First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $920,000, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $4.3 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $0.62 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to $920,000, or $0.13 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The core banking segment reported net income of $6.4 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $4.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Excluding nonrecurring items, the core banking segment reported net income of $4.5 million, or $0.64 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (non-GAAP measure)(1) compared to $4.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated “We are pleased with the first fiscal quarter, which included a bulk sale of first lien home equity lines of credit and continued improvement in our net interest margin. The bulk sale is part of a strategic initiative to transition the first lien home equity line of credit business to an originate for sale model during fiscal 2025 in order to enhance noninterest income, moderate the loan to deposit ratio, decrease reliance on noncore funding, and generate capital. The surplus capital generated from the bulk sale and potential future flow sales may be used to retire high-cost subordinated debt and repurchase Company common shares. We are optimistic regarding the remainder of fiscal 2025 as we continue to focus on asset quality, select loan growth opportunities, and capital and liquidity management. We’ll continue to evaluate options and strategies that we believe will maximize shareholder value.”

(1) Non-GAAP net income and net income per diluted share exclude certain nonrecurring items. A reconciliation to GAAP and discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures is included in the table at the end of this release.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

Net interest income increased $1.3 million, or 9.6%, to $15.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 2.75% as compared to 2.69% for the same period in 2023. The increase in net interest income was due to a $3.8 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $2.4 million increase in interest expense. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.

The Company recognized a reversal of provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $490,000 and $7,000, respectively, and a provision for unfunded lending commitments of $46,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses for loans of $470,000 and reversal of provision for unfunded lending commitments of $58,000 for the same period in 2023. The reversal of provisions during the 2024 period was due primarily to the bulk sale of approximately $87.2 million of home equity lines of credit during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, which resulted in the reversals of $980,000 in allowance for credit losses for loans and $129,000 in allowance for unfunded lending commitments. The Company recognized net charge-offs totaling $119,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, of which $52,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $9,000 in 2023. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $374,000 from $16.9 million at September 30, 2024 to $16.6 million at December 31, 2024.

Noninterest income increased $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The increase was due primarily to a $2.5 million net gain on sale of loans due to the aforementioned bulk loan sale and $403,000 in net gains on equity securities during the three months ended December 31, 2024 with no corresponding gains for 2023.

Noninterest expense decreased $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in compensation and benefits, occupancy and equipment and professional fee expenses of $487,000, $405,000 and $385,000, respectively. These decreases were primarily due to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $848,000 for the three months ended December 30, 2024 as compared to income tax benefit of $476,000 for the same period in 2023. The increase is due primarily to higher taxable income in the 2024 period, due primarily to the aforementioned net gain on sale of loans. The effective tax rate for 2024 was 12.0%. The effective tax rate is well below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2024 and 2023 periods.

Comparison of Financial Condition at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024

Total assets decreased $61.6 million, from $2.45 billion at September 30, 2024 to $2.39 billion at December 31, 2024. Net loans held for investment decreased $79.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 due primarily to the $87.2 million bulk sale of residential real estate home equity line of credit loans.

Total liabilities decreased $60.5 million due primarily to decreases in total deposits of $48.1 million, which included a decrease in brokered deposits of $72.1 million and a decrease in FHLB borrowings of $6.6 million. The decrease in brokered deposits and FHLB borrowings was due primary to repayments as a result of the aforementioned bulk loan sale. As of December 31, 2024, deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 per insured account were 31.1% of total deposits and 13.7% of total deposits when excluding public funds insured by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund.

Total stockholders’ equity decreased $1.1 million, from $177.1 million at September 30, 2024 to $176.0 million at December 31, 2024, due primarily to a $6.6 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by an increase in retained net income of $5.2 million. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was due primarily to increasing long-term market interest rates during the three months ended December 31, 2024, which resulted in a decrease in the fair value of securities available for sale. At December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has two national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate and SBA lending, with offices located predominately in the Midwest. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Tony A. Schoen, CPA
Chief Financial Officer
812-283-0724


FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
       
       
  Three Months Ended
OPERATING DATA: December 31,
(In thousands, except share and per share data)   2024       2023  
       
