St. Albans Barracks // DUI Crash & DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2000666

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME of CALL: 01/28/2025 @ 0032 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vt Rt 105

TOWN: Enosburgh, VT

VIOLATION: DUI 2 and DLS

ACCUSED: Devyen Danyow - Walker

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle rollover crash on Vt Rt 105 near Boston Post Rd. in Enosburgh, VT. Investigation revealed that Devyen Danyow – Walker was under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle. He was subsequently placed under arrest and processed for DUI 2 and DLS prior to being released to a sober party. VSP was assisted on scene by Enosburgh Ambulance and the Enosburgh Fire Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/18/25 @ 10:00 am

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.