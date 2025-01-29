Submit Release
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

  • Fourth quarter net income of $21.8 million;
  • Fourth quarter earnings per diluted common share of $0.71;
  • Annualized return on fourth quarter average assets of 1.03%;
  • Annualized return on fourth quarter average tangible common equity of 14.12%(1); and
  • Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.04% of total assets.


TYLER, Texas, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.  Southside reported net income of $21.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $4.5 million, or 25.8%, compared to $17.3 million for the same period in 2023.  Earnings per diluted common share increased $0.14, or 24.6%, to $0.71 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $0.57 for the same period in 2023.  The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was 10.54%, compared to 9.31% for the same period in 2023.  The annualized return on average assets was 1.03% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.85% for the same period in 2023.

“For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income increased $1.8 million to $88.5 million when compared to 2023, earnings per share increased $0.09 to $2.91, and the return on average tangible common equity was 14.92%. For 2024, loan growth was 3.0% and linked quarter loans increased $83.5 million, or 7.3% annualized, most of which occurred in December,” stated Lee R. Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Southside.  “We recorded losses of $540,000 associated with two branch closures during 2024. Linked quarter our net interest margin decreased 12 basis points. Asset quality metrics remain solid with the nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreasing to 0.04%.  Late fourth quarter loan growth combined with anticipated mid-single digit 2025 loan growth should lead to an increasing net interest margin during 2025.”

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Net income was $21.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $17.3 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $4.5 million, or 25.8%.  Earnings per diluted common share were $0.71 and $0.57 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.  The increase in net income was a result of the increase in noninterest income and the decrease in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by increases in noninterest expense and income tax expense and a decrease in net interest income.  Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were 1.03% and 10.54%, respectively, compared to 0.85% and 9.31%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2023.  Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 56.08% and 54.00%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 53.30% and 50.86%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and 53.94% and 51.90%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. 

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $53.7 million, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 1.4%, from the same period in 2023.  The decrease in net interest income was due to the decrease in the average yield of interest earning assets and increases in the average rate paid on and average balance of our interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by the increase in the average balance of interest earning assets.  Linked quarter, net interest income decreased $1.8 million, or 3.2%, compared to $55.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, due to the decrease in the average yield of interest earning assets, partially offset by the decrease in the average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities, the increase in the average balance of interest earning assets and the change in the mix of our interest bearing liabilities.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased to 2.70% and 2.83%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.83% and 2.99%, respectively, for the same period in 2023.  Linked quarter, net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased from 2.82% and 2.95%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Noninterest income was $12.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $9.8 million, or 391.0%, compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was due to a decrease in net loss on sale of securities available for sale (“AFS”) and an increase in other noninterest income, partially offset by a decrease in bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income. The decrease in net loss on sale of securities AFS was due to a net loss of $10.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, related to the strategic repositioning of the securities portfolio. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income increased $4.1 million, or 50.3%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024.  The increase was primarily due to an increase in other noninterest income and a decrease in net loss on sale of securities AFS.  The increase in other noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in swap fee income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and an impairment charge of $868,000 on the sale of approximately $10 million of AFS municipal securities and the unwind of the related fair value swaps realized during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Noninterest expense increased $3.0 million, or 8.5%, to $38.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $35.2 million for the same period in 2023, due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, other noninterest expense, professional fees and software and data processing expense, partially offset by decreases in advertising, travel and entertainment expense.  On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased by $1.8 million, or 5.0%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024, due to increases in salaries and employee benefits expense, other noninterest expense and professional fees.

Income tax expense increased $2.5 million, or 111.2%, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.  On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense increased $0.3 million, or 6.1%.  Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) increased to 17.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 11.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.  On a linked quarter basis, the ETR was 17.6% for both the three months ended September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024.  The higher ETR for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, was primarily due to a decrease in net tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

Net income was $88.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $86.7 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $1.8 million, or 2.1%.  Earnings per diluted common share were $2.91 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $2.82 for the same period in 2023, an increase of 3.2%.  The increase in net income was primarily a result of the increase in noninterest income, decrease in provision for credit losses and the increase in net interest income, partially offset by the increases in noninterest expense and income tax expense.  Returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the year ended December 31, 2024 were 1.06% and 11.03%, respectively, compared to 1.11% and 11.50%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2023.  Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 55.69% and 53.52%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 53.81% and 51.30%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2023. 

Net interest income was $216.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $215.0 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $1.1 million, or 0.5%, due to increases in the average balance and the average yield of interest earning assets, partially offset by increases in the average rate paid on and average balance of our interest bearing liabilities.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) were 2.74% and 2.88%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.92% and 3.09%, respectively, for the same period in 2023.

