Laredo Sector Border Patrol Announces January’s Youth of the Month Honorees

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol holds the Youth of the Month ceremony for January. The program is designed to honor and promote academic excellence throughout the area high schools in Laredo.

On Jan. 28, the 11 honorees for January were announced during a ceremony hosted by St. Augustine High School. Border Patrol Agent and Master of Ceremony Matthew C. Mendez began the commemoration by honoring 11 recipients from several high schools across Laredo. Guest speakers, Patrol Agent in Charge Reymundo Enriquez and Community Leader and St. Agustine Alumni, Ruben Bazan, spoke about the significance of the Youth of the Month award and the unwavering academic dedication necessary to win such a scholastic award.