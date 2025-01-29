Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // DUI Crash & DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 25A2000666                                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME of CALL: 01/28/2025 @  0032 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vt Rt 105  

TOWN: Enosburgh, VT

VIOLATION: DUI 2 and DLS

 

ACCUSED: Devyen Danyow - Walker                                              

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle rollover crash on Vt Rt 105 near Boston Post Rd. in Enosburgh, VT. Investigation revealed that Devyen Danyow – Walker was under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle. He was subsequently placed under arrest and processed for DUI 2 and DLS prior to being released to a sober party. VSP was assisted on scene by Enosburgh Ambulance and the Enosburgh Fire Department. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/18/25 @ 10:00 am           

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