Noninterest income was $41.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $5.9 million, or 16.5%, compared to $35.8 million for the same period in 2023.  The increase was primarily due to a decrease in net loss on sale of securities AFS and an increase in brokerage services income, partially offset by decreases in the net gain on sale of equity securities, BOLI income and deposit services income.

Noninterest expense was $147.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $140.6 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $6.6 million, or 4.7%.  The increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, software and data processing expense and other noninterest expense, partially offset by decreases in advertising, travel and entertainment expense and amortization of intangibles.

Income tax expense increased $4.4 million, or 30.8%, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.  Our ETR was approximately 17.6% and 14.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.  The higher ETR for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023, was primarily due to a decrease in net tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Balance Sheet Data

At December 31, 2024, Southside had $8.52 billion in total assets, compared to $8.28 billion at December 31, 2023 and $8.36 billion at September 30, 2024.

Loans at December 31, 2024 were $4.66 billion, an increase of $137.1 million, or 3.0%, compared to $4.52 billion at December 31, 2023.  Linked quarter, loans increased $83.5 million, or 1.8%, due to increases of $157.1 million in commercial real estate loans and $4.3 million in commercial loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $48.0 million in construction loans, $15.0 million in 1-4 family residential loans, $11.1 million in municipal loans and $3.8 million in loans to individuals.

Securities at December 31, 2024 were $2.81 billion, an increase of $209.8 million, or 8.1%, compared to $2.60 billion at December 31, 2023.  Linked quarter, securities increased $116.3 million, or 4.3%, from $2.70 billion at September 30, 2024. 

Deposits at December 31, 2024 were $6.65 billion, an increase of $104.6 million, or 1.6%, compared to $6.55 billion at December 31, 2023.  Linked quarter, deposits increased $218.5 million, or 3.4%, from $6.44 billion at September 30, 2024.  During the three months ended December 31, 2024, public fund deposits increased $156.8 million, or 14.6%, compared to September 30, 2024.

At December 31, 2024, we had 178,662 total deposit accounts with an average balance of $33,000.  Our estimated uninsured deposits were 38.1% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024.  When excluding affiliate deposits (Southside-owned deposits) and public fund deposits (all collateralized), our total estimated deposits without insurance or collateral was 19.5% as of December 31, 2024.  Our noninterest bearing deposits represent approximately 20.4% of total deposits. Linked quarter, our cost of interest bearing deposits decreased nine basis points from 3.01% in the prior quarter to 2.92%.  Linked quarter, our cost of total deposits decreased seven basis points from 2.38% in the prior quarter to 2.31%.

Our cost of interest bearing deposits increased 64 basis points, from 2.34% for the year ended December 31, 2023, to 2.98% for the year ended December 31, 2024. Our cost of total deposits increased 59 basis points, from 1.77% for the year ended December 31, 2023, to 2.36% for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Capital Resources and Liquidity

Our capital ratios and contingent liquidity sources remain solid.  During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, we did not purchase any common stock pursuant to our Stock Repurchase Plan.  Under this plan, repurchases of our outstanding common stock may be carried out in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that might be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares under the Stock Repurchase Plan and may modify, suspend or discontinue the plan at any time.  We have not purchased any common stock pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan subsequent to December 31, 2024. 

As of December 31, 2024, our total available contingent liquidity, net of current outstanding borrowings, was $2.23 billion, consisting of FHLB advances, Federal Reserve Discount Window and correspondent bank lines of credit.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2024 were $3.6 million, or 0.04% of total assets, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 10.3%, compared to $4.0 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at December 31, 2023.  Linked quarter, nonperforming assets decreased $4.1 million, or 53.1%, from $7.7 million at September 30, 2024 due to a $4.1 million decrease in nonaccrual loans primarily from the payoff of one commercial real estate loan. Classified loans totaled $48.0 million on December 31, 2024, compared to $42.0 million at September 30, 2024 and $19.2 million at December 31, 2023.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $44.9 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at December 31, 2024, compared to $44.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at September 30, 2024.  The allowance for loan losses was $42.7 million, or 0.94% of total loans, at December 31, 2023.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $1.6 million, compared to a provision of $2.2 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Net charge-offs were $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $1.3 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Net charge-offs were $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $2.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

We recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures $0.1 million for both of the three-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024.  We recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.  The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures was $3.1 million and $3.9 million at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and is included in other liabilities.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.36 per share on November 7, 2024, which was paid on December 6, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of November 21, 2024.

_______________

(1)  Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call

Southside's management team will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 financial results on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. CST.  The conference call can be accessed by webcast, for listen-only mode, on the company website, https://investors.southside.com, under Events.

Those interested in participating in the question and answer session, or others who prefer to call-in, can register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI54b435198f6143e589b32994aed51233 to receive the dial-in number and unique code to access the conference call seamlessly. While not required, it is recommended that those wishing to participate, register 10 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure a more efficient registration process.

