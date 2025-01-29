ONWARD Medical's ARC-EX System Now Available on US Veterans Affairs Online Procurement Platforms

ONWARD ARC-EX System for spinal cord injury is now available for purchase through VA Federal Supply Schedule and GSA Advantage platforms

Partnership with Lovell Government Services is providing commercial benefit, facilitating purchase through validated US government online purchasing platforms

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative spinal cord stimulation therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injury (SCI) and other movement disabilities today announces it has secured the required approvals to enable Veterans Affairs (VA) and other government agencies to immediately purchase the ARC-EX System through federal procurement systems. This milestone is the first major benefit resulting from the Company's partnership with Lovell Government Services, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).

"Adding the ARC-EX System to two major US federal government purchasing platforms is an important step toward making our therapy broadly available to US military Veterans living with spinal cord injury," said Dave Marver, CEO, ONWARD Medical. "The VA serves a significant percentage of Americans with spinal cord injury, and establishing these procurement channels soon after FDA authorization demonstrates our commitment to ensuring federal healthcare providers have rapid access to the latest technology."

The ARC-EX System is now available to US government clinics and other healthcare facilities through the Department of Veterans Affairs' Federal Supply Schedule National Acquisition Center (VA FSS NAC) and General Services Administration (GSA) Advantage Catalog. These web-based procurement platforms are used to manage contracts and purchases for medical equipment, supplies, pharmaceuticals and other healthcare-related products and services by VA medical centers and other authorized government providers. This comprehensive access ensures VA, Military Health System (MHS), Indian Health Service (IHS) facilities, and other US government agencies have rapid access to ONWARD's breakthrough technology for their clinics and healthcare facilities treating people with spinal cord injuries.

"We are proud to partner with ONWARD Medical to bring their breakthrough ARC-EX System to Veterans and others served by federal healthcare systems," said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services. "This collaboration combines our federal distribution expertise with ONWARD's innovative technology to improve access to care for those who have served our country. Together, we're dedicated to helping people with spinal cord injury regain function and independence."

As ONWARD Medical’s US government contracting and logistics partner, Lovell will also collaborate with the Company to make the ARC-EX System available through the Defense Logistics Agency's Electronic Catalog (ECAT) later this year, further broadening and facilitating purchase of the system by government healthcare providers.

The ARC-EX System delivers targeted, programmed stimulation of the spinal cord to restore upper extremity strength and function in people with SCI. This first-of-its-kind therapy represents a significant advancement in the treatment options available to Veterans and others living with SCI. It was authorized for commercial sale in the US by the FDA in December 2024.

For questions about the ARC-EX System and its availability in the US, complete this webform.

To learn more about ONWARD Medical’s commitment to partnering with the SCI Community to develop innovative solutions for restoring movement, function, and independence after spinal cord injury, please visit ONWD.com.

About Lovell Government Services

Lovell Government Services has been a trusted Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.

For more information, visit www.lovellgov.com

About ONWARD Medical

ONWARD Medical is a medical technology company creating therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with SCI and other movement disabilities. Building on more than a decade of scientific discovery, preclinical research, and clinical studies conducted at leading hospitals, rehabilitation clinics, and neuroscience laboratories, the Company has developed ARC Therapy, which has been awarded ten Breakthrough Device Designations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company’s ARC-EX System is now cleared for commercial sale in the US. In addition, the Company is developing an investigational implantable system called ARC-IM with and without an implanted brain-computer interface (BCI).

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the Company has a Science and Engineering Center in Switzerland and a US office in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam (ticker: ONWD).

For more information, visit ONWD.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

ARC-EX Indication for Use (US): The ARC-EX System is intended to deliver programmed, transcutaneous electrical spinal cord stimulation in conjunction with functional task practice in the clinic to improve hand sensation and strength in individuals between 18 and 75 years old that present with a chronic, non-progressive neurological deficit resulting from an incomplete spinal cord injury (C2-C8 inclusive).

Other Investigational Products: All other ONWARD Medical devices and therapies including ARC-IM and ARC-BCI are investigational and not available for commercial use.

Trademarks: ONWARD, ARC-EX, ARC-IM, ARC-BCI, and the stylized O-Logo are proprietary and registered trademarks of ONWARD Medical. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.

