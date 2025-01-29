CLEAR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Clear Secure, Inc. on Behalf of Clear Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Clear Secure, Inc. (“Clear” or the “Company”) (NYSE:YOU) on behalf of Clear stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Clear has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On November 7, 2024, Clear published its third quarter results, reporting a slowdown in new users of its annual membership service, Clear Plus. Active Clear Plus members grew only 0.8% in the quarter, the smallest gain in over two years. This slowdown comes on the back of price increases that have seen Clear Plus family prices increase 70% year over year from $70 to $119. On this news, the price of Clear shares declined by $9.92 per share, or approximately by 25.7%, from $38.45 on November 6, 2024, to close at $28.53 on November 7, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Clear shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.