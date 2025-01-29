The Dunham House Aims to Improve the Quality of Life for Combat-Wounded Veterans

The Dunham House is a nonprofit long-term care facility specifically for combat-wounded veterans.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dunham House is pleased to announce that they aim to improve the quality of life for combat-wounded veterans. These veterans often struggle to return to normal life due to traumatic brain injuries and other polytrauma conditions. Life at The Dunham House is designed to provide support and care while encouraging independence.The Dunham House will be a premier long-term care facility dedicated solely to combat-wounded veterans. The facility will be created in conjunction with the Wounded Warriors Family Support project to help veterans enjoy a better quality of life with personalized care. This community will offer the safety and security veterans deserve, along with social engagement, health monitoring, and other services that ensure they can recover and regain their independence.The Dunham House will work closely with combat-wounded veterans to help them feel like part of the community and ensure positive outcomes that will help them return to their old lives. Veterans will feel understood, fighting against the stigma and isolation many combat veterans experience after they return from the battlefield.Anyone interested in learning about how this long-term care facility can enhance the quality of life for combat-wounded veterans can find out more by visiting The Dunham House website or calling 1-402-704-8144. The anticipated opening date of resident move-in is August of 2026.About The Dunham House: The Dunham House is a nonprofit long-term care facility specifically for combat-wounded veterans. In conjunction with the Wounded Warriors Family Support program, veterans will get the quality care and support services they need to live their best lives. Residents at The Dunham House can expect personalized care, safety and security, social engagement, health monitoring, and more. Families get peace of mind that their loved ones are in good hands.Company: The Dunham HouseAddress: 11218 John Gait Boulevard, Suite 106City: OmahaState: NEZip code: 68137Telephone number: 1-402-704-8144Email address: john.folsom@dunhamhouse.org

