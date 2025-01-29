Methanol Market: Robust Growth and Emerging Trends Show Continued Promise Through 2021-2030

Methanol Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Methanol Market by Feedstock (Coal, Natural Gas, Others), by End-use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Electronics, Appliances, Paints and Coatings, Insulation, Pharmaceutical, Packaging, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". According to the report, the global methanol market is anticipated to generate $54.6 billion by 2030. The industry was valued at $35.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a notable CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-Rise in demand for hydrogen fuel cells, developments in medical sectors, and growth in automotive have boosted the growth of the global methanol market. On the contrary, low production of methanol compared to alternative fuels and increased energy security offered by methanol would open new opportunities in the future.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16869 The natural gas segment held the highest market shareIn terms of feedstock, the natural gas segment grabbed the largest market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market revenue. Furthermore, the coal segment would display a notable CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030, due to usage of coal as a source for the methanol generation to minimize the gap between decreasing fossil fuel supplies and optimize the hydrogen economy by declining the carbon emissions.The automotive segment grabbed the largest market shareBased on end-use industry, the automotive segment gained the largest market share of more than one-fifth of the global methanol market in 2021. The appliances segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to showcase the fastest growth with 8.37% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe, because methanol is the basic unit to produce several equipment that can be used in cars, computers, and others.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16869 Asia-Pacific dominated the marketThe regional analysis in the report states that, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global methanol market, owing to significant growth in government initiatives to promote the use of methanol for EVs and fuel-cell vehicles. However, the market in LAMEA region would manifest the fastest growth with 6.57% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.Leading market players:Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited.Zagros Petrochemical Co.Mitsui & Co., Ltd.ValeroMitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)SABICMethanex CorporationBASF SECelanese Corporation𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/methanol-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