Total interest income $ 32,449     $ 28,655  
Total interest expense   16,987       14,542  
       
Net interest income   15,462       14,113  
       
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans   (490 )     470  
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments   46       (58 )
Credit for credit losses - securities   (7 )     -  
       
Total provision (credit) for credit losses   (451 )     412  
       
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses   15,913       13,701  
       
Total noninterest income   6,103       2,782  
Total noninterest expense   14,943       16,039  
       
Income before income taxes   7,073       444  
Income tax expense (benefit)   848       (476 )
       
Net income $ 6,225     $ 920  
       
Net income per share, basic $ 0.91     $ 0.13  
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   6,851,153       6,823,948  
       
Net income per share, diluted $ 0.89     $ 0.13  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   6,969,223       6,839,704  
       
       
Performance ratios (annualized)  
Return on average assets   1.02 %     0.16 %
Return on average equity   14.07 %     2.42 %
Return on average common stockholders' equity   14.07 %     2.42 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)   2.75 %     2.69 %
Efficiency ratio   69.29 %     94.93 %
       



          QTD
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: December 31,
 		  September 30,
 		  Increase
(In thousands, except per share data)   2024       2024     (Decrease)
           
Total assets $ 2,388,735     $ 2,450,368     $ (61,633 )
Cash and cash equivalents   76,224       52,142       24,082  
Investment securities   242,634       249,719       (7,085 )
Loans held for sale   24,441       25,716       (1,275 )
Gross loans   1,905,199       1,985,146       (79,947 )
Allowance for credit losses   20,685       21,294       (609 )
Interest earning assets   2,234,258       2,277,512       (43,254 )
Goodwill   9,848       9,848       -  
Core deposit intangibles   357       398       (41 )
Loan servicing rights   2,661       2,754       (93 )
Noninterest-bearing deposits   183,239       191,528       (8,289 )
Interest-bearing deposits (retail)   1,212,527       1,180,196       32,331  
Interest-bearing deposits (brokered)   437,008       509,157       (72,149 )
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   295,000       301,640       (6,640 )
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   48,642       48,603       39  
Total liabilities   2,212,708       2,273,253       (60,545 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (17,789 )     (11,195 )     (6,594 )
Total stockholders' equity   176,027       177,115       (1,088 )
           
Book value per share $ 25.48     $ 25.72       (0.24 )
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1)   24.00       24.23       (0.23 )
           
Non-performing assets:        
Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed $ 4,444     $ 5,036     $ (592 )
Nonaccrual loans   12,124       11,906       218  
Total nonaccrual loans $ 16,568     $ 16,942     $ (374 )
Accruing loans past due 90 days   -       -       -  
Total non-performing loans   16,568       16,942       (374 )
Foreclosed real estate   444       444       -  
Total non-performing assets $ 17,012     $ 17,386     $ (374 )
           
Asset quality ratios:        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans   1.09 %     1.07 %     0.01 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans   124.85 %     125.69 %     (0.84 %)
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans   0.87 %     0.85 %     0.02 %
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets   0.71 %     0.71 %     0.00 %
           
(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.
         
  Three Months Ended
Net Income December 31,
(In thousands)   2024       2023  
         
Net income attributable to the Company (non-GAAP) $ 4,308     $ 920  
Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect   1,869       -  
Plus: Reversal of provision for credit losses, loans, net of tax effect   735       -  
Plus: Reversal of provision for credit losses, unfunded commitments, net of tax effect   97       -  
Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities (Visa Class B-2 shares), net of tax effect   302        
Less: Adjustments to sick pay contingent liability, net of tax effect   (296 )      
Less: Compensation expense associated with loan sale, net of tax effect   (790 )      
Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP) $ 6,225     $ 920  
         
Net Income per Share, Diluted    
         
Net income per share attributable to the Company, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.62     $ 0.13  
Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect   0.26       -  
Plus: Reversal of provision for credit losses, loans, net of tax effect   0.11       -  
Plus: Reversal of provision for credit losses, unfunded commitments, net of tax effect   0.01       -  
Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities (Visa Class B-2 shares), net of tax effect   0.04        
Less: Adjustments to sick pay contingent liability, net of tax effect   (0.04 )      
Less: Compensation expense associated with loan sale, net of tax effect   (0.11 )      
Net income per share, diluted (GAAP) $ 0.89     $ 0.13  
         
