterly record net revenues of $1.36 billion.
  • Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $2.23.
  • Investment banking revenue increased 48% over the year-ago quarter, driven by higher advisory and capital raising revenues.
    • Capital raising revenues increased 50% over the year-ago quarter.
    • Advisory revenues increased 47% over the year-ago quarter.
  • Non-GAAP pre-tax margin of 21%.
  • Annualized ROTCE (5) of 28%.

Other Highlights

  • Board of Directors authorized a 10% increase in common stock dividend starting in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Announced the acquisition of Bryan, Garnier, & Co.

Financial Summary (Unaudited)
(000s) 4Q 2024 4Q 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023
GAAP Financial Highlights:      
Net revenues $1,364,682   $1,146,379   $4,970,320   $4,348,944  
Net income (1) $234,685   $153,164   $694,098   $485,255  
Diluted EPS (1) $2.09   $1.38   $6.25   $4.28  
Comp. ratio 58.3%   58.8%   58.7%   58.7%  
Non-comp. ratio 22.2%   23.2%   22.6%   25.1%  
Pre-tax margin 19.5%   18.0%   18.7%   16.2%  
Non-GAAP Financial Highlights:      
Net revenues $1,364,721   $1,146,419   $4,971,051   $4,348,958  
Net income (1) (2) $249,710   $166,587   $755,896   $531,524  
Diluted EPS (1) (2) $2.23   $1.50   $6.81   $4.68  
Comp. ratio (2) 58.0%   58.0%   58.0%   58.0%  
Non-comp. ratio (2) 21.3%   22.6%   21.9%   24.3%  
Pre-tax margin (3) 20.7%   19.4%   20.1%   17.7%  
ROCE (4) 20.1%   14.6%   15.9%   11.5%  
ROTCE (5) 28.3%   21.3%   22.7%   16.6%  
Global Wealth Management (assets and loans in millions)  
Net revenues $865,209   $766,028   $3,283,960   $3,049,962  
Pre-tax net income $316,318   $301,360   $1,207,942   $1,215,822  
Total client assets $501,402   $444,318      
Fee-based client assets $192,705   $165,301      
Bank loans, net (6) $21,311   $19,730      
Institutional Group        
Net revenues $478,335   $359,292   $1,592,833   $1,226,317  
Equity $280,159   $200,915   $926,729   $709,286  
Fixed Income $198,176   $158,377   $666,104   $517,031  
Pre-tax net income $95,681   $7,771   $223,400   $2,100  


Global Wealth Management

Fourth Quarter Results

Global Wealth Management reported record net revenues of $865.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $766.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. Pre-tax net income was $316.3 million compared with $301.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Highlights

  • Client assets of $501.4 billion, up 13% over the year-ago quarter.
  • Fee-based client assets of $192.7 billion, up 17% over the year-ago quarter.
  • Recruited 8 financial advisors during the quarter, including 4 experienced employee advisors with total trailing 12 month production of $8 million.

Net revenues increased 13% from a year ago:

  • Transactional revenues increased 18% over the year-ago quarter reflecting an increase in client activity.
  • Asset management revenues increased 23% over the year-ago quarter reflecting higher asset values as a result of improved market conditions and net cash inflows.
  • Net interest income decreased 1% from the year-ago quarter primarily as a result of lower rates, partially offset by balance sheet growth.

Total Expenses:

  • Compensation expense as percent of net revenues increased to 48.5% primarily as a result of higher compensable revenues.
  • Provision for credit losses was primarily impacted by loan growth and a deterioration in certain loans, partially offset by a slightly better macroeconomic forecast.
  • Non-compensation operating expenses as a percent of net revenues increased to 14.9% primarily as a result of higher litigation-related expenses and an increase in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by revenue growth.

Summary Results of Operations  
(000s) 4Q 2024 4Q 2023  
Net revenues $865,209   $766,028    
Transactional revenues   200,564     169,471    
Asset management   405,800     330,498    
Net interest income   254,337     257,920    
Investment banking   5,198     4,562    
Other income   (690)     3,577    
Total expenses $548,891   $464,668    
Compensation expense   419,466     359,376    
Provision for credit losses   11,893     (37)    
Non-comp. opex   117,532     105,329    
Pre-tax net income $316,318   $301,360    
Compensation ratio   48.5%     46.9%    
Non-compensation ratio   14.9%     13.8%    
Pre-tax margin   36.6%     39.3%    


Institutional Group

Fourth Quarter Results

Institutional Group reported net revenues of $478.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $359.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. Pre-tax net income was $95.7 million compared with $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Highlights

Investment banking revenues increased 49% from a year ago:

  • Advisory revenues of $189.9 million increased 47% from the year-ago quarter driven by higher levels of completed advisory transactions.
  • Fixed income capital raising revenues increased 53% over the year-ago quarter primarily driven by higher bond issuances.
  • Equity capital raising revenues increased 52% over the year-ago quarter driven by higher volumes.

Fixed income transactional revenues increased 16% from a year ago:

  • Fixed income transactional revenues increased from the year-ago quarter driven by improved client engagement and realized trading gains.

Equity transactional revenues increased 5% from a year ago:

  • Equity transactional revenues increased from the year-ago quarter primarily driven by an increase in equities trading commissions.

Total Expenses:

  • Compensation expense as a percent of net revenues decreased to 58.6% primarily as a result of higher revenues.
  • Non-compensation operating expenses as a percent of net revenues decreased to 21.4% primarily as a result of revenue growth.

Summary Results of Operations  
(000s)  4Q 2024  4Q 2023  
Net revenues $478,335   $359,292    
Investment banking   299,221     201,102    
Advisory   189,912     129,378    
Fixed income capital raising   61,424     40,214    
Equity capital raising   47,885     31,510    
Fixed income transactional   118,700     102,019    
Equity transactional   59,409     56,501    
Other   1,005     (330)    
Total expenses $382,654   $351,521    
Compensation expense   280,261     248,970    
Non-comp. opex.   102,393     102,551    
Pre-tax net income $95,681   $7,771    
Compensation ratio   58.6%     69.3%    
Non-compensation ratio   21.4%     28.5%    
Pre-tax margin   20.0%     2.2%    


Global Wealth Management

Full Year Results

Global Wealth Management reported record net revenues of $3.3 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $3.0 billion in 2023. Pre-tax net income of $1.2 billion decreased 1% from 2023.

Highlights

  • Recruited 100 financial advisors during the year, including 34 experienced employee advisors and 12 experienced independent advisors with total trailing 12 month production of $37 million.

Net revenues increased 8% from prior year:

  • Transactional revenues increased 15% from prior year reflecting an increase in client activity.
  • Asset management revenues increased 18% from prior year reflecting higher asset values as a result of improved market conditions and net cash inflows.
  • Net interest income decreased 11% from prior year primarily driven by changes in the deposit mix, partially offset by lending growth and higher rates.

Total Expenses:

  • Compensation expense as a percent of net revenues increased to 48.9% primarily as a result of higher compensable revenues.
  • Provision for credit losses was primarily impacted by loan growth and a deterioration in certain loans, partially offset by a slightly better macroeconomic forecast.
  • Non-compensation operating expenses as a percent of net revenues increased to 14.3% primarily as a result of higher litigation-related expenses and an increase in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by revenue growth.

