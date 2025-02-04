Donald Anthony Wright and RSG, Inc. Announces Settlement Agreement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Donald Anthony Wright, CEO of Retirement Specialty Group, announced a Consent of Settlement with the SEC, approved by a Federal Judge, concluding the matter.

COOKEVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Donald Anthony Wright , CEO of Retirement Specialty Group, Inc., is pleased to announce the company’s renewed commitment to transparency and investor protection. This comes in the wake of recent proceedings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which have provided an opportunity for the company to reinforce its dedication to ethical business practices. Therefore, Donald Anthony Wright, Retirement Specialty Group, Inc and The SEC have signed a Consent of Settlement. This Agreement has been approved and signed into order by the Federal Judge in this matter. This concludes this proceeding. Mr. Wright stated that he is proud to have reached a settlement with the SEC and put this behind him and RSG. Mr. Wright was not charged with fraud, theft or any felony. The consent states that Mr. Wright and SEC consented entry of this judgement without admitting or denying the allegations of the complaint.Retirement Specialty Group, Inc. has always prioritized the interests of its investors. The company implemented comprehensive measures to ensure full compliance with all securities laws and regulations. These measures include enhanced internal controls, rigorous compliance training for all employees, and the establishment of an independent advisory board to oversee the company’s practices.“We view this as a pivotal moment for our company,” said Wright, “Our goal is to set a new standard in the industry for transparency and integrity. We are dedicated to earning and maintaining the trust of our investors through our actions and our unwavering commitment to ethical conduct.The company is confident that these steps will not only benefit its investors but also contribute positively to the broader financial community. Retirement Specialty Group, Inc., looks forward to continuing its mission of providing exceptional retirement planning services while upholding the highest standards of honesty and integrity."For more information on the consent to settle visit, sec.gov case NO. 2:24-cv-00065 or please contact legal counsel below:[Tyler Ricker, Esq. tricker@simsfunk.com; 615-527-5889]________________________________________About Retirement Specialty Group, Inc.Retirement Specialty Group, Inc. is a leading provider of retirement planning services, dedicated to helping individuals achieve their financial goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.