Core Bank Segment Net Income    
(In thousands)      
         
Net income attributable to the Core Bank (non-GAAP) $ 4,452     $ 4,048  
Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect   1,869       -  
Plus: Reversal of provision for credit losses, loans, net of tax effect   735       -  
Plus: Reversal of provision for credit losses, unfunded commitments, net of tax effect   97       -  
Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities (Visa Class B-2 shares), net of tax effect   302       -  
Less: Adjustments to sick pay contingent liability, net of tax effect   (296 )     -  
Less: Compensation expense associated with loan sale, net of tax effect   (790 )     -  
Net income attributable to the Core Bank (GAAP) $ 6,369     $ 4,048  
         
Core Bank Segment Net Income per Share, Diluted
         
Core Bank net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.64     $ 0.59  
Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect   0.26       -  
Plus: Reversal of provision for credit losses, loans, net of tax effect   0.11       -  
Plus: Reversal of provision for credit losses, unfunded commitments, net of tax effect   0.01       -  
Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities (Visa Class B-2 shares), net of tax effect   0.04       -  
Less: Adjustments to sick pay contingent liability, net of tax effect   (0.04 )     -  
Less: Compensation expense associated with loan sale, net of tax effect   (0.11 )     -  
Core Bank net income per share, diluted (GAAP) $ 0.91     $ 0.59  
         



           
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended    
Efficiency Ratio   2024      
(In thousands)   2024       2023      
           
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 15,462     $ 14,113      
           
Noninterest income (GAAP)   6,103       2,782      
           
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   14,943       16,039      
           
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   69.29 %     94.93 %    
           
Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 6,103     $ 2,782      
Less: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit   (2,492 )     -      
Less: Gain on sale of equity securities (Visa Class B-2 shares)   (403 )     -      
Noninterest income (Non-GAAP)   3,208       2,782      
           
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 14,943     $ 16,039      
Less: Adjustments to sick pay contingent liability   (395 )     -      
Less: Compensation expense associated with loan sale   (1,053 )     -      
Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 13,495     $ 16,039      
           
Efficiency ratio (excluding nonrecurring items) (non-GAAP)   72.28 %     94.93 %    
           
Tangible Book Value Per Share December 31,
 		  September 30,
 		  Increase
(In thousands, except share and per share data)   2024       2024     (Decrease)
           
Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 176,027     $ 177,115     $ (1,088 )
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles   (10,205 )     (10,246 )     41  
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 165,822     $ 166,869     $ (1,047 )
           
Outstanding common shares   6,909,173       6,887,106     $ 22,067  
           
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 24.00     $ 24.23     $ (0.23 )
           
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 25.48     $ 25.72     $ (0.24 )
           



SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED): As of
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31,
 		  September 30,
 		  June 30,
 		  March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
                   
Total cash and cash equivalents $ 76,224     $ 52,142     $ 42,423     $ 62,969     $ 33,366  
Total investment securities   242,634       249,719       238,785       240,142       246,801  
Total loans held for sale   24,441       25,716       125,859       19,108       22,866  
Total loans, net of allowance for credit losses   1,884,514       1,963,852       1,826,980       1,882,458       1,841,953  
Loan servicing rights   2,661       2,754       2,860       3,028       3,711  
Total assets   2,388,735       2,450,368       2,393,491       2,364,983       2,308,092  
                   
Retail deposits $ 1,395,766     $ 1,371,724     $ 1,312,997     $ 1,239,271     $ 1,180,951  
Brokered deposits   437,008       509,157       399,151       548,175       502,895  
Total deposits   1,832,774       1,880,881       1,712,148       1,787,446       1,683,846  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   295,000       301,640       425,000       315,000       356,699  
                   