Summary Results of Operations  
(000s) FY 2024 FY 2023  
Net revenues $3,283,960   $3,049,962    
Transactional revenues   752,352     654,231    
Asset management   1,536,296     1,299,361    
Net interest income   967,712     1,086,628    
Investment banking   21,475     16,680    
Other income   6,125     (6,938)    
Total expenses $2,076,018   $1,834,140    
Compensation expense   1,605,148     1,415,210    
Provision for credit losses   25,102     22,699    
Non-comp. opex   445,768     396,231    
Pre-tax net income $1,207,942   $1,215,822    
Compensation ratio   48.9%     46.4%    
Non-compensation ratio   14.3%     13.7%    
Pre-tax margin   36.8%     39.9%    


Institutional Group

Full Year Results

Institutional Group reported net revenues of $1.6 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $1.2 billion in 2023. Pre-tax net income was $223.4 million compared with $2.1 million in 2023.

Highlights

Investment banking revenues increased 36% from prior year:

  • Advisory revenues of $577.4 million increased 24% from prior year driven by higher levels of completed advisory transactions.
  • Fixed income capital raising revenues increased 48% from prior year driven by an increase in our corporate debt issuance business.
  • Equity capital raising revenues increased 74% from prior year driven by higher volumes.

Fixed income transactional revenues increased 27% from prior year:

  • Fixed income transactional revenues increased from prior year driven by improved client engagement, market volatility, and realized trading gains.

Equity transactional revenues increased 7% from prior year:

  • Equity transactional revenues increased from prior year driven by an increase in equities trading commissions.

Total Expenses:

  • Compensation expense as a percent of net revenues decreased to 60.2% primarily as a result of higher revenues.
  • Non-compensation operating expenses as a percent of net revenues decreased to 25.8% as a result of revenue growth and expense discipline.

Summary Results of Operations  
(000s)  FY 2024 FY 2023  
Net revenues $1,592,833   $1,226,317    
Investment banking   973,356     714,575    
Advisory   577,432     465,588    
Fixed income capital raising   209,047     141,647    
Equity capital raising   186,877     107,340    
Fixed income transactional   393,013     308,393    
Equity transactional   215,223     201,413    
Other   11,241     1,936    
Total expenses $1,369,433   $1,224,217    
Compensation expense   959,602     841,671    
Non-comp. opex.   409,831     382,546    
Pre-tax net income $223,400   $2,100    
Compensation ratio   60.2%     68.6%    
Non-compensation ratio   25.8%     31.2%    
Pre-tax margin   14.0%     0.2%    


Other Matters

Highlights

  • Total assets increased $2.1 billion, or 6%, over the year-ago quarter.
  • The Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.46 per common share starting in the first quarter of 2025.
  • The Company repurchased $45.5 million of its outstanding common stock during the fourth quarter. During 2024, the Company repurchased $242.6 million of its outstanding common stock.
  • Weighted average diluted shares outstanding increased from the year-ago quarter as a result of the increase in share price and a decrease in share repurchases over the comparable period.
  • The effective tax rate was primarily impacted by the benefit related to the tax impact on stock-based compensation.
  • The Board of Directors declared a $0.42 quarterly dividend per share payable on December 16, 2024 to common shareholders of record on December 2, 2024.
  • The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the Company’s preferred stock payable on December 16, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 2, 2024.

  4Q 2024 4Q 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023
Common stock repurchases      
Repurchases (000s) $45,461   $141,138   $242,628   $518,296  
Number of shares (000s)   408     2,345     3,140     8,475  
Average price $111.30   $60.18   $77.28   $61.16  
Period end shares (000s)   102,171     101,062     102,171     101,062  
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (000s)   112,089     111,330     110,975     113,453  
Effective tax rate   8.3%     21.1%     21.2%     26.1%  
Stifel Financial Corp. (8)
Tier 1 common capital ratio   15.4%     14.2%      
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio   18.2%     17.2%      
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   11.4%     10.5%      
Tier 1 capital (MM) $4,331   $3,916      
Risk weighted assets (MM) $23,742   $22,748      
Average assets (MM) $38,073   $37,451      
Quarter end assets (MM) $39,896   $37,727      
Agency Rating Outlook    
Fitch Ratings BBB+ Stable    
S&P Global Ratings BBB Stable    


Conference Call Information

Stifel Financial Corp. will host its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results conference call on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel’s Chairman and CEO, Ronald J. Kruszewski, by dialing (866) 409-1555 and referencing conference ID 7408307. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the Company’s results, will be available through the Company’s web site, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced web site beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

A financial summary follows. Financial, statistical and business-related information, as well as information regarding business and segment trends, is included in the financial supplement. Both the earnings release and the financial supplement are available online in the Investor Relations section at www.stifel.com/investor-relations.