For those unable to attend the live event, a webcast recording will be available on the company website, https://investors.southside.com, for at least 30 days, beginning approximately two hours following the conference call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry.  However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance.  These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis.  Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax.  As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE).  Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income.  We believe that this measure is the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.  The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income.  Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets.  The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin.  Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities.  The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE).  The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry.  This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue.  The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue.  We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments.  The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently.  Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons.  Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $8.52 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024, that owns 100% of Southside Bank.  Southside Bank currently has 53 branches in Texas and operates a network of 72 ATMs/ITMs.  

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com.  Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data.  To receive email notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the website under Resources and Investor Email Alerts.  Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written materials, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date.  These statements may include words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “seek,” “intend,” “probability,” “risk,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “plans,” “potential,” and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.  For example, benefits of the Share Repurchase Plan, trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies and earnings from growth and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates and our expectations regarding rate increases, tax reform, inflation, the impacts related to or resulting from other economic factors are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations.  By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future.  Accordingly, our results could materially differ from those that have been estimated.  The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, interest rate fluctuations and general economic concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, labor shortages and changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, under “Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information” and “Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors” and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  As of
    2024       2023  
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $        91,409     $      130,147     $      114,283     $        96,744     $      122,021  
Interest earning deposits          281,945              333,825              272,469              307,257              391,719  
Federal funds sold            52,807                22,325                65,244                65,372                46,770  
Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value       1,533,894           1,408,437           1,405,944           1,405,221           1,296,294  
Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value       1,279,234           1,288,403           1,305,975           1,306,898           1,307,053  
Total securities       2,813,128           2,696,840           2,711,919           2,712,119           2,603,347  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost            33,818                40,291                32,991                27,958                11,936  
Loans held for sale              1,946                     768                  1,352                     756                10,894  
Loans       4,661,597           4,578,048           4,589,365           4,577,368           4,524,510  
Less: Allowance for loan losses          (44,884 )            (44,276 )            (42,407 )            (43,557 )            (42,674 )
Net loans       4,616,713           4,533,772           4,546,958           4,533,811           4,481,836  
Premises & equipment, net          141,648              138,811              138,489              139,491              138,950  
Goodwill          201,116              201,116              201,116              201,116              201,116  
Other intangible assets, net              1,754                  2,003                  2,281                  2,588                  2,925  
Bank owned life insurance          138,313              137,489              136,903              136,604              136,330  
Other assets          142,851              124,876              133,697              130,047              137,070  
Total assets $   8,517,448     $   8,362,263     $   8,357,702     $   8,353,863     $   8,284,914  
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Noninterest bearing deposits $   1,357,152     $   1,377,022     $   1,366,924     $   1,358,827     $   1,390,407  
Interest bearing deposits       5,297,096           5,058,680           5,129,008           5,186,933           5,159,274  
Total deposits       6,654,248           6,435,702           6,495,932           6,545,760           6,549,681  
Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings          808,352              865,856              763,700              770,151              722,468  
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt
issuance costs		            92,042                92,006                91,970                93,913                93,877  
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs            60,274                60,273                60,272                60,271                60,270  
Other liabilities            90,590              103,172              144,858                95,846                85,330  
          Total liabilities       7,705,506           7,557,009           7,556,732           7,565,941           7,511,626  
Shareholders' equity          811,942              805,254              800,970              787,922              773,288  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $   8,517,448     $   8,362,263     $   8,357,702     $   8,353,863     $   8,284,914  


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
   
  Three Months Ended
    2024       2023  
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
Income Statement:                  
Total interest and dividend income $    101,689     $ 105,703     $ 104,186     $ 102,758     $    98,939  
Total interest expense          47,982          50,239          50,578           49,410            44,454  
Net interest income          53,707          55,464          53,608           53,348            54,485  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses            1,384            2,389             (485 )                58              2,281  
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses          52,323          53,075          54,093           53,290            52,204  
Noninterest income                  
Deposit services            6,084            6,199            6,157             5,985              6,305  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale                 —          (1,929  )           (563 )              (18 )        (10,386 )
Gain (loss) on sale of loans               138               115               220              (436 )               178  
Trust fees            1,773            1,628            1,456             1,336              1,431  
Bank owned life insurance               848               857            1,767                784              2,602  
Brokerage services            1,054            1,068            1,081             1,014                 944  
Other            2,384               233            1,439             1,059              1,427  
Total noninterest income          12,281            8,171          11,557             9,724              2,501  
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits          22,960          22,233          21,984           23,113            21,152  
Net occupancy            3,629            3,613            3,750             3,362              3,474  
Advertising, travel & entertainment               884               734               795                950              1,127  
ATM expense               378               412               368                325                 318  
Professional fees            1,645            1,206            1,075             1,154              1,315  
Software and data processing            2,931            2,951            2,860             2,856              2,644  
Communications               320               423               410                449                 435  
FDIC insurance               931               939               977                943                 892  
Amortization of intangibles               249               278               307                337                 370  
Other            4,232            3,543            3,239             3,392              3,456  
Total noninterest expense          38,159          36,332          35,765           36,881            35,183  
Income before income tax expense          26,445          24,914          29,885           26,133            19,522  
Income tax expense            4,659            4,390            5,212             4,622              2,206  
Net income $      21,786     $ 20,524     $ 24,673     $   21,511     $    17,316  
                   
