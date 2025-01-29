M42 signals genomics expansion with strategic partnership with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health on the Uzbek Genome Program

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a sign of its ambition to expand its foothold in genomics and grow its contribution to global genomics diversity, M42 and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) to collaborate and explore opportunities for strategic partnerships on the Uzbek Genome Program.

Coinciding with an official visit by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the UAE at the invitation of UAE president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a signing ceremony took place between Farhkodjon Tashpulatov, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Health, Shokhrukh Gulamov, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Investments, and Dr. Fahed Al Marzooqi, CEO of M42’s Integrated Health Solutions platform, in the presence of H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, the UAE’s Minister of Energy, and H.E. Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade.

The partnership aims to collaborate on projects including, but not limited to:

Developing in-country genomic/omics capabilities to enable an Uzbek Genome Program and a new level of understanding of Uzbek genetic diversity and diseases.

Designing, developing and manufacturing locally and regionally relevant, scalable screening and diagnostic tools, to transform early disease identification and prevention.

Supporting the deployment of genetically inherited disease prevention programs including pre-marital, newborn and non-invasive prenatal testing, but also expanding to other diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular exercises.



“Genomic research offers unique opportunities to understand the genetic characteristics of the Uzbek population, enabling the creation of targeted programs for early detection and prevention. We are proud to be part of a global initiative in genomic research aimed at improving population health and reducing the burden of chronic diseases,” said Farhkodjon Tashpulatov, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Health.

“Through this strategic partnership with M42, we are not only advancing the potential of our national healthcare system but also contributing to global efforts to explore genetic diversity,” he added.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer at M42 and Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “Our partnership with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health is transformational for Uzbekistan’s healthcare ecosystem, for the Uzbek people and for global diversity in genomics. With the lack of diversity in genomic research, underrepresented populations in the world are having to go without critical benefits ranging from advanced clinical care to early detection of diseases and rational drug design. Building on the success of the Emirati Genome Program, the Uzbek Genome Program is set to contribute to the effort in plugging the gaps in global healthcare.”

Dr Fahed Al Marzooqi added: “By joining forces with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health, we are partnering in genomics to shift the country’s healthcare sector from reaction to prevention and bring tangible health benefits for the Uzbek people. At M42, we have built a powerful genomics engine delivering end-to-end capabilities that is delivering one of the world’s largest genomics programs. We have been there and done it and are proud to be working with countries like Uzbekistan on their national genomics programs.”

