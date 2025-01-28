CANADA, January 28 - From Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/housing-infrastructure-communities/news/2025/01/federal-government-invests-in-improved-flood-protection-in-the-village-of-tahsis.html

French version: https://www.canada.ca/fr/logement-infrastructures-collectivites/nouvelles/2025/01/le-gouvernement-federal-investit-dans-lamelioration-de-la-protection-contre-les-inondations-dans-le-village-de-tahsis.html

Improvements to flood protection infrastructure will help the Village of Tahsis become more resilient to riverbank and coastal floods after a combined investment of more than $2.8 million from the federal, provincial and local governments.

This project involves constructing two flood walls and an earth berm along North Maquinna Drive from north of Rogers Street to Head Bay Road to safeguard the village from extreme-weather events. These new protective measures will include internal drainage improvements such as catch basins, leads and flap gates along the roads. There will also be rock or other material installed to protect shoreline structures against water, wave or ice erosion and to stabilize the riverbank.

These upgrades will protect existing local public and private assets and essential infrastructure such as the public works yard, the fire hall, water supply and well pumping station, as well as schools, which are currently at risk of flooding from storms and rising sea levels.

Quotes:

“Our government is taking action to increase communities’ resilience and support people’s safety in the face of extreme weather events. Effective flood prevention measures help protect people, property and livelihoods. The Government of Canada will continue to work with our partners to mitigate the effects of natural disasters so that Canadians can continue to adapt in a changing climate.”

The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“In Tahsis and communities throughout the province, we’re working to build a stronger and climate-ready future for everyone. These improvements in the Village of Tahsis will help protect people – including young students – and critical infrastructure from the growing threat of flooding for years to come.”

The Honourable Kelly Greene, B.C. Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness

“On behalf of Tahsis council and the entire community, I thank the federal and provincial governments for recognizing the importance of protecting small, remote communities, like Tahsis, from climate-change impacts. The funding for this project means our residents, businesses, school and day care, first responders and critical infrastructure will be protected from future flood events.”

Martin Davis, Mayor of the Village of Tahsis

Quick Facts:

The federal government is investing $1,156,861 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The Government of British Columbia is investing $963,954, and the Village of Tahsis is contributing $771,337, with support from the provincial government.

The Government of Canada previously announced funding toward the first two phases of this project in June 2021.

The Green Infrastructure Stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today’s announcement, over 157 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia, with a total federal contribution of more than $600 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $428 million.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

Learn More:

Investing in Canada: Canada’s Long-Term Infrastructure Plan: https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream: https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map: https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html