Common Share Data:      
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding          30,343          30,286          30,280           30,262            30,235  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding          30,459          30,370          30,312           30,305            30,276  
Common shares outstanding end of period          30,379          30,308          30,261           30,284            30,249  
Earnings per common share                  
Basic $          0.72     $      0.68     $      0.81     $       0.71     $        0.57  
Diluted              0.71              0.68              0.81               0.71                 0.57  
Book value per common share            26.73            26.57            26.47             26.02              25.56  
Tangible book value per common share            20.05            19.87            19.75             19.29              18.82  
Cash dividends paid per common share              0.36              0.36              0.36               0.36                0.37  
                   
Selected Performance Ratios:                  
Return on average assets   1.03 %     0.98 %     1.19 %     1.03 %     0.85 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity   10.54       10.13       12.46       11.02       9.31  
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   14.12       13.69       16.90       15.07       13.10  
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1)   5.24       5.51       5.45       5.38       5.30  
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities   3.12       3.28       3.32       3.22       3.04  
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   2.83       2.95       2.87       2.86       2.99  
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)   2.12       2.23       2.13       2.16       2.26  
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities   129.55       128.51       128.62       127.71       131.65  
Noninterest expense to average total assets   1.80       1.73       1.72       1.77       1.73  
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)   54.00       51.90       52.71       55.54       50.86  


(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Three Months Ended
    2024       2023  
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
Nonperforming Assets: $      3,589     $         7,656     $         6,918     $         7,979     $         4,001  
Nonaccrual loans          3,185                 7,254                 6,110                 7,709                 3,889  
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days               —                      —                      —                      —                      —  
Restructured loans                 2                      —                    145                    151                      13  
Other real estate owned             388                    388                    648                    119                      99  
Repossessed assets               14                      14                      15                      —                      —  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:                  
Total loans   0.07 %     0.16 %     0.13 %     0.17 %     0.09 %
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:                  
Total assets   0.04       0.09       0.08       0.10       0.05  
Total loans   0.08       0.17       0.15       0.17       0.09  
Total loans and OREO   0.08       0.17       0.15       0.17       0.09  
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:                  
Nonaccruing loans   1,409.23       610.37       694.06       565.01       1,097.30  
Nonperforming assets   1,250.60       578.32       613.00       545.90       1,066.58  
Total loans   0.96       0.97       0.92       0.95       0.94  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding   0.08       0.04       0.02       0.03       0.11  
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Shareholders’ equity to total assets   9.53       9.63       9.58       9.43       9.33  
Common equity tier 1 capital   13.04       13.07       12.72       12.43       12.28  
Tier 1 risk-based capital   14.07       14.12       13.76       13.47       13.32  
Total risk-based capital   16.49       16.59       16.16       15.92       15.73  
Tier 1 leverage capital   9.67       9.61       9.40       9.22       9.39  
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (1)   7.33       7.38       7.33       7.17       7.04  
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets   9.76       9.67       9.52       9.35       9.13  


(1) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Three Months Ended
    2024       2023  
Loan Portfolio Composition Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
Real Estate Loans:                  
Construction $         537,827     $         585,817     $         546,040     $         599,464     $        789,744  
1-4 Family Residential             740,396                 755,406                 738,037                 720,508                696,738  
Commercial          2,579,735              2,422,612              2,472,771              2,413,345             2,168,451  
Commercial Loans             363,167                 358,854                 359,807                 358,053                366,893  
Municipal Loans             390,968                 402,041                 416,986                 427,225                441,168  
Loans to Individuals               49,504                   53,318                   55,724                   58,773                  61,516  
Total Loans $      4,661,597     $      4,578,048     $      4,589,365     $      4,577,368     $     4,524,510  
                   
Summary of Changes in Allowances:                  
Allowance for Loan Losses                  
Balance at beginning of period $           44,276     $           42,407     $           43,557     $           42,674     $          41,760  
Loans charged-off               (1,232 )                    (773 )                    (721 )                    (634 )                (1,572 )
Recoveries of loans charged-off                    277                        365                        444                        347                       284  
  Net loans (charged-off) recovered                  (955 )                    (408 )                    (277 )                    (287 )                (1,288 )
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses                 1,563                     2,277                      (873 )                   1,170                    2,202  
Balance at end of period $           44,884     $           44,276     $           42,407     $           43,557     $          42,674  
                   
