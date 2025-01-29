Regulated United Europe Announce Launch of Legal Support and Complex Solutions for FinTech Projects across Europe

Prague, Czechia – Regulated United Europe is excited to announce the launch of its legal advice and complex solutions FinTech projects across Europe. With daily support for every stage of a client’s FinTech project implementation, an in-depth understanding of the latest changes in the legislation of European countries in the field of VASP (Virtual Asset Service Provider) and a team of experienced lawyers individually for each client, the company is committed to providing the highest quality legal and compliance solutions.

Thanks to its digital environment and openness to financial innovation, Europe has emerged as a hub for pioneering business ideas. Regulated United Europe’s new range of legal and compliance solutions, including legal analysis, project structuring, and legal regulation, have been specifically designed to offer new startup opportunities to clients across the European Union.

“In an ever-evolving global landscape, Regulated United Europe is agile and responsive,” said a Sheyla Shamilli, licensing services manager. “We prioritise efficiency to honour our clients’ time, promptly delivering corporate, accounting, and legal services. Amidst the volatility, a firm’s agility defines its success, and we are committed to providing quality service within the shortest possible time frame. Thus, we endeavour to address all client inquiries within hours.”

Regulated United Europe employ a personalised approach that emphasises the importance of setting realistic goals, seeing projects through to completion and tailoring services to meet the specific needs of international clients that can be further customised upon individual request. This client-centric attitude enables the company to adapt swiftly to industry fluctuations and address various challenges to deliver the best legal solutions possible.

In addition to Regulated United Europe’s legal advice and complex solutions for FinTech projects across Europe, the company also offers a diverse range of articles written by its expert team on its website that are important for today’s entrepreneurs working in cryptocurrency, fintech projects, blockchain, and IT-related businesses.

“We also specialise in the assistance in obtaining a crypto license in the European Union for various FinTech and blockchain initiatives, including those for crypto, gambling, forex, PSP, and EMI,” said a Diana Pärnaluik, Senior Associate.

Regulated United Europe is constantly striving to improve its performance and the level of services provided, based on constant feedback from clients and capturing market needs for legal services in various European countries. The company encourages individuals with questions to contact its professional team today via the online contact form.

About Regulated United Europe

Regulated United Europe specialises in offering legal and compliance solutions for FinTech projects across Europe. With offices located in Vilnius, Prague, and Warsaw, the legal team can assist with legal analysis, project structuring, and legal regulation for clients across the European Union.

Regulated United Europe is constantly striving to improve its performance and the level of services provided, based on constant feedback from clients and capturing market needs for legal services in various European countries. The response time to customer inquiries/emails is also kept to a minimum.

