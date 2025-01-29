Roderick D. Hubble selected as Top Master Sales Consultant of the Decade by IAOTP

Roderick D. Hubble honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roderick D. Hubble, Master Certified Sales Consultant, was recently selected as Top Master Sales Consultant of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith close to two decades of experience, Mr. Hubble is a master-certified sales and leasing specialist at Performance Lexus in the Kings Automall in Cincinnati. His dominant specialty is in helping clients purchase new and used vehicles. He is committed to providing trust and value to his clients and goes to great lengths to continually develop his skills and expertise.As Mr. Hubble continues to cultivate and evolve in his role, he envisions transitioning into sales education. His goal is to establish a school to educate aspiring salespeople on various retail and customer relations techniques, particularly due to the loss of interpersonal connection in this digital world we live in. Mr. Hubble would also focus on team up with local dealerships to help create job opportunities for college graduates.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Hubble has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. Mr. Hubble was recognized three years in a row as the Salesman of the Year. He was also noted as the Highest Consumer-Rated Salesperson in Ohio by DealRater and has earned a multitude of five-star survey ratings. Marquis Who’s Who selected Mr. Hubble for Excellence in Automotive Sales in 2022. He was also awarded the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023 and was featured on the cover of Millennium Magazine in 2024. Last year he was awarded Top Master Sales Consultant of the year. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for his selection as Top Master Sales Consultant of the Decade.In addition to his successful career, Mr. Hubble has been the director of business development at Omega 7 Productions, in Cincinnati, a music production studio where he serves to provide top-quality music production for clients since 2005.An advocate for giving back, Mr. Hubble frequently donates to his church and local charities that aid disasters throughout his community.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Hubble for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mr. Hubble attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/roderick-hubble-78794167/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.