New Affordable Housing Units in Prince Albert Provide Homes for Families in Need

Construction is completed on 12 new affordable housing units for low-income families in Prince Albert at the newly reconstructed Meadow Green housing development. The Government of Saskatchewan has invested $3.3 million in the project to develop additional two- and three-bedroom social housing to meet the need for larger family units in the community.

"Safe and affordable housing is the foundation for families to thrive and build a better future," Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Terry Jenson said. "This project reflects our ongoing efforts to provide housing that meets the needs of our communities, ensuring families have the stability and opportunity they need to succeed."

The project reconstructed a portion of the Meadow Green housing development, which was destroyed in a fire in 2021. The newly constructed building includes four three-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom units in a modern, low-rise apartment complex. The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation owns the development, and families will rent through the Prince Albert Housing Authority, ensuring affordable and accessible housing for those in need.

This milestone aligns with the Government of Saskatchewan's ongoing commitment to social housing. In 2024-25, Saskatchewan Housing Corporation is investing $83.4 million in the repair and maintenance of provincially owned housing units, including an additional $9.6 million to reduce vacancies and meet demand for social housing across the province.