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures                  
Balance at beginning of period $             3,320     $             3,208     $             2,820     $             3,932     $            3,853  
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures                  (179 )                      112                        388                   (1,112 )                       79  
Balance at end of period $             3,141     $             3,320     $             3,208     $             2,820     $            3,932  
Total Allowance for Credit Losses $           48,025     $           47,596     $           45,615     $           46,377     $          46,606  


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Year ended
  December 31,
    2024       2023  
Income Statement:      
Total interest and dividend income $        414,336     $        359,741  
Total interest expense            198,209                144,714  
Net interest income            216,127                215,027  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses                3,346                    9,154  
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses            212,781                205,873  
Noninterest income      
Deposit services              24,425                  25,497  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale              (2,510 )              (15,976 )
Net gain on sale of equity securities                     —                    5,058  
Gain (loss) on sale of loans                     37                       563  
Trust fees                6,193                    5,910  
Bank owned life insurance                4,256                    5,823  
Brokerage services                4,217                    3,305  
Other                5,115                    5,654  
Total noninterest income              41,733                  35,834  
Noninterest expense      
Salaries and employee benefits              90,290                  85,625  
Net occupancy              14,354                  14,694  
Advertising, travel & entertainment                3,363                    4,093  
ATM expense                1,483                    1,351  
Professional fees                5,080                    5,351  
Software and data processing              11,598                    9,395  
Communications                1,602                    1,469  
FDIC insurance                3,790                    3,558  
Amortization of intangibles                1,171                    1,697  
Other              14,406                  13,345  
Total noninterest expense            147,137                140,578  
Income before income tax expense            107,377                101,129  
Income tax expense              18,883                  14,437  
Net income $          88,494     $          86,692  
Common Share Data:      
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding              30,293                  30,704  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding              30,369                  30,759  
Common shares outstanding end of period              30,379                  30,249  
Earnings per common share      
Basic $              2.92     $              2.82  
Diluted                  2.91                      2.82  
Book value per common share                26.73                    25.56  
Tangible book value per common share                20.05                    18.82  
Cash dividends paid per common share                  1.44                      1.42  
       
Selected Performance Ratios:      
Return on average assets   1.06 %     1.11 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity   11.03       11.50  
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   14.92       16.03  
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1)   5.40       5.06  
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities   3.24       2.64  
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   2.88       3.09  
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)   2.16       2.42  
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities   128.60       134.07  
Noninterest expense to average total assets   1.76       1.80  
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)   53.52       51.30  


(1) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Year ended
  December 31,
    2024       2023  
Nonperforming Assets: $           3,589     $           4,001  
Nonaccrual loans               3,185                   3,889  
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days                    —                        —  
Restructured loans                      2                        13  
Other real estate owned                  388                        99  
Repossessed assets                    14                        —     
       
Asset Quality Ratios:      
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:      
Total loans   0.07 %     0.09 %
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:      
Total assets   0.04       0.05  
Total loans   0.08       0.09  
Total loans and OREO   0.08       0.09  
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:      
Nonaccruing loans   1,409.23       1,097.30  
Nonperforming assets   1,250.60       1,066.58  
Total loans   0.96       0.94  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding   0.04       0.06  
       
Capital Ratios:      
Shareholders’ equity to total assets   9.53       9.33  
Common equity tier 1 capital   13.04       12.28  
Tier 1 risk-based capital   14.07       13.32  
Total risk-based capital   16.49       15.73  
Tier 1 leverage capital   9.67       9.39  
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (1)   7.33       7.04  
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets   9.58       9.63  


(1) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.



  Year ended
  December 31,
Loan Portfolio Composition   2024       2023  
Real Estate Loans:      
Construction $        537,827     $        789,744  
1-4 Family Residential            740,396                696,738  
Commercial         2,579,735             2,168,451  
Commercial Loans            363,167                366,893  
Municipal Loans            390,968                441,168  
Loans to Individuals              49,504                  61,516  
Total Loans $     4,661,597     $     4,524,510  
       
Summary of Changes in Allowances:      
Allowance for Loan Losses      
Balance at beginning of period $          42,674     $          36,515  
Loans charged-off               (3,360 )                (4,204 )
Recoveries of loans charged-off                1,433                    1,454  
  Net loans (charged-off) recovered               (1,927 )                (2,750 )
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses                4,137                    8,909  
Balance at end of period $          44,884     $          42,674  
       
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures      
Balance at beginning of period $            3,932     $            3,687  
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures                  (791 )                     245  
Balance at end of period $            3,141     $            3,932  
Total Allowance for Credit Losses $          48,025     $          46,606  