Common stock and additional paid-in capital $ 28,382     $ 27,725     $ 27,592     $ 27,475     $ 27,397  
Retained earnings - substantially restricted   178,526       173,337       170,688       167,648       163,753  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (17,789 )     (11,195 )     (17,415 )     (17,144 )     (13,606 )
Unearned stock compensation   (973 )     (901 )     (999 )     (1,096 )     (1,194 )
Less treasury stock, at cost   (12,119 )     (11,851 )     (11,866 )     (11,827 )     (11,827 )
Total stockholders' equity   176,027       177,115       168,000       165,056       164,523  
                   
Outstanding common shares   6,909,173       6,887,106       6,883,656       6,883,160       6,883,160  
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income December 31,   September 30,
 		  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
                   
Total interest income $ 32,449     $ 32,223     $ 31,094     $ 30,016     $ 28,655  
Total interest expense   16,987       17,146       16,560       15,678       14,542  
Net interest income   15,462       15,077       14,534       14,338       14,113  
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans   (490 )     1,808       501       713       470  
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments   46       (262 )     158       (259 )     (58 )
Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities   (7 )     (86 )     84       23       -  
Total provision (credit) for credit losses   (451 )     1,460       743       477       412  
                   
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   15,913       13,617       13,791       13,861       13,701  
                   
Total noninterest income   6,103       2,842       3,196       3,710       2,782  
Total noninterest expense   14,943       12,642       12,431       11,778       16,039  
Income before income taxes   7,073       3,817       4,556       5,793       444  
Income tax expense (benefit)   848       145       483       866       (476 )
Net income   6,225       3,672       4,073       4,927       920  
                   
                   
Net income per share, basic $ 0.91     $ 0.54     $ 0.60     $ 0.72     $ 0.13  
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   6,851,153       6,832,626       6,832,452       6,832,130       6,823,948  
                   
Net income per share, diluted $ 0.89     $ 0.53     $ 0.60     $ 0.72     $ 0.13  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   6,969,223       6,894,532       6,842,336       6,859,611       6,839,704  
                   



SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
Noninterest Income Detail December 31,   September 30,
 		  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands)   2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
                   
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 567     $ 552     $ 538     $ 387     $ 473  
ATM and interchange fees   665       642       593       585       449  
Net unrealized gain on equity securities   78       28       419       6       38  
Net gain on equity securities   403       -       -       -       -  
Net gain on sales of loans, Small Business Administration   711       647       581       951       834  
Net gain on sales of loans, home equity lines of credit   2,492       -       -       -       -  
Mortgage banking income   78       6       49       53       89  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance   361       363       353       333       329  
Gain on life insurance   108       -       -       -       -  
Commission income   210       294       220       220       222  
Real estate lease income   121       122       154       115       115  
Net gain (loss) on premises and equipment   45       (4 )     -       120       -  
Other income   264       192       289       940       233  
Total noninterest income $ 6,103     $ 2,842     $ 3,196     $ 3,710     $ 2,782  
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,
 		  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized)   2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
                   
Return on average assets   1.02 %     0.61 %     0.69 %     0.92 %     0.16 %
Return on average equity   14.07 %     8.52 %     9.86 %     13.06 %     2.42 %
Return on average common stockholders' equity   14.07 %     8.52 %     9.86 %     13.06 %     2.42 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)   2.75 %     2.72 %     2.67 %     2.66 %     2.69 %
Efficiency ratio   69.29 %     70.55 %     70.11 %     65.26 %     94.93 %
                   
                   
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,
 		  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios   2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
                   
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans   0.87 %     0.85 %     0.91 %     0.82 %     0.83 %
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   0.71 %     0.71 %     0.72 %     0.68 %     0.69 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans   1.09 %     1.07 %     1.07 %     1.02 %     1.01 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans   124.85 %     125.69 %     118.12 %     124.01 %     121.16 %
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans   0.01 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.00 %
                   



SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
Segmented Statements of Income Information December 31,   September 30,
 		  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands)   2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
                   
