Hawaiʻi State Bar Exam Pass Score Adjusted to 132 for February 2025 Exam

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court announced today that, beginning with the February 2025 Hawaiʻi bar exam, the exam pass score will be 132.

Questions may be directed to Court Staff Attorney/Chief Clerk Elizabeth Zack at 808-539-4919.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

