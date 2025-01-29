Taboola to Host Investor Day on March 26, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced that it will hold an Investor Day on March 26, 2025 in New York City.

During the event members of Taboola’s management team and special guests will share details on Taboola’s strategy, market opportunity and financial outlook. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and will end at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

To RSVP for the event, please reach out to investors@taboola.com . A live webcast and archived replay can be found on Taboola’s investor relations website at investors.taboola.com.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on X.

Investor Contacts:

Jessica Kourakos

Aadam Anwar

investors@taboola.com

Press Contact:

Dave Struzzi

press@taboola.com

Legal Disclaimer:

