Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~5.13% by 2030 | DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Market is poised for significant growth, projected to achieve a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.13% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. The demand for balloon valvuloplasty devices is primarily being boosted by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as aortic stenosis, mitral stenosis, and others, surging demand for minimally invasive treatment approaches, growing elderly patients population prone to cardiovascular diseases, increasing prevalence of risk factors, technological advancements in balloon valvuloplasty device, and increasing product launches and approvals, among others, thereby contribute to the overall growth of the balloon valvuloplasty device market during the forecast period from 2024-2030.

Key Takeaways from the Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Market Report

• In October 2024:- Cardiawave SA:- Valvosoft, Ultrasound guided Non-Invasive Ultrasound Therapy (NIUT) medical device, delivers focused and controlled, short ultrasound pulses (<20μsec), directed trans-thoracically at a high acoustic intensity (measured in watts per square centimeter (W/cm2), to produce non-thermal mechanical tissue softening of the targeted calcified aortic valve. This study is a proof of concept looking at the safety of treating subjects with moderate aortic stenosis using a Non-Invasive Ultrasound Therapy.

• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Market during the forecast period.

• The leading Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Companies such as BD, PFM Medical ag, NuMED, Balton, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Translumina, InterValve Medical, Inc., OSYPKA AG, SURETECH MEDICAL INC., simeks, and others.

Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Overview

A balloon valvuloplasty device is a medical device that is used in a minimally invasive procedure called balloon valvuloplasty. The procedure is performed to treat heart valve stenosis, which is a condition where the opening of the heart valve becomes narrow, restricting blood flow. The device consists of a flexible balloon attached to a catheter that is inserted into a blood vessel and guided to the affected valve.

Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of various cardiovascular diseases such as severe mitral stenosis and others across the globe will increase the overall market of balloon valvuloplasty devices. For instance, according to the British Heart Foundation 2023, the most common cardiovascular conditions are coronary (ischaemic) heart disease with a prevalence estimated at 200 million, peripheral arterial (vascular) disease with 110 million cases, stroke with 100 million people, and atrial fibrillation with 60 million cases, in 2019, globally.

Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Companies

BD, PFM Medical ag, NuMED, Balton, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Translumina, InterValve Medical, Inc., OSYPKA AG, SURETECH MEDICAL INC., simeks, and others.

Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Market Segment Analysis

Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Market by Type (23mm, 26mm, and 29mm), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World). In the type segment of the balloon valvuloplasty device market, the 29mm category is expected to amass a significant revenue share in the year 2023. This can be ascribed to the advantages and applications associated with the segment.

Global Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Market Drivers

The demand for balloon valvuloplasty devices is primarily being boosted by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as aortic stenosis, mitral stenosis, and others, surging demand for minimally invasive treatment approaches, growing elderly patients population, technological advancements in balloon valvuloplasty devices, increasing product launches and approvals, and others thereby contributing to the overall growth of the balloon valvuloplasty device market during the forecast period from 2024-2030.

Scope of the Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Market Report

• Coverage- Global

• Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Companies- BD, PFM Medical ag, NuMED, Balton, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Translumina, InterValve Medical, Inc., OSYPKA AG, SURETECH MEDICAL INC., simeks, and others.

• Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

• Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment

