LyondellBasell takes another step toward energy transition with new power agreements

Houston/Rotterdam, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (LYB), a leader in the global chemical industry, announced today the signing of two significant power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Europe, further supporting its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The PPAs offer LYB long-term price certainty, which helps stabilize energy costs and make renewable energy more attractive compared to fluctuating fossil fuel prices.

“Adding these long-term agreements to our portfolio supports price stability to increase the use of renewable energy in a value-accretive way,” said Chris Cain, LYB senior vice president, net zero transition strategy. “Our diverse global portfolio of renewable energy not only reduces our carbon footprint but also supports our customers’ ability to meet their CO2 reduction objectives.”

Under the 15-year agreement with Vattenfall, LYB will secure 450 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually of offshore wind energy to support LYB’s circular and low-carbon solutions in Germany, including powering the company’s MoReTec-1 plant in Wesseling. The MoReTec-1 plant is the company’s first commercial-scale advanced recycling plant and is designed to recycle the amount of plastic packaging waste generated by over 1.2 million German citizens per year using LYB’s proprietary technology.

LYB also signed a long-term PPA with wpd, securing 79 GWh annually of onshore wind power from the Licata project in Sicily, Italy. The 10-year agreement is expected to begin in 2026 and will help provide a reliable supply of renewable and low-carbon electricity to the region, including LYB’s production site and research center in Ferrara, Italy. The LYB site is the world's largest for Ziegler-Natta catalyst development and production. The polymer manufacturing units at the Ferrara site produce polypropylene and advanced polyolefin resins used in a wide variety of applications including food packaging, medical products and automotive parts.

Both power agreements help integrate renewable energy into the grid, improving infrastructure and reliability and demonstrating the company's commitment to be a value-oriented leader throughout the industry’s energy transition.

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

About Vattenfall

Vattenfall is a European energy company that has been driving the electrification of industry, powering homes and modernising the way people live for more than 100 years through innovation and collaboration. Our goal is fossil-free - a future where we enable everyone to live, move and produce things fossil-free. We want to achieve net-zero emissions across our entire value chain by 2040. We employ around 20,000 people across the Group, have around 14 million customers and operate mainly in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and the UK. Vattenfall is owned by the Swedish state.

About wpd

wpd is one of the world's leading developers and operators (IRPP) of wind and solar farms. Founded in 1996, the company develops, finances, constructs and operates wind farms and solar parks in 31 countries. The IRPP business includes projects in its own portfolio with a total capacity of 3,192 MW. Thanks to its growing expertise, the company is considered a reliable partner for Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). wpd is steadily expanding its activities in the German domestic market and internationally in Europe, Asia, North America and South America and has a project pipeline totaling 19,320 MW of onshore wind and 5,015 MW of solar energy.

Nick Facchin LyondellBasell 713-623-3643 nick.facchin@lyondellbasell.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.