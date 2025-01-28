Governor Mills Congratulates Heather Sanborn on Confirmation as Maine's Public Advocate

MAINE, January 28 - Back to current news.

Governor Janet Mills today congratulated Heather Sanborn on being confirmed by the Maine Senate as the next Public Advocate for the State of Maine. The Senate confirmed Sanborn this morning by a vote of 19-15.

"I congratulate Heather Sanborn on being confirmed as Maine's next Public Advocate," said Governor Janet Mills. "Her experience as a lawmaker and small businessowner, along with her sharp intellect and unmatched integrity, have prepared her to fight for Maine ratepayers and consumers."

"I thank the Senate for their support and Governor Mills for her nomination to serve as Public Advocate," said Heather Sanborn. "I look forward to getting started and advocating for the people of Maine."

Sanborn is an accomplished small business owner, attorney, and former state lawmaker. From 2016 to 2022, she represented parts of Falmouth, Portland, and Westbrook in the Maine Legislature, where she championed bipartisan legislation to reduce energy costs and improve energy efficiency. For the past 14 years, Sanborn served as Director of Business Operations at Rising Tide Brewing, the craft brewery she co-founded with her husband, Nathan.

Governor Mills announced her intention to nominate Sanborn to serve as Public Advocate on December 5, 2024. The Governor will swear-in Sanborn in the coming weeks.

The Office of the Public Advocate's primary responsibility is to represent the interests of Maine utility consumers, primarily in proceedings before the Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) and in cases before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).