Core Banking Segment:              
Net interest income $ 13,756     $ 14,083     $ 13,590     $ 13,469     $ 13,113  
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans   (745 )     1,339       320       909       (49 )
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments   (75 )     78       64       (259 )     -  
Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities   (7 )     (86 )     84       23       -  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   14,583       12,752       13,122       12,796       13,162  
Noninterest income   5,253       2,042       2,474       2,537       1,679  
Noninterest expense   12,574       10,400       10,192       10,093       10,252  
Income before income taxes   7,262       4,394       5,404       5,240       4,589  
Income tax expense   893       301       689       729       541  
Net income $ 6,369     $ 4,093     $ 4,715     $ 4,511     $ 4,048  
                   
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):              
Net interest income $ 1,706     $ 994     $ 944     $ 869     $ 1,003  
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans   255       469       181       (196 )     461  
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments   121       (340 )     94       -       -  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   1,330       865       669       1,065       542  
Noninterest income   850       800       722       1,173       1,003  
Noninterest expense   2,369       2,242       2,239       1,685       2,146  
Income (loss) before income taxes   (189 )     (577 )     (848 )     553       (601 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   (45 )     (156 )     (206 )     137       (131 )
Net income (loss) $ (144 )   $ (421 )   $ (642 )   $ 416     $ (470 )
                   
Mortgage Banking Segment: (2)              
Net interest income (loss) $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ (3 )
Provision for credit losses - loans   -       -       -       -       -  
Provision for unfunded lending commitments   -       -       -       -       -  
Net interest income (loss) after provision for credit losses   -       -       -       -       (3 )
Noninterest income   -       -       -       -       100  
Noninterest expense   -       -       -       -       3,641  
Loss before income taxes   -       -       -       -       (3,544 )
Income tax benefit   -       -       -       -       (886 )
Net loss $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ (2,658 )
                   
(2) National mortgage banking operations were ceased in the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent immaterial mortgage lending activity is reported within the Core Banking segment.



SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
Segmented Statements of Income Information December 31,   September 30,
 		  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, except percentage data)   2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
                   
Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment            
Net income per share, basic - Core Banking $ 0.93     $ 0.60     $ 0.69     $ 0.66     $ 0.59  
Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2)   (0.02 )     (0.06 )     (0.09 )     0.06       (0.07 )
Net loss per share, basic - Mortgage Banking   0.00       0.00       0.00       0.00       (0.40 )
Total net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.91     $ 0.54     $ 0.60     $ 0.72     $ 0.12  
                   
Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment          
Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking $ 0.91     $ 0.59     $ 0.69     $ 0.66     $ 0.59  
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2)   (0.02 )     (0.06 )     (0.09 )     0.06       (0.07 )
Net loss per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking   0.00       0.00       0.00       0.00       (0.40 )
Total net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.89     $ 0.53     $ 0.60     $ 0.72     $ 0.12  
                   
Return on Average Assets by Segment (annualized) (3)          
Core Banking   1.09 %     0.71 %     0.83 %     0.80 %     0.73 %
SBA Lending   (0.55 %)     (1.71 %)     (2.91 %)     1.81 %     (2.11 %)
                   
Efficiency Ratio by Segment (annualized) (3)            
Core Banking   66.15 %     64.50 %     63.45 %     63.06 %     69.31 %
SBA Lending   92.68 %     124.97 %     134.39 %     82.52 %     106.98 %
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended
Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment December 31,   September 30,
 		  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands)   2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
                   
Core Banking Segment:              
Compensation $ 7,245     $ 5,400     $ 5,587     $ 5,656     $ 5,691  
Occupancy   1,577       1,554       1,573       1,615       1,481  
Advertising   338       399       253       205       189  
Other   3,414       3,047       2,779       2,617       2,891  
Total Noninterest Expense $ 12,574     $ 10,400     $ 10,192     $ 10,093     $ 10,252  
                   
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):              
Compensation $ 1,931     $ 1,854     $ 1,893     $ 1,933     $ 1,826  
Occupancy   59       55       51       58       91  
Advertising   14       17       12       7       10  
Other   365       316       283       (313 )     219  
Total Noninterest Expense $ 2,369     $ 2,242     $ 2,239     $ 1,685     $ 2,146  
                   
Mortgage Banking Segment: (2)              
Compensation $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 2,146  
Occupancy   -       -       -       -       469  
Advertising   -       -       -       -       119  
Other   -       -       -       -       907  
Total Noninterest Expense $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 3,641  
                   
