Laredo CBP officers apprehend two men wanted on felony sex offenses against children in 72-hour period

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry during a recent 72-hour period apprehended two men wanted on outstanding felony warrants for sex-related offenses against children, both from the state of Texas, in two separate incidents.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to exercise vigilance in the passenger environment and that dedication to the mission resulted in the apprehension of two men wanted on outstanding warrants for sex-related felony offenses,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Apprehensions of persons wanted for heinous crimes like these perfectly illustrate the importance of CBP’s border security mission and reflect our continued commitment to keeping our communities safe.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred vehicle passenger J Everardo Salazar Rangel, 58, a lawful permanent U.S. resident, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for indecency with a child, sexual contact issued by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Edna, Texas. CBP officers transported Salazar Rangel to Webb County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

On Monday, Jan. 27, CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred bus passenger J Santos Reyes Martinez, 64, a lawful permanent U.S. resident, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for indecency with a child, sexual contact issued by Hardin County Sheriff’s Office in Kountze, Texas. CBP officers transported Reyes Martinez to Webb County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