The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented.  The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures.  See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for more information.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024
  Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS                      
Loans (1) $   4,604,175     $        70,155   6.06 %   $   4,613,028     $        72,493   6.25 %
Loans held for sale             1,562                       23   5.86 %                   871                      11   5.02 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2)          784,321                  6,949   3.52 %            791,914                 7,150   3.59 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)       1,138,271                10,793   3.77 %         1,174,445                11,825   4.01 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)       1,031,187                12,043   4.65 %            886,325                11,976   5.38 %
Total securities       2,953,779                29,785   4.01 %         2,852,684                30,951   4.32 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments            37,078                     591   6.34 %              41,159                    582   5.63 %
Interest earning deposits          273,656                  3,160   4.59 %            281,313                 3,798   5.37 %
Federal funds sold            43,121                     508   4.69 %              33,971                    488   5.71 %
Total earning assets       7,913,371              104,222   5.24 %         7,823,026              108,323   5.51 %
Cash and due from banks          102,914                      100,578          
Accrued interest and other assets          454,387                      455,091          
Less:  Allowance for loan losses          (44,418 )                     (42,581 )        
Total assets $   8,426,254             $   8,336,114          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $      594,196                  1,456   0.97 %   $      598,116                 1,490   0.99 %
Certificates of deposit       1,187,800                13,537   4.53 %         1,087,613                12,647   4.63 %
Interest bearing demand accounts       3,459,122                23,468   2.70 %         3,409,911                24,395   2.85 %
Total interest bearing deposits       5,241,118                38,461   2.92 %         5,095,640                38,532   3.01 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings          572,993                  5,557   3.86 %            618,708                 6,488   4.17 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs            92,024                     945   4.09 %              91,988                    937   4.05 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs            60,274                  1,095   7.23 %              60,273                 1,180   7.79 %
Repurchase agreements            80,891                     782   3.85 %              83,297                    899   4.29 %
Other borrowings            61,196                  1,142   7.42 %            137,482                 2,203   6.37 %
Total interest bearing liabilities       6,108,496                47,982   3.12 %         6,087,388                50,239   3.28 %
Noninterest bearing deposits       1,383,204                   1,344,165          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities          112,320                        98,331          
Total liabilities       7,604,020                   7,529,884          
Shareholders’ equity          822,234                      806,230          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $   8,426,254             $   8,336,114          
Net interest income (FTE)     $        56,240           $        58,084    
Net interest margin (FTE)         2.83 %           2.95 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.12 %           2.23 %


  1. Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
  2. For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note:  As of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, loans totaling $3.2 million and $7.3 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status.  Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Average Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average Yield/
Rate
ASSETS                      
Loans (1) $   4,595,980     $        70,293   6.15 %   $   4,559,602     $        68,849   6.07 %
Loans held for sale             1,489                       24   6.48 %                8,834                      18   0.82 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2)          783,856                  7,009   3.60 %            780,423                 6,967   3.59 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)       1,254,097                12,761   4.09 %         1,285,922                13,168   4.12 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)          830,504                11,084   5.37 %            764,713                10,119   5.32 %
Total securities       2,868,457                30,854   4.33 %         2,831,058                30,254   4.30 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments            40,467                     573   5.69 %              40,063                    333   3.34 %
Interest earning deposits          300,047                  4,105   5.50 %            380,181                 5,202   5.50 %
Federal funds sold            75,479                  1,021   5.44 %              62,599                    838   5.38 %
Total earning assets       7,881,919              106,870   5.45 %         7,882,337              105,494   5.38 %
Cash and due from banks          110,102                      114,379          
Accrued interest and other assets          424,323                      441,783          
Less:  Allowance for loan losses          (43,738 )                     (42,973 )        
Total assets $   8,372,606             $   8,395,526          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $      604,753                  1,454   0.97 %   $      604,529                 1,424   0.95 %
Certificates of deposit       1,020,099                11,630   4.59 %            941,947                10,341   4.42 %
Interest bearing demand accounts       3,513,068                25,382   2.91 %         3,634,936                26,433   2.92 %
Total interest bearing deposits       5,137,920                38,466   3.01 %         5,181,412                38,198   2.97 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings          606,851                  6,455   4.28 %            607,033                 5,950   3.94 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs            92,017                     936   4.09 %              93,895                    956   4.10 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs            60,271                  1,171   7.81 %              60,270                 1,175   7.84 %
Repurchase agreements            88,007                     955   4.36 %              92,177                    967   4.22 %
Other borrowings          143,169                  2,595   7.29 %            137,287                 2,164   6.34 %
Total interest bearing liabilities       6,128,235                50,578   3.32 %         6,172,074                49,410   3.22 %
Noninterest bearing deposits       1,346,274                   1,338,384          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities          101,399                      100,014          
Total liabilities       7,575,908                   7,610,472          
Shareholders’ equity          796,698                      785,054          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $   8,372,606             $   8,395,526          
Net interest income (FTE)     $        56,292           $        56,084    
Net interest margin (FTE)         2.87 %           2.86 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.13 %           2.16 %