(3) Ratios for Mortgage Banking Segment are not considered meaningful due to cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
                   



SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):    
  Three Months Ended
SBA Lending (Q2) Data December 31,
   September 30,   June 30,
   March 31,    December 31,
(In thousands, except percentage data) 2024
   2024    2024
   2024
   2023
                             
Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA $ 10,785     $ 10,880     $ 7,515     $ 15,144     $ 14,098  
                             
Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $ 1,141     $ 1,029     $ 811     $ 1,443     $ 1,303  
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA 10.58 %   9.46 %   10.79 %   9.53 %   9.24 %
                             
Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (4) $ 711     $ 647     $ 581     $ 951     $ 834  
Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA 6.59 %   5.95 %   7.73 %   6.28 %   5.92 %
                             
                             
(4) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.



SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets December 31,   September 30,
 		  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands)   2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
Interest-earning assets                
Average balances:                
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 21,102     $ 16,841     $ 26,100     $ 24,587     $ 20,350  
Loans   2,010,082       1,988,997       1,943,716       1,914,609       1,857,654  
Investment securities - taxable   101,960       99,834       101,350       102,699       103,728  
Investment securities - nontaxable   160,929       158,917       157,991       157,960       159,907  
FRB and FHLB stock   24,986       24,986       24,986       24,986       24,968  
Total interest-earning assets $ 2,319,059     $ 2,289,575     $ 2,254,143     $ 2,224,841     $ 2,166,607  
                   
Interest income (tax equivalent basis):            
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 210     $ 209     $ 324     $ 261     $ 249  
Loans   29,617       29,450       28,155       27,133       26,155  
Investment securities - taxable   914       910       918       923       942  
Investment securities - nontaxable   1,715       1,685       1,665       1,662       1,687  
FRB and FHLB stock   493       471       519       499       74  
Total interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 32,949     $ 32,725     $ 31,581     $ 30,478     $ 29,107  
                   
Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   3.98 %     4.96 %     4.97 %     4.25 %     4.89 %
Loans   5.89 %     5.92 %     5.79 %     5.67 %     5.63 %
Investment securities - taxable   3.59 %     3.65 %     3.62 %     3.59 %     3.63 %
Investment securities - nontaxable   4.26 %     4.24 %     4.22 %     4.21 %     4.22 %
FRB and FHLB stock   7.89 %     7.54 %     8.31 %     7.99 %     1.19 %
Total interest-earning assets   5.68 %     5.72 %     5.60 %     5.48 %     5.37 %
                   
Interest-bearing liabilities              
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,671,156     $ 1,563,258     $ 1,572,871     $ 1,549,012     $ 1,389,384  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   315,583       378,956       351,227       333,275       440,786  
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   48,616       48,576       48,537       48,497       48,458  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,035,355     $ 1,990,790     $ 1,972,635     $ 1,930,784     $ 1,878,628  
                   
Interest expense:                
Interest-bearing deposits $ 13,606     $ 12,825     $ 12,740     $ 12,546     $ 9,989  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   2,617       3,521       3,021       2,298       3,769  
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   764       800       799       833       784  
Total interest expense $ 16,987     $ 17,146     $ 16,560     $ 15,677     $ 14,542  
                   
Weighted average cost (annualized):            
Interest-bearing deposits   3.26 %     3.28 %     3.24 %     3.24 %     2.88 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   3.32 %     3.72 %     3.44 %     2.76 %     3.42 %
Subordinated debt and other borrowings   6.29 %     6.59 %     6.58 %     6.87 %     6.47 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3.34 %     3.45 %     3.36 %     3.25 %     3.10 %
                   
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) $ 15,962     $ 15,579     $ 15,021     $ 14,801     $ 14,565  
Less: taxable equivalent adjustment   (500 )     (502 )     (487 )     (463 )     (452 )
Net interest income $ 15,462     $ 15,077     $ 14,534     $ 14,338     $ 14,113  
                   
Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized)   2.34 %     2.27 %     2.24 %     2.23 %     2.27 %
                   
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized)   2.75 %     2.72 %     2.67 %     2.66 %     2.69 %



