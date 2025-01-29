Glycerol Derivatives Market Set for Significant Growth, Projected to Reach USD 28.4 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Glycerol Derivatives Market

Rising consumer demand for sustainable products and growing use in biofuels, personal care, and pharmaceuticals are driving the glycerol derivatives market.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Glycerol Derivatives Market Size was valued at USD 16.0 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 28.4 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period 2024-2032.Surging Demand for Eco-Friendly Glycerol Derivatives Drives Growth Across Diverse Industries Amidst a Shift Toward Sustainable SolutionsThe glycerol derivatives market is witnessing significant growth driven by the demand for eco-friendly chemicals, sustainable production, and versatile applications across industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverages, and biodiesel. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on green chemistry and sustainability, utilizing bio-based glycerol to produce derivatives like esters, fatty acids, and others, which align with the rising consumer demand for biodegradable and non-toxic options. Innovations, such as the production of glycerol derivatives from renewable sources, exemplified by advancements at the Delfzijl facility in the Netherlands, illustrate the industry's commitment to reducing environmental impact. Additionally, the growing use of glycerol derivatives in emulsifiers for food products, personal care formulations, and pharmaceuticals is enhancing market demand, particularly for polyglycerol due to its moisturizing properties and efficacy in drug formulation. As companies invest in R&D to meet the increasing consumer preference for sustainable products, the glycerol derivatives market is expected to continue expanding, further supported by the rising demand for biofuels that utilize glycerol derivatives as raw materials.Get a Sample Report of Glycerol Derivatives Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4884 Key Companies:• Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (Glycerol Esters, Epichlorohydrin)• BASF SE (Epichlorohydrin, Glycerol Esters)• Cargill, Inc. (Glycerol Esters, Fatty Alcohols)• Cognis (Now part of BASF) (Glycerol Esters, Fatty Alcohols)• Croda International (Glycerol Esters, Glycerol Monolaurate)• DOW Chemical Company (Epichlorohydrin, Glycerol-based Polymers)• Dupont (Acrolein, Epichlorohydrin)• Emery Oleochemicals (Fatty Alcohols, Glycerol Esters)• Evonik Industries (Glycol Ethers, Glycerol Esters)• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Fatty Alcohols, Glycerol-based Polymers)• Kraton Polymers (Glycerol-based Polymers, Fatty Alcohols)• LG Chem (Epichlorohydrin, Acrolein)• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Epichlorohydrin, Acrolein)• Oleon (A subsidiary of AVEBE) (Glycerol Esters, Fatty Alcohols)• P&G Chemicals (Fatty Alcohols, Glycerol Esters)• Rhodia (Now part of Solvay) (Epichlorohydrin, Glycerol Esters)• Solvay SA (Epichlorohydrin, Glycerol-based Polymers)• Symrise AG (Glycerol Esters, Glycerol Monolaurate)• Tate & Lyle PLC (Glycerol Esters, Fatty Alcohols)• Wilmar International Ltd. (Glycerol Esters, Fatty Alcohols)Bio-Based Segment Leading Glycerol Derivatives Market with Strong Demand for Sustainable ProductsIn 2023, the bio-based segment led the glycerol derivatives market with a 65% share, driven by increasing demand for renewable, eco-friendly products. Sectors like personal care, food, and pharmaceuticals are focusing on natural, biodegradable ingredients, particularly in products like glycerol esters, which support the global shift toward green chemistry and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.Polyglycerol Dominates Glycerol Derivatives Market with Versatility and Eco-Friendly PropertiesPolyglycerol accounted for 30% of the glycerol derivatives market in 2023, valued for its use as emulsifiers and stabilizers in food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Its biodegradable, non-toxic, and skin-friendly properties make it popular in sustainable formulations, boosting demand for personal care products and food additives.Food and Beverages Drive Glycerol Derivatives Market Demand with Clean-Label and Sustainable OptionsThe food and beverages sector dominated the glycerol derivatives market in 2023 with a 40% share. Glycerol derivatives enhance texture, flavor, and shelf life in low-calorie, sugar-free, and organic products. The increasing consumer shift toward natural, sustainable food options supports growth in this sector.Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included are:By Grade• Bio-based• Petroleum-basedBy Product Type• 4-(hydroxymethyl)-1 3-dioxolan-2-one• Polyglycerol• Propylene Glycol• 1,3-propanediol• Propane-1,2,3-triyl triacetate• OthersBy End Use Industry• Food & Beverages• Pharmaceuticals• Cosmetics & Personal Care• Agriculture• Chemical Manufacturing• Energy and Biofuels• OthersBuy Full Research Report on Glycerol Derivatives Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4884 Asia Pacific Leads Glycerol Derivatives Market in 2023 with Strong Growth in Bio-Based ProductsIn 2023, Asia Pacific dominated the glycerol derivatives market with a 39.3% revenue share, driven by the rapid expansion of bio-based products in key countries like China and India. The demand for glycerol derivatives in biodiesel production, combined with significant consumption across sectors such as personal care, food, and pharmaceuticals, has solidified the region's leading position. China’s robust food processing industry and India’s increasing preference for sustainable, bio-based products contribute significantly to market growth. With a CAGR of 7.4%, Asia Pacific is poised to maintain its dominance, particularly as the pharmaceutical sector and middle-class population continue to expand.Key Barriers and Opportunities in the Glycerol Derivatives Market• Significant investment is required for establishing production facilities, with 40% of new companies citing it as a major barrier.• Stringent regulations in sectors like food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics can delay market entry, with 25% of startups facing delays of over 6 months.• Established players dominate the market, making it difficult for new entrants to build brand loyalty, with 50% of consumers preferring established brands.• Growing consumer preference for eco-friendly products, with the bio-based glycerol derivatives market projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5%.• Increased demand for glycerol derivatives in biodiesel production, with the biodiesel market expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%.Recent Developments• October 2024: Japanese researchers developed a catalyst that transforms glycerol derivatives into bio-based propylene, providing a sustainable alternative to fossil fuel-derived propylene and promoting greener practices in the chemical and biofuel industries.• September 2024: Researchers unveiled a more efficient method for producing glycerol derivatives, enhancing production efficiency and reducing costs, benefiting industries like personal care and pharmaceuticals with sustainable, cost-effective glycerol-based products.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4884 About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