  1. Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
  2. For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note:  As of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, loans totaling $6.1 million and $7.7 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status.  Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2023
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Average Yield/
Rate
ASSETS          
Loans (1) $   4,473,618     $        67,886   6.02 %
Loans held for sale             1,858                       27   5.77 %
Securities:          
Taxable investment securities (2)          852,023                  7,970   3.71 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)       1,456,187                15,688   4.27 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)          581,548                  6,865   4.68 %
Total securities       2,889,758                30,523   4.19 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments            24,674                     296   4.76 %
Interest earning deposits          150,763                  2,054   5.41 %
Federal funds sold            93,149                  1,286   5.48 %
Total earning assets       7,633,820              102,072   5.30 %
Cash and due from banks          110,380          
Accrued interest and other assets          374,120          
Less:  Allowance for loan losses          (41,822 )        
Total assets $   8,076,498          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Savings accounts $      610,453                  1,432   0.93 %
Certificates of deposit          910,759                  9,691   4.22 %
Interest bearing demand accounts       3,469,120                24,498   2.80 %
Total interest bearing deposits       4,990,332                35,621   2.83 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings          262,709                  1,430   2.16 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs            93,859                     965   4.08 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs            60,269                  1,195   7.87 %
Repurchase agreements            96,622                  1,008   4.14 %
Other borrowings          294,683                  4,235   5.70 %
Total interest bearing liabilities       5,798,474                44,454   3.04 %
Noninterest bearing deposits       1,424,961          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities          115,388          
Total liabilities       7,338,823          
Shareholders’ equity          737,675          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $   8,076,498          
Net interest income (FTE)     $        57,618    
Net interest margin (FTE)         2.99 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.26 %


  1. Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
  2. For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note:  As of December 31, 2023, loans totaling $3.9 million were on nonaccrual status.  Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Year ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Average Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average Yield/
Rate
ASSETS                      
Loans (1) $ 4,593,280     $    281,790   6.13 %   $ 4,300,138     $    247,431   5.75 %
Loans held for sale            3,179                     76   2.39 %              1,681                     96   5.71 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2)        785,145              28,075   3.58 %          845,907              31,186   3.69 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)     1,212,844              48,547   4.00 %       1,554,519              64,568   4.15 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)        878,623              45,222   5.15 %          470,692              19,450   4.13 %
Total securities     2,876,612            121,844   4.24 %       2,871,118            115,204   4.01 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments          39,688                2,079   5.24 %            24,971                1,185   4.75 %
Interest earning deposits        308,628              16,265   5.27 %            83,343                4,364   5.24 %
Federal funds sold          53,709                2,855   5.32 %            79,948                4,124   5.16 %
Total earning assets     7,875,096            424,909   5.40 %       7,361,199            372,404   5.06 %
Cash and due from banks        106,965                    107,018          
Accrued interest and other assets        443,733                    397,860          
Less:  Allowance for loan losses         (43,428 )                   (37,890 )        
Total assets $ 8,382,366             $ 7,828,187          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $    600,375                5,824   0.97 %   $    636,603                5,633   0.88 %
Certificates of deposit     1,059,793              48,155   4.54 %          862,211              30,906   3.58 %
Interest bearing demand accounts     3,503,878              99,678   2.84 %       3,122,319              71,618   2.29 %
Total interest bearing deposits     5,164,046            153,657   2.98 %       4,621,133            108,157   2.34 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings        601,366              24,450   4.07 %          276,584                6,777   2.45 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs          92,478                3,774   4.08 %            96,024                3,920   4.08 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs          60,272                4,621   7.67 %            60,267                4,504   7.47 %
Repurchase agreements          86,071                3,603   4.19 %            91,132                3,431   3.76 %
Other borrowings        119,672                8,104   6.77 %          345,544              17,925   5.19 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     6,123,905            198,209   3.24 %       5,490,684            144,714   2.64 %
Noninterest bearing deposits     1,353,065                 1,485,896          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities        102,778                      97,509          
Total liabilities     7,579,748                 7,074,089          
Shareholders’ equity        802,618                    754,098          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,382,366             $ 7,828,187          
Net interest income (FTE)     $    226,700           $    227,690    
Net interest margin (FTE)         2.88 %           3.09 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.16 %           2.42 %


  1. Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
  2. For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note:  As of December 31, 2024 and 2023, loans totaling $3.2 million and $3.9 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.


