PACIRA BIOSCIENCES SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Pacira BioSciences, Inc. - PCRX

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 14, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: PCRX), if they purchased the Company’s securities between August 2, 2023 and August 8, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Pacira and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-pcrx/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 14, 2025 .

About the Lawsuit

Pacira and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 9, 2024, the Company released the results of its lawsuit against eVenus for patent infringement relating to its Exparel product, which accounts for approximately 80% of the Company’s revenue, disclosing that the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey had “found that the company’s U.S. Patent No. 11,033,495 is not valid,” and, thus, eVenus was not infringing on anything.

On this news, the price of Pacira’s shares fell over 47%, from a closing price of $22.36 per share on August 8, 2024 to a low of $11.70 per share on August 9, 2024.

The case is Alvarez v. Pacira BioSciences, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-00322.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.