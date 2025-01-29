MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe hands over cattle to empower communal and smallholder farmers, 29 Jan

The Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) led by MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe will hand over 19 Nguni cattle bulls to communal and emerging farmers at a special ceremony that will be held in Khobonqaba (Adelaide) on Wednesday, 29 December 2025.

The bulls will be distributed to 15 communal and smallholder enterprises who hail from Amathole, Alfred Nzo, OR Tambo and Joe Gqabi Districts as part of the Livestock Production Improvement Scheme (LPIS). The objective is to empower communal and smallholder enterprises to participate in formal economy.

As part of the commitment to assist communal and subsistence farmers participating towards red meat development, the bulls were not procured but the department’s product from its own Dohne research institute, working together with the Agricultural Research Council (ARC).

The support from the Dohne through this surplus of Nguni bulls will enhance the Livestock Production Improvement Scheme (LPIS) for farmers in designated groups.

The communal areas account for 40% of the average number of livestock in the Eastern Cape Province who sell their animals through traditional ceremonies, auctions and some in the formal sector (abattoirs).

These animals get nourished in the existing Custom Feeding Centers (CFCs) in these districts where ruminant feed is provided by the DRDAR in support of the communal farming communities

The LPIS aims to improve the poor genetic make-up of livestock in the hands of communal and smallholder farmers to participate in the formal markets.

This is planned to encourage the participation of youth, women, people living with disabilities and military veterans.

The bulls will play a crucial role in improving livestock production and increasing the sustainability of smallholder enterprises in the region.

Member of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Venue: Adelaide Research Station, Raymond Mhlaba, Amathole District.

Date: 29 January 2025

Time: 10am

Media enquiries:

Mr Atule Joka

Cell: 071 688 4231

WhatsApp 071 608 9041

Email: Atule.Joka@drdar.gov.za

Mr Thozi Manyisana

Cell: 078 621 6297

Email: Thozi.Manyisana@drdar.gov.za