The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
 
    Three Months Ended   Year ended
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
    Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Dec 31,   Dec 31,
Reconciliation of return on average common
equity to return on average tangible common
equity:		                            
Net income   $     21,786     $     20,524     $     24,673     $     21,511     $     17,316     $     88,494     $     86,692  
After-tax amortization expense               196                 220                 243                 266                 292                 925              1,341  
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders   $     21,982     $     20,744     $     24,916     $     21,777     $     17,608     $     89,419     $     88,033  
                             
Average shareholders' equity   $   822,234     $   806,230     $   796,698     $   785,054     $   737,675     $   802,618     $   754,098  
Less: Average intangibles for the period       (203,020 )       (203,288 )       (203,581 )       (203,910 )       (204,267 )       (203,448 )       (204,887 )
   Average tangible shareholders' equity   $   619,214     $   602,942     $   593,117     $   581,144     $   533,408     $   599,170     $   549,211  
                             
Return on average tangible common equity     14.12 %     13.69 %     16.90 %     15.07 %     13.10 %     14.92 %     16.03 %
                             
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:                            
Common equity at end of period   $   811,942     $   805,254     $   800,970     $   787,922     $   773,288     $   811,942     $   773,288  
Less: Intangible assets at end of period       (202,870 )       (203,119 )       (203,397 )       (203,704 )       (204,041 )       (202,870 )       (204,041 )
Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period   $   609,072     $   602,135     $   597,573     $   584,218     $   569,247     $   609,072     $   569,247  
                             
Total assets at end of period   $ 8,517,448     $ 8,362,263     $ 8,357,702     $ 8,353,863     $ 8,284,914     $ 8,517,448     $ 8,284,914  
Less: Intangible assets at end of period       (202,870 )       (203,119 )       (203,397 )       (203,704 )       (204,041 )       (202,870 )       (204,041 )
Tangible assets at end of period   $ 8,314,578     $ 8,159,144     $ 8,154,305     $ 8,150,159     $ 8,080,873     $ 8,314,578     $ 8,080,873  
                             
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets     7.33 %     7.38 %     7.33 %     7.17 %     7.04 %     7.33 %     7.04 %
                             
Common shares outstanding end of period           30,379            30,308             30,261            30,284             30,249             30,379             30,249  
Tangible book value per common share   $      20.05     $      19.87     $      19.75     $      19.29     $      18.82     $      20.05     $      18.82  
                             
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE):                            
Net interest income (GAAP)   $     53,707     $     55,464     $     53,608     $     53,348     $     54,485     $   216,127     $   215,027  
Tax-equivalent adjustments:                            
Loans               598                 608                 633                 656                 680              2,495              2,724  
Tax-exempt investment securities            1,935              2,012              2,051              2,080              2,453              8,078              9,939  
Net interest income (FTE) (1)           56,240             58,084             56,292             56,084             57,618           226,700           227,690  
Noninterest income           12,281              8,171             11,557              9,724              2,501             41,733             35,834  
Nonrecurring income (2)               (25 )            2,797                (576 )                 18              8,376              2,214              7,370  
Total revenue   $     68,496     $     69,052     $     67,273     $     65,826     $     68,495     $   270,647     $   270,894  
                             
Noninterest expense   $     38,159     $     36,332     $     35,765     $     36,881     $     35,183     $   147,137     $   140,578  
Pre-tax amortization expense              (249 )              (278 )              (307 )              (337  )              (370 )           (1,171 )           (1,697 )
Nonrecurring expense (3)              (919 )              (219 )                   2                   17                   22             (1,119 )                 78  
Adjusted noninterest expense   $     36,991     $     35,835     $     35,460     $     36,561     $     34,835     $   144,847     $   138,959  
                             
Efficiency ratio     56.08 %     53.94 %     54.90 %     57.95 %     53.30 %     55.69 %     53.81 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)     54.00 %     51.90 %     52.71 %     55.54 %     50.86 %     53.52 %     51.30 %
                             
Average earning assets   $ 7,913,371     $ 7,823,026     $ 7,881,919     $ 7,882,337     $ 7,633,820     $ 7,875,096     $ 7,361,199  
                             
Net interest margin     2.70 %     2.82 %     2.74 %     2.72 %     2.83 %     2.74 %     2.92 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)     2.83 %     2.95 %     2.87 %     2.86 %     2.99 %     2.88 %     3.09 %
                             
Net interest spread     1.99 %     2.10 %     2.00 %     2.02 %     2.10 %     2.02 %     2.25 %
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)     2.12 %     2.23 %     2.13 %     2.16 %     2.26 %     2.16 %     2.42 %


  1. These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.
  2. These adjustments may include net gain or loss on sale of securities available for sale, net gain on sale of equity securities, BOLI income related to death benefits realized and other investment income or loss in the periods where applicable.
  3. These adjustments may include foreclosure expenses and branch closure expenses, in the periods where applicable.

