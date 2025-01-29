CBP officers seize over $8.1 million in hard narcotics at World Trade Bridge
LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized methamphetamine that totaled over $8,100,000 in street value over the weekend.
“World Trade Bridge officers successfully intercepted methamphetamine, preventing this dangerous drug substance from reaching our communities,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This operation underscores our unwavering commitment to public safety and securing our borders against the threats of illegal drug trafficking.”
The seizure occurred on Friday, Jan. 24 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2003 Volvo 760 hauling a commercial shipment of industrial machinery for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of nearly 890 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the commodity.
The narcotics had a combined street value of $8,181,799.
CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.
Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.