The information provided herein and in the financial supplement, including information provided on the Company’s earnings conference calls, may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The definition of such measures or reconciliation of such measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP figures are included in this earnings release and the financial supplement, both of which are available online in the Investor Relations section at www.stifel.com/investor-relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this earnings release not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this earnings release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following possibilities: the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies or the branch offices and financial advisors; a material adverse change in financial condition; the risk of borrower, depositor, and other customer attrition; a change in general business and economic conditions; changes in the interest rate environment, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation and regulation; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, geopolitical, and technological factors affecting the companies’ operations, pricing, and services; and other risk factors referred to from time to time in filings made by Stifel Financial Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For information about the risks and important factors that could affect the Company’s future results, financial condition and liquidity, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.



Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
(000s, except per share amounts) 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 % Change 9/30/2024 % Change 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 % Change
Revenues:                
Commissions $ 203,786 $ 173,614 17.4   $ 183,445 11.1   $ 756,024 $ 673,597 12.2  
Principal transactions   174,887   154,377 13.3     137,089 27.6     604,564   490,440 23.3  
Investment banking   304,419   205,664 48.0     243,182 25.2     994,831   731,255 36.0  
Asset management   405,825   330,536 22.8     382,616 6.1     1,536,674   1,299,496 18.3  
Other income   3,294   9,687 (66.0 )   18,705 (82.4 )   43,129   8,747 393.1  
Operating revenues   1,092,211   873,878 25.0     965,037 13.2     3,935,222   3,203,535 22.8  
Interest revenue   500,661   516,213 (3.0 )   510,823 (2.0 )   2,016,464   1,955,745 3.1  
Total revenues   1,592,872   1,390,091 14.6     1,475,860 7.9     5,951,686   5,159,280 15.4  
Interest expense   228,190   243,712 (6.4 )   251,192 (9.2 )   981,366   810,336 21.1  
Net revenues   1,364,682   1,146,379 19.0     1,224,668 11.4     4,970,320   4,348,944 14.3  
Non-interest expenses:                
Compensation and benefits   795,750   674,437 18.0     718,065 10.8     2,916,229   2,554,581 14.2  
Non-compensation operating expenses   302,731   265,947 13.8     289,945 4.4     1,125,647   1,087,671 3.5  
Total non-interest expenses   1,098,481   940,384 16.8     1,008,010 9.0     4,041,876   3,642,252 11.0  
Income before income taxes   266,201   205,995 29.2     216,658 22.9     928,444   706,692 31.4  
Provision for income taxes   22,196   43,511 (49.0 )   58,153 (61.8 )   197,065   184,156 7.0  
Net income   244,005   162,484 50.2     158,505 53.9     731,379   522,536 40.0  
Preferred dividends   9,320   9,320 0.0     9,320 0.0     37,281   37,281 0.0  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 234,685 $ 153,164 53.2   $ 149,185 57.3   $ 694,098 $ 485,255 43.0  
Earnings per common share:                
Basic $ 2.26 $ 1.47 53.7   $ 1.43 58.0   $ 6.67 $ 4.55 46.6  
Diluted $ 2.09 $ 1.38 51.4   $ 1.34 56.0   $ 6.25 $ 4.28 46.0  
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.42 $ 0.36 16.7   $ 0.42 0.0   $ 1.68 $ 1.44 16.7  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:          
Basic   103,856   103,934 (0.1 )   103,966 (0.1 )   104,066   106,661 (2.4 )
Diluted   112,089   111,330 0.7     110,994 1.0     110,975   113,453 (2.2 )



