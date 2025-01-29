Dov Hertz's DHPH Completes Construction of 760,000-SF Last-Mile Facility in Philadelphia

Dov Hertz

Two state-of-the-art warehouses at 5000 Richmond combine modern logistics operations with superior inbound/outbound access

5000 Richmond is truly the best last-mile distribution location in greater Philadelphia.” — Dov Hertz

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dov Hertz’s DH Property Holdings, LLC (“DHPH”) has announced the completion of two new industrial logistics facilities totaling nearly 760,000 square feet at 5000 Richmond in Philadelphia -- two months ahead of schedule. One, a 348,000-square-foot single side-load building, offers 40-foot ceiling heights, 60-foot speed bays and 22 loading dock doors. The other, a 411,000-square-foot cross-dock building, features 125 trailer parking stalls and 50 loading dock doors.Located in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia, the 67-acre site includes more than 10 acres of riverfront greenspace; it is located in a Qualified Opportunity Zone and offers a 10-year real estate tax abatement on building improvements.“5000 Richmond is truly the best last-mile distribution location in greater Philadelphia,” says Dov Hertz , DHPH’s founder. “It is located 2 minutes from I-95, 5 miles to the center of the city and only 10 miles from the fastest-growing port on the East Coast, providing unparalleled access to supply chains and consumers.”Adds Michael Bennett, Vice President and Head of Development at DHPH, “This state-of-the-art project was brought to life by our design team, led by architect Mancini Duffy, with meticulous execution by Blue Rock Construction. Together with our development partners, Corebridge Financial, we thank the community of Bridesburg for their close collaboration and support for this project.”# # # About Dov Hertz and DH Property Holdings LLCDHPH is a leading operator and developer of industrial facilities in primary and port centric markets. Led by Dov Hertz, the team brings unparalleled experience in the acquisition, design, development and repositioning of industrial properties nationally. Since its founding in 2016, DHPH has acquired over $2.1 billion in real estate assets across over 4.0 million square feet of Class A developments, over 1.7 million square feet of infill industrial buildings and over 50 acres of industrial outdoor storage in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Regions.

