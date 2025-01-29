Incarcerated Person Walks Away from Acton Conservation Camp

ACTON – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for an incarcerated person who walked away from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. staff discovered camp participant Jessie Meza was missing from the camp during a head count. Staff immediately initiated an emergency count, confirming Meza was not at the camp. Within minutes, agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were directed to locate and apprehend Meza and notification was made to local law enforcement.

Meza, 38, was last seen wearing grey shorts and thermals, white tennis shoes and a state-issued orange jacket. He is five feet, five inches tall and weighs 159 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Meza was received from Kern County on March 11, 2022, to serve 16 years for assault with a firearm with an enhancement for use of a firearm and possessing a firearm as a felon, both second-strike offenses, and vandalism.

Anyone who sees Meza or has knowledge of their whereabouts should contact any law enforcement agency, call 9-1-1 or contact Special Agent Brian Ellis at 951-232-3696.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.