Non-GAAP Financial Measures (9)

  Three Months Ended Year Ended
(000s, except per share amounts) 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 12/31/2024 12/31/2023
GAAP net income $244,005   $162,484   $731,379   $522,536  
Preferred dividend   9,320     9,320     37,281     37,281  
Net income available to common shareholders   234,685     153,164     694,098     485,255  
         
Non-GAAP adjustments:        
Merger-related (10)   16,820     16,921     60,745     63,222  
Restructuring and severance (11)   (430)         10,792      
Provision for income taxes (12)   (1,365)     (3,498)     (9,739)     (16,953)  
Total non-GAAP adjustments   15,025     13,423     61,798     46,269  
Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders $249,710   $166,587   $755,896   $531,524  
         
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding   112,089     111,330     110,975     113,453  
         
GAAP earnings per diluted common share $2.18   $1.46   $6.59   $4.61  
Non-GAAP adjustments   0.14     0.12     0.56     0.40  
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share $2.32   $1.58   $7.15   $5.01  
         
GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $2.09   $1.38   $6.25   $4.28  
Non-GAAP adjustments   0.14     0.12     0.56     0.40  
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $2.23   $1.50   $6.81   $4.68  



GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (9)

  Three Months Ended Year Ended
(000s) 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 12/31/2024 12/31/2023
GAAP compensation and benefits $795,750   $674,437   $2,916,229   $2,554,581  
As a percentage of net revenues   58.3%     58.8%     58.7%     58.7%  
Non-GAAP adjustments:        
Merger-related (10)   (4,641)     (9,203)     (22,039)     (32,150)  
Restructuring and severance (11)   430         (10,792)      
Total non-GAAP adjustments   (4,211)     (9,203)     (32,831)     (32,150)  
Non-GAAP compensation and benefits $791,539   $665,234   $2,883,398   $2,522,431  
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues   58.0%     58.0%     58.0%     58.0%  
         
GAAP non-compensation expenses $302,731   $265,947   $1,125,647   $1,087,671  
As a percentage of net revenues   22.2%     23.2%     22.6%     25.1%  
Non-GAAP adjustments:        
Merger-related (10)   (12,140)     (7,678)     (37,975)     (31,058)  
Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses $290,591   $258,269   $1,087,672   $1,056,613  
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues   21.3%     22.6%     21.9%     24.3%  
Total adjustments $16,390   $16,921   $71,537   $63,222  


Footnotes

(1)   Represents available to common shareholders.

(2)   Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”

(3)   Non-GAAP pre-tax margin is calculated by adding total non-GAAP adjustments and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”

(4)   Return on average common equity (“ROCE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average common shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROCE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to commons shareholders by average common shareholders’ equity.

(5)   Return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROTCE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity, also a non-GAAP financial measure, equals total common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. Average deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets was $80.3 million and $71.1 million as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(6)   Includes loans held for sale.

(7)   Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders’ equity (excluding preferred stock) divided by period end common shares outstanding. Tangible common shareholders’ equity equals total common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets.

(8)   Capital ratios are estimates at time of the Company’s earnings release, January 29, 2025.

(9)   The Company prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). The Company may disclose certain “non-GAAP financial measures” in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. The Securities and Exchange Commission defines a “non-GAAP financial measure” as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude, or include, amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company are provided as additional information to analysts, investors and other stakeholders in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing the Company’s financial condition or operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for U.S. GAAP, and may be different from or inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever the Company refers to a non-GAAP financial measure, it will also define it or present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure it references and such comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

(10)   Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards, debentures, and promissory notes issued as retention, additional earn-out expense, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business.

(11)   The Company recorded severance costs associated with workforce reductions in certain of its foreign subsidiaries.

(12)   Primarily represents the Company’s effective tax rate for the period applied to the non-GAAP adjustments.


Stifel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

