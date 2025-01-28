Senate Resolution 13 Printer's Number 129
PENNSYLVANIA, January 28 - WHEREAS, German Nazis not only targeted the European Jewish
population, but countless others, including Romani, mentally and
physically disabled individuals, homosexuals, Poles, Communists,
Soviet citizens, Socialists and Jehovah's Witnesses, due to
perceived racial and biological inferiority and on political,
ideological and behavioral grounds; and
WHEREAS, In 1933, the Jewish population of Europe stood at
more than 9 million but by the liberation of the Auschwitz-
Birkenau concentration camp in 1945, the Germans and their
collaborators had killed approximately 6 million Jewish men,
women and children as part of the "Final Solution" policy the
Nazi regime developed in an effort to eradicate the Jewish
population; and
WHEREAS, The Holocaust was a unique and undeniable tragedy
and human rights crisis that was perpetrated upon millions of
innocent victims; and
WHEREAS, On January 27, 1945, Soviet soldiers opened the
gates to Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest and deadliest
concentration camp, and liberated more than 6,000 prisoners,
most of whom were ill and dying due to the horrors they were
subjected to by their captors; and
WHEREAS, In 2005, in commemoration of the importance and
significance of that event, the General Assembly of the United
Nations adopted a resolution establishing January 27 as
"International Holocaust Remembrance Day"; and
WHEREAS, January 27 serves as both a day on which the lives
of those who perished during the Holocaust are honored and on
which a commitment to human rights is reasserted by rejecting
any denial of the Holocaust as a historical event and educating
new generations of the atrocities that transpired in an effort
20250SR0013PN0129 - 2 -
