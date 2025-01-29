CARDLYTICS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cardlytics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cardlytics, Inc. (“Cardlytics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Cardlytics securities between March 14, 2024 and August 7, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 25, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) increasing consumer engagement led to an increase in consumer incentives; (2) Cardlytics could not increase its billings commensurate with the increased consumer engagement; (3) as a result, there was a significant risk that its revenue growth would slow or decline; (4) the changes to Cardlytics’ Ads Decision Engine (“ADE”), which led to increased consumer engagement, led to the “underdelivery” of budgets and customers billing estimates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Cardlytics’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cardlytics shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

