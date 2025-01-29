A Year of Ground-breaking Achievements in Organ Transplants at KFSHRC

Over 880 transplants including World-first robotic surgeries, solidify KFSHRC's position as a global leader

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) proudly celebrates a year of transformative achievements through its Organ Transplant Centre of Excellence (OTCoE). This reflects its leadership in healthcare innovation and dedication to improving patient lives as it prepares to highlight its groundbreaking contributions to global healthcare at Arab Health 2025 in Dubai.

In 2024, KFSHRC’s Organ Transplant Centre of Excellence (OTCoE) performed 882 organ transplants, a 6% increase from 2023, securing its position among the top ten transplant centres globally. The hospital’s kidney transplant program has surpassed 5,000 transplants since its inception, demonstrating its unparalleled expertise in meeting complex medical demands with precision and care.

Building on this foundation of excellence, innovations in robotic surgery defined the year. The world’s first fully robotic heart transplant, the world's first living donor left lobe liver transplant, and the Middle East’s first robotic pancreas transplant offered transformative solutions for Type 1 diabetes patients. KFSHRC also performed the region’s first liver transplant for MNGIE disease, contributing to the treatment of rare medical diseases.

Leadership in the paediatric transplant was another highlight of the OTCoE in 2024. Over 100 liver transplants, 80 kidney transplants, and two lung transplants, fostering hope for young patients and their families, placed KFSHRC among the world’s top five centres for paediatric transplant procedures. Additionally, its kidney-paired exchange program set a new Guinness World Record with 135 exchanges, optimising donor-recipient matching.

Complementing these clinical advancements, KFSHRC maintained high survival and graft rates while expanding its specialized care offerings with a new liver transplant centre in Jeddah and the region’s first Fatty Liver Clinic.

Strengthening its global presence and commitment to collaboration and innovation in speciality medicine, KFSHRC’s OTCoE hosted the inaugural Minimally Invasive Organ Transplant Consensus Conference (MIOT.CC), bringing together 80 international experts to provide insights on innovative transplant techniques and set global standards in the field.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16ddc37c-80c0-444e-aa07-2e19e3c06dc7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20ea1595-349d-499f-afbf-e6f65dc32e85

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b5331d5-2f47-4aa0-b8cf-4326bdba3fcb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b64f4407-77f2-443e-b6ff-deefbfe5e69d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88ad0eaf-fdd5-4073-a80f-5c5c25e3a6cc

A Year of Ground-breaking Achievements in Organ Transplants at KFSHRC A Year of Ground-breaking Achievements in Organ Transplants at KFSHRC A Year of Ground-breaking Achievements in Organ Transplants at KFSHRC Over 880 transplants including World-first robotic surgeries, solidify KFSHRC's position as a global leader A Year of Ground-breaking Achievements in Organ Transplants at KFSHRC Over 880 transplants including World-first robotic surgeries, solidify KFSHRC's position as a global leader A Year of Ground-breaking Achievements in Organ Transplants at KFSHRC Over 880 transplants including World-first robotic surgeries, solidify KFSHRC's position as a global leader A Year of Ground-breaking Achievements in Organ Transplants at KFSHRC A Year of Ground-breaking Achievements in Organ Transplants at KFSHRC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.